Taylor Swift stalker arrested
Taylor Swift Obsessed Fan Busted, Hangin' On Roof, Buzzin' the Bell https://t.co/I6ZuV0y09d— TMZ (@TMZ) March 10, 2017
29 year old Mohammed Jaffar showed up to her nyc penthouse several times this past few months, he was finally arrested for stalking and burglary
https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/840008298
Source : https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/84000829
He showed up multiple times over the last few months, hanging out on the roof one night between 10 PM and 2 AM.
He rang her doorbell incessantly ... once for an hour straight.
Jesus
dumb question tho: it says he was ringing her doorbell, is her doorbell downstairs where it buzzes you in or did he manage to get on her floor? It just says lobby, so I'm assuming it was one where the doorbell is downstairs to let her know she has a visitor? and how the fuck did he end up on the roof?
Well fuck
I can see why, because that sure does sound like stalking. Even if they're not like literally watching you thru ur windows all night I think any overstepping of boundaries and being a more than coincidentally frequent presence around where you live qualifies.
edit: sorry I may be projecting certain bad experiences on to yours, you probably know better than i what this dude was up to lol. but I do think in general our definition of stalking should be wider, because it often starts more innocently than the type of horror stories we associate it with.
Edited at 2017-03-19 05:44 pm (UTC)