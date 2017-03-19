AMC - INTO THE BADLANDS S2 Returns tonight + Sneak Peeks & Meeting the New Barons

yas



I'm so happy this is back tonight! Reply

I missed it so much! Happy this season will get more episodes =) Reply

Damn it's tonight?! My punishment for procrastinating on marathoning season 1 😳 Reply

Apologies, I meant to do a post much earlier to also give a heads up that AMC did a marathon of S1, but got busy with work =) But yeah, definitely check it out! Just six eps for the first season hehe. Reply

Don't apologize! Lol I saw it was on Netflix last week but got super lazy with any new shows



It was only six episodes?! Damn. I got halfway thru the live airing and didn't even realize I'm such a flop 😬 Reply

Haha no worries =) I get that way a lot as well, and this season I'm behind quite a few shows, bah. But yeah and this season they will have 10 eps, which I'm pretty stoked about! Reply

Crap, I'm awful at watching series. I really wanted to watch season 1, andddd just checked and it's on Netflix, sweet! Reply

Enjoy! It definitely has some flaws, but I think overall it has a lot of potential =) Reply

I thought part of the issue of the Widow taking over as the Baron of Oil (aside from killing her husband) was because she was a woman, yet Chau is a woman? I hope they clarify that point. Reply

I should have watched the marathon to refresh my memory, but I thought it was just because of how she came to power...hmm, perhaps it stems as well over her having control over the Oil. But yeah hopefully we'll get some answers regarding it. I had always hoped we'd meet at least one other female Baron =) Reply

this looks pretty cool, i'll check it out

Hope you enjoy it! It's not a perfect show, but I appreciate the love and attention they give with the stunts and world-building =) and always here for POC being the main leads and love interests! Reply

lol i literally just finished the first ep. the world building is interesting and the fight scenes are excellent, so yep i'm on board Reply

this looks interesting af



might have to check it out Reply

Hope you enjoy it! Reply

I've been trying to convince everyone I can to give this show a chance. It's not perfect but it's def enjoyable. Im excited for this new season Reply

I really wanted to like this show but when it premiered I watched it and couldn't get into it.Now that it's on Netflix I'm going to give it another go hopefully I will enjoy it binge watching season 1 Reply

This show is ok. It has potential but also its a Gough & Millar production so eventually it may unravel Reply

