The Good Fight 1x07 Promo

elsbeth 💖❤️💙💛 even her red hair makes me happy af lmao



matthew perry is not a good actor. wow. Reply

Thread

Link

didn't even recognise matthew perry. he looked familiar tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Does CBS put their Sunday episodes on early now and not during prime time? I don't watch on their streaming service because I'm not paying money for one show. I watch other ways but won't be able to watch Ep 6 until tomorrow. I binged this show yesterday though and it's so good. Every character is watchable and I love how they are doing both court room scenes and the overarching plots with Diane and Maia are really interesting. I'm actually bummed it's only 10 eps though but that will want me looking forward to S2. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't have All Access, but I downloaded the torrent for this episode at like 9AM, so I'm gonna assume they put the show on at midnight (or 3AM EST) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they put them up after midnight or Sunday morning. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Elsbeth is my queen, I love the show, Maia needs to be better written/give her another gf/make her do more things plis, also I really hope that the all black firm stays like that because I really thought it was shitty the stunt Diane made, I get the thing about the contribution but the other one was unnecesary, she is too entitled and I love her but, nope. Reply

Thread

Link

you,re talking about marissa? i feel it's an unpopular opinion, but i don't like her. she's...cocky, i didn't like how she told the 3 black women candidate to leave because they won't get the job.



if you're talking about someone else, ignore this. i like diane though. i want maia to have a gf of colour lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup, about her and about Diane being a name partner with the Chumhum thing, it is an all black firm, it is amazing that a tv show portrays that, let it stay like that please. And yeah Marissa is a good character in small doses, but as a regular she isn't, she is cocky and I hated how she on the lasts seasons was a pro-IDF propaganda (I hated how TGW dealt with Palestine and Israel's issues overall tho, but how she loved to talk about the IDF and was so proud about it was the worst tbh)



I love Diane, but I feel she is very entitled, also yeah, all for Maia having a gf of color, please !!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm on ep 5 now and I like the show. Needs more lesbian scenes tho, it's been very disappointing. And I've got a big crush on Lucca. Reply

Thread

Link

Still haven't seen this show yet. Is it any good? And do they ever mention Alicia Florrick? Reply

Thread

Link

They have mentioned her a few times, but she isn't an important part of the plot (thank god) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JCM was perfectly cast in today's episode. Also, Lucca, plz stop messing with Colin. He's cute and nice, don't be a dick. Reply

Thread

Link

im watching the first episode now Reply

Thread

Link

Please God, deliver us from Marissa and her white girl moxie. Reply

Thread

Link

How the fuck are the firm and the daughter being dragged into the ponzi scheme case? there is literally no evidence?! like wTF? Reply

Thread

Link

i'm now on episode 4 of this show and into it! idc about maia or her family v much but i can deal as long as lucca and diane are still doing their thing and we get to explore the dynamics of the partners at the firm. and if they get to legally squash maia's family too that's all good with me



i said this before but god i missed low stakes middle aged lady drama so much



also i loved the whole subplot about them trying to find an employee who voted for trump in episode 3 lol



Edited at 2017-03-19 10:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh I'm so sick of what's-his-name...Justin Bartha's character. I hate how so much of Lucca's screentime is wrapped up with him. I get his connection to the storyline, but I'm just bummed that Lucca hasn't been in enough of other kinds of scenes lately Reply

Thread

Link

I should find the post where i predicted Michael Boatman's exit. They are going to pick off the black people one by one for the entitled white folk.



Are we supposed to believe an experienced black detective who has worked on police cases with the firm has never dealt with alt-right types before? And really needed Marisa to help him out? Reply

Thread

Link

I mean his character is a Trump voter, so good riddance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thats not the point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link