Katy Perry opens up about her sexuality and reveals that she has done more than kissing a girl



- Struggled with her sexuality and balancing it with religion, even tried to 'pray the gay away' in Jesus camps growing up. Talks about growing up in a super religious family where homosexuality was considered an abomination, and how she got out of that bubble.

- Says on the video that "I speak my truths and I paint my fantasies into these little bite size pop songs. For instance, 'I kissed a girl and I liked it.' Truth be told, I did more than that"





