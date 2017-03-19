ONTD Original: Actors who were replaced on tv instead of recast

man shannon got replaced a lot Reply

wasn't she basically a nightmare to work w/? Reply

She has the worst reputation in Hollywood Reply

She was during 90210 but Charmed was a bit of a different story as her main problem was with Alyssa. Reply

The commentary for Heathers was pretty eye-opening in that respect tbh, it came across like they really hated her Reply

But can we talk about Valerie Harper getting killed off of her own show "Valerie" and then replaced with Sandy Duncan and the show being renamed "The Hogan Family"? Iconic. Reply

Lets! I just read up on it and its very sad/interesting/funny. Reply

oh my god?! Reply

yeah these examples were all pretty new...if you go back farther there are a ton of crazy things that shows did that wouldn't fly today. the most awkward was on mash, when the actors who played trapper and frank burns clearly left the show without any advance planning, so the next season premiere had to be hawkeye learning about how they got discharged with absolutely no notice lmao Reply

Trapper was so bad, but at least Frank losing his mind over Hot Lips getting married made sense since he was already going loony over their break up. Reply

lol, yes! I liked The Hogan Family more. Reply

omg i just looked this up. jason bateman played the eldest son? who knew Reply

It's just 'recast.'



'Casted' isn't a word unless you're talking about a broken limb. Sorry, but this is like my biggest grammar pet peeve atm, lol



This list is also missing all of Sabrina's best friends, lol Reply

omg Three's company had a revolving door of blonde roommates too, chrissy then her cousin then terri Reply

Jenny and Valerie were both very fucking annoying. They both should've been killed off.



And all her college friends except Elisa Donovan and Roxy were annoying too. Josh was the fucking worst. And Aaron.



Damn some awful characters on that show Reply

Sabrina in college was a shit show. Reply

Honestly less than the friends, the show never recovered from writing off Libby. Reply

'Casted' bothers me too. It's everywhere lately and it's not a word. Reply

casted drives me insane and it seems to have become quite common. like try reading tfs ugh Reply

I see "casted" on here all the time and it drives me nuts. Reply

I wanted to like Pulaski but the shit she said to or about Data always made my blood boil lmao. It was good they brought Beverly back, I always liked her character.



On a TNG related note, I did a rewatch not too long ago and couldn't get over how much I still disliked the Worf/Troi relationship. Also, I love how they never gave it a proper ending in the films, it was just over at some point. Reply

Yeah the Worf/Troi pairing was weird and unneeded. It was weird how her Troi or her mom didnt show up when Betazed was taken over. Reply

Its so odd because those real actors hated each other for the first few seasons. By that point, they were friends but it would still be weird I would think. Reply

I assume the writers were going for a Bones and Spock relationship with Pulaski and Dat only they forgot the part where every so often Pulaski needed to care about Data. Also without a character in the middle like Kirk the dynamic doesn't work at all. Reply

Little Kid Me was really into Riker/Troi so when Worf/Troi happened, I was LIVID!!! Reply

I'm glad they brought Bev back. Now that I'm older I feel so much for her, Troi and Tasha Yar for how poorly Trek treats its women. Like those fucking uniforms Troi had to wear. Reply

I wonder if the writers on Nashville thought about doing something like this with Rayna/Connie. Although she made the show so it would've still been difficult. I know we're gonna have to sit through Maddie storylines tho 😒 Reply

I'm super uncertain about continuing to watch Nashville post-Rayna. But I also have nothing better to watch at that time on Thursdays... Reply

They're lucky Charles is such a good actor or I'd quit the show. I'm hoping Juliette gets a decent storyline too but I don't have my hopes up. Reply

fans have speculated that the inconsistent writing and sudden resurgence by the writers of how important Black Canary is to the Green Arrow mythos has lead fans to speculate that the writers did not enjoy DLL or possibly KC.



I tend to think that it was because there was a lot of backlash over Laurel's death and suddenly Marc and Wendy were like "wait, people like Black Canary? Shit. Better bring in a new one!" and hoped that would appease people.



I think they thought that they'd done such a good job of making Arrow ~their own~ and separate from the comics that everyone loved the new characters they brought in (ahem, Felicity) and wouldn't care about killing off the iconic Dinah Laurel Lance. And then they were surprised that that wasn't actually the case. Reply

mte. i honestly think they're desperate to get fans back and recover from the backlash of killing laurel but they don't like katie hence tuna. ugh.



Reply

I def think that there was some resentment towards Katie on the showrunners part because the CW kinda forced her on them which... whatever. She was doing a good job? And was certainly one of the strongest actors on the show? So get over it???



WHATEVER.



Arrow is dead to me and I shall get my DLL fill via the comics because she's currently featuring in 3 different DC titles.



Reply

They replaced Harriet in like the last season of Family Matters.



It took me about two episodes to figure out who the hell the much lighter woman was supposed to be. Reply

Remember when the youngest daughter went upstairs and never returned? Reply

Not until right now lmao Reply

For the longest time I thought the actress died. That was always the big rumour at my school, lol. Reply

Justice for Judy. Reply

She wasn't even worth a recast or mention. That's fucked up. Reply

reminds me of how aunt viv in fresh prince suddenly became 10 shades lighter Reply

Parent

Also baby!me loved Kes/Tom (and haaaaaaaaaaaaated Kes/Neelix) so I was very upset when Kes was killed off. But I also loved Seven of Nine so I'm not too mad that Kes was the sacrifice that was made to get me Seven of Nine. Reply

they should've gotten rid of Harry Kim. Such a flop that he spends 6 years in the Delta quadrant and is still an ensign at the end of it all. Reply

They were going to but People Magazine and E! just had to suddenly take notice of him. Reply

Parent

10 year old me thought Harry was ~so cute~ though. I was part of the problem!!! Sorry, world. Reply

Yes! Harry did nothing for years. He was the most pointless character. And if they had gotten rid of Harry, Seven could have had a job on the bridge instead of astrometrics. There was just so much more potential in a story with Seven and Kes than Seven and Harry. Reply

Parent

The showrunners hated the actor. He would always ask to direct episodes (since all other regulars got to after they'd ask) or get a new rank, but they would keep refusing. They were forced to keep him on because of People Magazine. His character was so useless but I feel bad for the actor. Reply

Parent

I haaaaaaated Neelix so much. And yeah, I liked Kes but we got Seven after her so....I guess I can't complain. Reply

I don't remember being too angry about Kes being replaced by Seven.



Tho Kes was a cute character in the earlier seasons it got a little to weird for me I remember lol but Seven turned out to be amazing so whatever. Reply

I know that Jennifer became allergic to her ears but did they really have to give her such a horrid hairdo?



And reading up on the all the bts drama on TNG-Voyager has been very interesting and eye opening. Reply

I've never seen a show plummet so fast like Sleepy Hollow did. I always thought it was pretty shit tbh but you couldn't go anywhere on the net without people raving about it in its first season and it was extremely popular. And then S2 happened and just like that the show tanked and absolutely nobody talks about it anymore lol Reply

I hated it so I'm glad it tanked, sad it still has that many seasons Reply

My husband and I were so hooked during the first season. But sadly fell off the train second season and never looked back. Reply

I don't even care if Shannen was a nightmare to work with, Brenda and Prue over everybody.



Edited at 2017-03-19 11:27 pm (UTC) Reply

mte



i actually loved paige too, ngl, but prue is ICONIQUE and no one will ever surpass her











(even tho my personal fave was piper lmao) Reply

While I enjoyed S4 of Charmed (it was the last time the series was actually dark before the fairy tale/sisterly selfishness mess of seasons 5-8), the Prue years were the best written in regards to the sibling relationships. And when Phoebe was tolerable. Reply

MTE. It should have been Phoebe who died. The resulting plot lines could have been amazing. Reply

The Prue seasons are the only ones I look at now. Reply

Yes 🙌🏿



*will be a Brenda/Dylan shipper till death Reply

Parent

having been a sleepy hollow fan makes me have so much more sympathy for the teacher watching a student fail who has so much potential to do better. like what a major flop that show turned out to be. i'm forever pressed. Reply

Teen Wolf is SOOOO guilty of this Reply

I'm surprised that they didn't replace Posey/Scott, tbh. And as much as I loved Malia, she was a lot like Cora. Reply

Link

Parent

i completely forgot cora was a thing Reply

Parent

SO MANY interchangable white guys and deaths for everyone else who isn't excluding Scott and Melissa. TW could've been so good or at least more fun but now I'm just glad it's wrapped production and we can get these final eps over with & I can be free. Reply

And they did it terribly. Reply

There have been reports that Gates MacFadden complained about sexual harassment by a producer and that's the real reason she was fired. The producers put the story out that her character just wasn't working, but if you watch the show, Dr. Crusher worked just fine and was obviously liked by viewers, who demanded she be brought back. Reply

