raz

Josh Gad Refuses to Comment on Marriage Equality



Josh Gad, a musical theater actor, was asked about marriage equality at the Sydney premiere of Beauty and the Beast and said, "I'm going to stay out of that one. I don't need that controversy." Marriage equality does not exist in Australia, and last year they rejected a bill that would put it to a public vote.

He has openly supported marriage equality in the past, so it's unclear why he would refuse to vocally support it now.

Source
Tagged: , , ,