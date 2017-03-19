Glad to hear it. It's a harrowing viewing experience but I will watch every episode. Reply

Thread

Link

i never watched this bc idk i heard it's kinda dark/sad in a way and i can't deal with anything too ~personally dark rn. even (i think maybe especially??) comedy. i'm on the lightweight train. it's so highly recommended though, and i like phoebe. what do think ontd? Reply

Thread

Link

I really liked it even though it got ~too real~ a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well it does get pretty dark at times, her family is kind of shit and a lot of her humor is really just a coping mechanism for that and other traumas. so maybe wait until you're more in the mood for that sort of thing. good show tho! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck yes! i loved season 1 so much. i love olivia coleman and she played the vile stepmother so well that i wanted to punch her by the end of it. Reply

Thread

Link

she was so infuriating/good. and such a realistic depiction of sooooo many posh english women i've met Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesss. Sometimes it was a little Too Real but it was great anyway. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is so damn talented. Reply

Thread

Link

This is such great news. The first series fucked me up and made me laugh til I cried as well. Definitely my favorite show of last year Reply

Thread

Link

i was not expecting this show to be nearly as fucked up as it really is since i assumed it was a comedy so binge watching it was a ride. it's genius tho, glad it's coming back Reply

Thread

Link

YAS best series on tv recently Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know what S2 could even really be but yesssss. This show made me both laugh uncontrollably and sob uncontrollably so I think that's saying something. Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait--I cannot remember a show from a female perspective more brutally honest about sexual relationships Reply

Thread

Link

This is probably one of my favorite things that I watched last year, so I'm glad to hear it will be back! Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! It was definitely heavy to watch at times, but it's one of the most refreshingly honest things I've seen in a long time. Reply

Thread

Link

I kind of want to re-watch this now. I really related to the main character which i'm sure was the same for many viewers. I could have done without the whole reveal at the end because when she was just fucked up from normal family drama and failed relationships, it was more than enough to find her sympathetic and relatable lol but I guess it spoke to how much she was repressing within herself. Reply

Thread

Link

Are any of you guys here watch Clique in bbc3? Only two episodes so far and it's reallly gripping. The creator is one of the writer from Skins series. Reply

Thread

Link

What's it like!? Hmmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yay! i thought this was a great series.



i expected the reveal to be that she was in love with her best friend though? i suppose that could still be something to be discovered

Reply

Thread

Link

that was the vibe I got as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't wait! It's such a hilarious and upsetting show. I don't think I've ever seen a female character like this before either. There's a lot to unpack. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved this show I want to marry her Reply

Thread

Link

cool

Didnt watch the first season though Reply

Thread

Link

OK BUT WHAT ABOUT CRASHING!?!?



I need a s2 :( Reply

Thread

Link

yesss I fucking loved this show so much Reply

Thread

Link