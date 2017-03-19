AMC - INTO THE BADLANDS S2 Returns tonight + Sneak Peeks & Meeting the New Barons
The Widow goes head-to-head with the other Barons. #IntotheBadlands returns TONIGHT. pic.twitter.com/nSBO6HpW5o— Into the Badlands (@IntotheBadlands) March 19, 2017
Sunny is unstoppable this Sunday. Don’t miss the #IntotheBadlands Season 2 premiere at 10|9c. pic.twitter.com/YkwFaH6bfA— Into the Badlands (@IntotheBadlands) March 17, 2017
Can Bajie be trusted? Find out this Sunday on the Season Premiere of #IntotheBadlands. pic.twitter.com/IWAZTTas1Q— Into the Badlands (@IntotheBadlands) March 17, 2017
.@IntotheBadlands: 6 things to know about @nickjfrost joining the martial arts mayhem: https://t.co/uWZ4EE4S3i pic.twitter.com/8YRH5FOQeC— Yahoo TV (@YahooTV) March 17, 2017
Here are two of the 6 things to know about his character :
- He will bring his trademark comic relief to the world of Into the Badlands
- But, he's also quite capable of holding his own in a fight : “I essentially spent weeks and weeks and weeks fighting. I think there’s like four or five really big set-piece fights, which took days and days and days to film. One fight took 10 days to shoot,” Frost says. “Right at the beginning of the process, I spoke with Daniel and the fight director and Hong Kong choreographer [because] I was kind of keen that the stuff Baije could do was the stuff that I could do essentially. I didn’t want to see Baije suddenly using wire work or doing a series of flying, spinning heel kicks. That would put people out of the story.” “...Baije is a wrestler, a barroom brawler. He’s spiteful and underhanded, so he’s that kind of fighter.”
Last season, we learned the Badlands are divided and ruled by seven men and women, each granted with the title of Baron. We've met Barons Quinn, Minerva/The Widow, and Jacobee. This season, we'll finally meet the others.
Will Ryder succeed as the new Baron of Opium? #IntotheBadlands pic.twitter.com/KxQSIh8Ciu— Into the Badlands (@IntotheBadlands) March 18, 2017
Will put the others under a spoiler-cut to save on loading =)
[Broadmore : Baron of Weapons]
The fight for control returns tomorrow. Baron Broadmore arrives this season. #IntotheBadlands pic.twitter.com/ZRbUtawVZv— Into the Badlands (@IntotheBadlands) March 18, 2017
[Chau : Baron of Cogs]
There’s a new player in the game. Baron Chau arrives this season. #IntotheBadlands pic.twitter.com/GVkIldRw9h— Into the Badlands (@IntotheBadlands) March 18, 2017
[Hassan : Baron of Textiles]
Baron Hassan: Baron of Textiles.— Into the Badlands (@IntotheBadlands) March 18, 2017
See him in action when #IntotheBadlands returns. pic.twitter.com/reX1gD4D7B
[Rojas : Baron of Agriculture]
Baron Rojas arrives in the Badlands this season. Are you prepared? #IntotheBadlands pic.twitter.com/j6tHf6otY4— Into the Badlands (@IntotheBadlands) March 18, 2017
---
So happy this is back =) I really enjoy the action choreography, world-building, and characters of this series. The premiere airs tonight on AMC @ 10/9c
I'm so happy this is back tonight!
It was only six episodes?! Damn. I got halfway thru the live airing and didn't even realize I'm such a flop 😬
might have to check it out