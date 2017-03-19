The Good Fight 1x07 Promo
Mike Kresteva takes his case against Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad to a grand jury, but the firm devises a grand jury strategy of their own to hamper Kresteva's efforts. Colin finds himself in an awkward position in court. Carrie Preston, Matthew Perry and Aaron Tveit guest star on an all new episode of The Good Fight streaming Sunday, March 26th exclusively on CBS All Access.
source
matthew perry is not a good actor. wow.
if you're talking about someone else, ignore this. i like diane though. i want maia to have a gf of colour lol.
I love Diane, but I feel she is very entitled, also yeah, all for Maia having a gf of color, please !!!!
For those out of US who can't watch the embedded video
https://www.youpak.com/watch?v=3snLBxzl
i said this before but god i missed low stakes middle aged lady drama so much
also i loved the whole subplot about them trying to find an employee who voted for trump in episode 3 lol
Edited at 2017-03-19 10:10 pm (UTC)
Are we supposed to believe an experienced black detective who has worked on police cases with the firm has never dealt with alt-right types before? And really needed Marisa to help him out?