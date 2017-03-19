Kat Graham collapses 'after consuming cannabis brownie' before being rushed to hospital

this is why i have never tried pot. i dont trust myself and i will prob have a panic attack or smtg Reply

That's my issue too. Nothing against pot itself, but I don't trust that I won't flip out. I already have anxiety as it is, so.. Reply

I used to believe that too before I tried it. So long as you take a small dose, it's fine and really helps make you mellow Reply

try it once sis Reply

im afraid i'll jump out of a window or smtg sis... Reply

first time i tried i had a MASSIVE panic attack

second time as well

My roommate made some strong as fuck pot sugar cookies to celebrate 4/20 last year. When I got home from work, his ass ate like 4 of the cookies and was near passed out on his bed. I had one and then forgot all about the digestive system and how it works so I thought, "These fuckers taste so good and I don't feel anything" so I had another one about 15 minutes after the first one. When those cookies fully hit my system I freaked the fuck out. I thought I was going to die so I called a friend and they advised me to take a cold as hell shower which didn't help. My roommate thought I was going to call 911 and he was going to jail. I thought that night was my last on this earth. I also thought that statement about people not dying from weed was a bullshit lie because I was going to prove them all wrong.



Yeah....make sure if you ever do weed do it in moderation.



if you ever do, definitely start off only with a hit from a piece or a joint. something like a bong or an edible is way too intense for a first time Reply

This happened to me the first time I got drunk. I was scared as shit, and I thought I was going to die. Lol Reply

yes a true classic Reply

OMG I remember that, whatever happened to them? Reply

he resigned Reply

I didn't realise the pics were of her being treated. How gross. Reply

i've tried edibles twice and only ever have horrendous experiences, so i'll never do them again. all they do is make me panicky, paranoid, and anxious. even the smallest amounts.



i understand how it works for some people and the merits of it, but it's just not for me. Reply

i used to have edibles just to get through the work day lol & one time my managers called me in the office to tell me what a good job i'm doing/promotion to management in a new store, and i'm just like fucking leaning. they ask me what's wrong, and i'm like, oh i'm taking 7 classes this semester and i'm just tired right now can i go home early? lol that's the only time i've been paranoid. Reply

Same. They give me an adrenaline rush, make me panicky. No thx. Reply

i have never felt good from an edible. i ate a gummy yesterday for the first time in like two years cuz i was like "maybe edibles have gotten better" and literally the TINIEST lil piece of food got me so unpleasantly high for like eight hours. i drank an irish coffee threw up and then fell asleep for eleven hours. i smoke weed every day but edibles.......................no thanks Reply

omg, after eating my first pot brownie at 15 i almost walked in front of a moving truck because i thought all the people on the street had suddenly animal heads instead of human heads Reply

Did someone some say pot edible???? Reply

Omg 😂😂😂 Reply

this guy i was dating in college began hallucinating and passing out after eating 1/2 a pot brownie. i was good, kind of not happy that he ruined my high a little bit, and had his roommate & co come pick him up from my dorm. he was so embarrassed the next day lol so adorable. Reply

i'm surprised this thread isn't making fun of her since so many ppl act like pot doesn't affect anyone negatively lol Reply

also i've never had too bad of a time but i've always bought edibles legally, is that the difference maybe? Reply

Definitely. Every legal edible I've had has been super light. Reply

All the edibles I've bought too have been legal and I didn't react so hot. I mean, a third of a cheeba chew is enough to make my body get all weird. Reply

i think people have different opinions on edibles since that's a different experience/more likely to go wrong Reply

yeah exactly i just shared my story below but i had a really bad weed trip last year, literally with like visual hallucinations and shit. everyone always acts like it's so harmless and just relaxes u~ or whatever but too much of it or the wrong strain can fuck u up. and ofc w/ edibles it's esp hard to gauge how much you've had. it's not as innocent as ppl make it out to be! Reply

i ate a friend's pot brownie once but it had no effect so i think he fucked up making it Reply

I smoked and drank once and I was convinced I was forgetting how to breathe.. I went to bed so scared lmao I haven't smoked weed since. Reply

i haven't smoked in nearly a year bc i started getting paranoid & judgmental toward myself. i'm thinking it was bc i built up an immunity. Reply

omg same i had to quit during grad app season this fall because every time i smoked i just started freaking out and was convinced i was the biggest piece of shit alive and was fooling myself into thinking i was capable of a graduate program, how stupid i am, etc. but now i'm ready to spark up again lol. i think the reason is the same with you, i had just been smoking too much for too long (usually everyday) so i've had a nice break now. Reply

Over a year for me, but only because we moved and I can't get it. I'm going to grow a little plant, though- it's legal here. Reply

i used to be a pothead but now i can only smoke when i got a lil buzz going cause it gives me the high i love without the paranoia that ruined it for me. Reply

I had codine Tylenol once.... took 2 because the doctor didn't tell me not to take 2. My whole left side felt like it was trying to escape from my right side. And I kept trying to catch my breath. The next day I told my mother and she was so mad because I should've dragged myself out of bed and told her. She said I could've died. Weed on the other hand just makes me want to eat. Reply

You have to be really careful of edibles. Not so much lately (perhaps more people get that they can have a dangerous reaction these days) but we used to get a a few patients a month who ate one and were found somewhere out in public and extremely paranoid. Reply

i love her. she's a triple threat. Reply

we've all been there girl Reply

