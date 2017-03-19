Josh Gad Refuses to Comment on Marriage Equality
Shouldn’t #BeautyandtheBeast’s gay character support marriage equality in real-life? https://t.co/HcskjLKc3h pic.twitter.com/T0ocvMM69O— Slate (@Slate) March 18, 2017
Josh Gad, a musical theater actor, was asked about marriage equality at the Sydney premiere of Beauty and the Beast and said, "I'm going to stay out of that one. I don't need that controversy." Marriage equality does not exist in Australia, and last year they rejected a bill that would put it to a public vote.
He has openly supported marriage equality in the past, so it's unclear why he would refuse to vocally support it now.
not that hard
It's more of a time and place thing than anything else. This really isn't news at all.
I am certain that Josh Gad is a strong supporter of the freedom to marry. Not only has he spoken openly about his position in the past, and not only did he anchor a Daily Show segment celebrating marriage equality, but I have personally witnessed his enthusiasm for the issue.
It happened in 2011, when I was one of the many people working on a lawsuit to overturn California's Proposition 8, which banned the freedom to marry. To raise money for the cause, advocates had organized a fundraiser that involved a performance by Broadway stars; Josh Gad, who was starring in The Book of Mormon at the time, was at the venue when the plaintiffs in the case arrived. I'll always remember how he gasped and greeted them like heroes. Here was a lead actor in the most popular show on Broadway rendered star-struck by the sight of two regular citizens who were standing up for equal rights. It was a moment of graciousness and warmth that was as charming as any heart-of-gold character Josh has ever played, and in the intervening years I was completely unsurprised to see him celebrate advances in equal rights, speak with affection for his gay family and friends, and criticize Antonin Scalia.
i blame disney. he can't possibly be against marriage equality, can he? i mean... the fuck??????
but tbh i also blame him because his comment was totally dismissive and terrible.
he's been open about supporting it in the past
so this seems odd
maybe disney have told him to keep his mouth shut after all the controversy?
i knew you would see the light
<3
