i was NOT expecting that ending. goddamn. she's been doing all of this while pregnant? and not just a little pregnant, but A LOT pregnant. that said, i was equally shook by the cato reveal 😂 if he fucks with noah, he's cancelled tho.anyone else (besides the original,) getting the feeling that elizabeth and georgia are gonna get together at some point down the line?

In the first episode, I thought that Rosalee was pregnant and they were deliberately hiding it to keep her safer. But then when there was no reveal, I figured that Jurnee must be pregnant and that's why they were hiding it. Sure enough, I read that she was. So I just went with it. But then... then... that reveal that, Rosalee was pregnant?!? DAMN! Plus, the Cato reveal? That's two episodes in a row where I didn't NOT see things coming as they did!