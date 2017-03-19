The Good Fight 1x07 Promo



Mike Kresteva takes his case against Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad to a grand jury, but the firm devises a grand jury strategy of their own to hamper Kresteva's efforts. Colin finds himself in an awkward position in court. Carrie Preston, Matthew Perry and Aaron Tveit guest star on an all new episode of The Good Fight streaming Sunday, March 26th exclusively on CBS All Access.

