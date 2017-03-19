Taylor Swift stalker arrested

Thank God she's safe! What would we do if anything bad happened to America's sweetheart? Reply

according to legal docs obtained by the NY Post he was all over her building ... in the lobby and on the roof.



He showed up multiple times over the last few months, hanging out on the roof one night between 10 PM and 2 AM.



He rang her doorbell incessantly ... once for an hour straight.





Jesus Reply

i would have killed him Reply

he would have had an accident and fallen off the roof on night Reply

oh Reply

I'm very, very amazed that the building doesn't have a doorman or require you to use a key to get in, then another key to get up to Taylor's floor in the elevator. Reply

Fucking hell, stalkers are scary. Reply

very true. and persistent as hell. :/ Reply

Stalkers are so terrifying. I watched a 48 Hours special about stalking a couple weeks ago, and they played the 911 call Sandra Bullock made when that guy broke in her house. She was locked in a panic room, but you could hear the absolute terror in her voice. Reply

What the ever loving fuck. If they have such high profile residents, I would hope they would have better security. I wouldn't ever want to be famous because of insane shit like this.



dumb question tho: it says he was ringing her doorbell, is her doorbell downstairs where it buzzes you in or did he manage to get on her floor? It just says lobby, so I'm assuming it was one where the doorbell is downstairs to let her know she has a visitor? and how the fuck did he end up on the roof? Reply

idk but this is like her sixth stalker this year (that we know of) . she said her team has pictures of them and stuff Reply

Holy fucking shit. Those people need some serious help. Reply

Well fuck Reply

As much as I despise her, this is fucking scary! So I'm glad the stalker is being locked away. Reply

stalkers are fucking frightening and a lot of the time you cant take legal action unless they directly threaten you Reply

I really sympathize with celebs who have stalkers. I had an ex bf who didn't even qualify as a stalker (but he did show up at my door once, I'd see him biking on my street etc) and it really made me paranoid. I can't imagine being a celeb and having people (paparazzi/fans) following you all day to begin with and then having an actual stalker lurking around your home. Even the richest celebs have had stalkers/attackers enter their own home. Reply

"I had an ex bf who didn't even qualify as a stalker (but he did show up at my door once, I'd see him biking on my street etc) and it really made me paranoid."



I can see why, because that sure does sound like stalking. Even if they're not like literally watching you thru ur windows all night I think any overstepping of boundaries and being a more than coincidentally frequent presence around where you live qualifies.



edit: sorry I may be projecting certain bad experiences on to yours, you probably know better than i what this dude was up to lol. but I do think in general our definition of stalking should be wider, because it often starts more innocently than the type of horror stories we associate it with.



Edited at 2017-03-19 05:44 pm (UTC) Reply

This makes me wonder how many female celebs must be in therapy because I can only imagine how traumatizing stalking must be Reply

I read this as "Taylor Swift Arrested" omg IMAGINE Reply

ONTD would implode. 8 Part arrest live watch posts and shit. Reply

I remember she once said some stalkers would take her lyrics like "Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone" literally and as a cry for them to come rescue her.. people are scary Reply

omg that would be extra traumatizing Reply

my ex-roomate, current best friend used to be SUPER paranoid about strangers coming into our house, she would lock the door of our controlled access apartment building when we were there in the middle of the day. She also would be creeped out by the idea of people "watching her" through the vents in her ceiling. She could never handle being famous.... Reply

idt it's weird to lock your front door? even if you live in a controlled access building. Reply

Where was her security to escort him off the premises after 3 minutes of incessant bell ringing? Reply

Keeping the details vague here, but I work at a theater which recently had a show with some celebs in it. Not A-listers, but still pretty famous. This one person started constantly tweeting at our account about how excited she was to see the show, so I went to her profile and almost ALL she does is tweet at this one celeb. Constantly. Nothing scary or threatening, but her tweets are very familiar and chatty, like she seriously thinks they're friends. It gives me the shivers. How does someone's life even get to that point? Reply

I heard something about this on the news but I just assumed her building had a doorman wtf she needs to live somewhere that does. Creeping around on the roof? *shudders* Reply

i'm fucking obsessed w/ watching tv shows and reading about stalking. it creeps me out to the max. i think i was the only person on the planet who was sad when that stalker show w/ Maggie Q was cancelled. Reply

