Live-Action Mulan movie will not have any songs

If they aren't going to hire trained singers or dub over then this makes sense. though I loved the music in Mulan.

I'm sort of disappointed? I like the songs in Mulan.





...Then again, comparing the original BatB to the new adaption does make a case for excluding the music. The new versions are so underwhelming.

I was quite impressed by Dan Stevens's voice actually :)

Other than missing out on "Reflection" and "I'll Make a Man Out of You", I'm okay with this.

I would love to see them doing a live action version to Honor To Us All tho

That number always made me uncomfortable tbqh.

nothing will ever top the chinese kids reenacting it tbh

Let's not be so dismissive of this bop, TYVM.

but what about be a man

why is everything live action from disney

IA. they should stop but the Mouse is greedy AF

and after how much money beauty and the beast made theyre def not gonna stop.

Disney has run out of ideas. They need to produce some original content because these live action remakes suck.

because they are making BANK and more makes sense than to risk an original flopping like The BFG (well that was an adaptation, but still not a live-action remake) did.

Everything is reboots, remakes, prequels or sequels these days.



Hollywood has run out of ideas and all the talented writers have gone off to TV where they get more money, more exposure, and don't have studio execs sticking their fat fingers in. Reply

I feel like at this point if they don't do all their animated films as live action they'll get people on the internet crying "but where is my live action remake of [insert film here]???!!!"

They get lots of money without having to develop a new story.

Because they make a lot of money and Disney is a business

maybe i am mistaken but i heard they r doing it now so they do not lose the rights if the original stories?

They need to slow down, I don't mind the concept of real life adaptations but they are running through 70 years of iconic film history in a decade

Because it's a business.

they're basically printing money at this point lol

Because they're creatively bankrupt but want to make money.

liv-action remakes are the new direct-to-dvd sequels

Meanwhile the Aladdin adaptation is going to be a full fledged energetic Guy Ritchie musical with rumored new songs

Huh



Huh Reply

kinda hft. i love guy ritchie movies

Mte

Maybe Jasmine will get a real I Want song now!

As long as Friend Like Me and Prince Ali are still sung idgaf

I'm stoked for that one.

as long as they keep all the original songs, I'm okay with this

i'm intrigued tbh

"girly martial arts extravaganza."

Right what does girly even mean

Maybe they mean there'll be a lot of women-vs-women fights? I don't recall that being in the animated Disney movie, though.

But yeah, "martial arts extravaganza" would have sufficed.



But yeah, "martial arts extravaganza" would have sufficed. Reply

sounds fab

it maybe like rapunzel. trying to appeal to boys too my making it less princessy

Edited at 2017-03-19 09:00 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-19 09:00 pm (UTC) Reply

I had high hopes for this movie, but now I feel I need to set my expectations very low.

i'm not very happy with the way they worded that.. it would have worked just fine without "girly" in it...

Right? I'm this close to ignoring this movie. It feels like they're trying to pass me off with removing the music and replacing Shang.

Love it. I liked songs in movies when I was a kid but don't anymore. If I'm rewatching Disney movies now, I mostly tune out the music bits.

Edited at 2017-03-19 08:56 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-19 08:56 pm (UTC) Reply

lmao mte. sometimes i feel like the only person in the world that doesn't like musicals, though.

are u joking lol



so many people talk about how much they hate musicals Reply

I fucking hate them.

Parent

there are dozens of us!

"girly martial arts extravaganza"





I am so here for this it's ridiculous. Reply

If Christina Doesnt update reflection and be over the top and put unneccessary runs in it is the remake even worth it.

On one hand it's sad because I love the songs on the other it's good because they can't ruin the songs.

I'm kinda over Disney, idk why, the stuff they do is cool, but I feel it is the embodiment of corporate America. They don't do anything for the craft anymore, it's all about the money.

The live action stuff and spin offs and marvel and Pixar and star wars stuff, yeah.

Well the atar wars spinoffs, not the third trilogy

I just don't want to give them money anymore.

I will miss I'll Make A Man Out Of You, but I guess that's okay. I never really think of Mulan as a musical anyway.

altho the "girly martial arts extravaganza." sentence got me like





i'm a little disappointed because those songs are so great but i guess if you cant get actors who can sing it makes sense... I hope they don't screw this one up.altho the "girly martial arts extravaganza." sentence got me like

