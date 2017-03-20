Live-Action Mulan movie will not have any songs
Don't expect to hear 'Reflection' or 'I'll Make a Man Out of You' in Disney's live-action #Mulan: https://t.co/iVHONFy6f8 pic.twitter.com/flRprm93af— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 19, 2017
.@Disney's live-action #Mulan is going to be a "girly martial arts extravaganza," the director says: https://t.co/EP0XhqzBTE pic.twitter.com/Q5PDhuRmKZ— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 18, 2017
The director, Niki Caro has confirmed that the movie will not have any songs as of now. Instead, it will be a "girly martial arts extravaganza."
...Then again, comparing the original BatB to the new adaption does make a case for excluding the music. The new versions are so underwhelming.
Hollywood has run out of ideas and all the talented writers have gone off to TV where they get more money, more exposure, and don't have studio execs sticking their fat fingers in.
Huh
But yeah, "martial arts extravaganza" would have sufficed.
so many people talk about how much they hate musicals
I am so here for this it's ridiculous.
altho the "girly martial arts extravaganza." sentence got me like