Katy Perry opens up about her sexuality and reveals that she has done more than kissing a girl

Did she apologize for "ur so gay" in her speech tho

MTE

...does she want a cookie or something for that admission?

FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUUUUUUCCCK OOOFFFF

so she's bisexual?

Ewwww no, of COURSE not, she just wants to HINT at being bisexual.

No thanks. Not on board with straight people trying to play up that one same-sex experience they had ages ago to experiment.

using bisexuality to promote herself and her shit album. i totally believe ha. so sincere. what a feminist icon.

and here i thought using bisexuality for self promotion was over finally. these goblins like katy pery are just further damaging bisexual identities

Lady Gaga taught her well.

i like how so many popheads propped her mediocre talent & music up for the past decade only to act like they don't understand why she won't go away now lol

The music that is written for her is fun and slick. Idgaf about her. You could replace her with any other big-titted bimbo and no one would care.

mte. her music is fun to dance to but she's completely replaceable

apologize for Ur So Gay or get out da club tbh.

Hot GIF. Where is it from?

it's from overwatch

that's symmetra Reply

She stated repeatedly for several years that she DIDN'T actually kiss a girl. Her breakout song was about fake-kissing a girl for her boyfriend, then she repeatedly was like, NO HOMO for several years and NOW this twat wants to hint like she might be bisexual without actually drawing any criticism from stating that she might be bisexual.



Yup. Okay.



Yup. Okay. Reply

lol no she hasn't

Her parents are gonna have a stroke when they read this lol

go away katy

Every American female pop star is bisexual or has had same sex experience apparently. I remember when I doubted Lady Gaga's admission I think a few years back and ppl were all like ~how dare you~ she's sincere~ rofl right

I see ppl calling bs on Katy Perry here - good

I see ppl calling bs on Katy Perry here - good Reply

Gags has consistently said that she's bi for literally years now. I remember her even talking about how people still don't believe that she's bi and has had relationships with women on WWHL around the Artpop era. I wouldn't put her in the same category as a Nicki or a Katy.

look at katy "i never kissed a girl irl" perry trying to come for our money... not today satan, not today!

Her hair is tragic.

is she maybe trying to be miley 2.0? next thing we know she'll be photographed kissing Stella the VS angel...

idg why every female pop star or so it seems tries to brand themselves as bisexual or curious

gay money!

She probably once accidentally touched a fully clothed womans boob, lol.

Katy Perry used to do backup vocals for P.O.D. lol







Sounds so rough.







Sounds so rough. Reply

yas say anything to sell your equality album sis!

it's like she got that shitty haircut and made those comments about femininity and people didn't make enough fuss and then KStew stole ALL potential thunder with HER haircut and coming out discussion so she had to try that too.



one of my fave ever tweets is still when Billboard or whoever said her dress was covered with all the notes she couldn't hit Reply

sounds interesting.

apparently sexuality is fluid unless you're a popstar that people love to hate

Jill Sobule wrote the better song about kissing girls.

