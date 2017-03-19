Katy Perry opens up about her sexuality and reveals that she has done more than kissing a girl
Katy Perry on her sexuality: ‘I kissed a girl and I liked it. Truth be told, I did more than that’ https://t.co/Pl2Q2Vh2x3— PinkNews (@PinkNews) March 19, 2017
- Struggled with her sexuality and balancing it with religion, even tried to 'pray the gay away' in Jesus camps growing up. Talks about growing up in a super religious family where homosexuality was considered an abomination, and how she got out of that bubble.
- Says on the video that "I speak my truths and I paint my fantasies into these little bite size pop songs. For instance, 'I kissed a girl and I liked it.' Truth be told, I did more than that"
