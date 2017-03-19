Kate Upton and Justin Verlander host 3rd Annual Grand Slam Adoption Event
Kate Upton and her fiance, Detroit Tigers pitcher, Justin Verlander, hosted their 3rd Annual Grand Slam Adoption event at a Tigers pre-season game in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday.
The pair, who each have a rescue dog of their own, aim to bring awareness to the importance of adopting from shelters. 23 dogs were adopted out to their forever homes at the event.
A few photos from Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's dog adoption event this morning. pic.twitter.com/rnHyB8CN66— Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) March 18, 2017
