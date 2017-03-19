So I didn't want to just think its horrible because everyone on here said it was and my boyfriend had put it on but I could not care about it at all so than I tried to find one positive review and I could not everyone hates it. Reply

Then I skipped to episode 8 at 42 minutes in to see Lewis Tan.



Worth it for his accent. His voice is amazing. He deserved better. His five minutes of screentime was definitely more enjoyable than the 50 minutes I watched of Finn





It all seems so cheaply made. They didn't even try. I tried watching the first episode but lost interest halfway thru.Then I skipped to episode 8 at 42 minutes in to see Lewis Tan.Worth it for his accent. His voice is amazing. He deserved better. His five minutes of screentime was definitely more enjoyable than the 50 minutes I watched of FinnIt all seems so cheaply made. They didn't even try. Reply

That face, oh my female god 😤 Reply

lol i like that little move Reply

His whole drunken master fight was the best



Too bad it was wasted against someone like Finn. Reply

idk why people keep comparing him to orlando bloom when all I see is jamie dornan Reply

Lewis Tan made a great impression Reply

finn couldn't be bothered to train for the role. that lets you know that this show isn't worth shit. Reply

Damn Lewis. Finn looks like a chimp in front of him. Reply

The part i find hard to believe is that the guy playing danny can beat lewis tan. Like the skill level is so far apart. You have got to be some next level racist to have lewis tan audition for the role, an actual train martial artist who does his own stunts and would provide continuity, and say nah i will take that ugly, basic white guy with the d-list role on game of thrones. What the actual fuck. I just couldn't buy that this guy is the amazing martial artist known as the iron fist and then to top it off he is running around spouting east asian philosophy and proverbs and speaking mandarin. It's just too jarring Reply

I have never heard or knew about Lewis Tan until I watch episode 8 of iron fist. I finish watching the entire season last night, Lewis and colleen are the only two things I enjoyed about the entire season. I read on tumblr that Lewis was supposed to play Danny ? If this is true, what the hell happen? He was by far the most compelling character the entire show. Reply

holy shit he was such a scene stealer like now i'm LIVID he got shafted from being cast as danny smfh Reply

To me it wasn't good and it wasn't bad. It was just okay. Reply

the best parts were jessica henwick and rosario, obviously Reply

On ep 4 right now. The only thing that really annoys me is how naive he is and the eps r too long Reply

It pains me that this show is trash. Sub-CW trash. Reply

The CW comparison is on point. I haven't watched an episode but the two people they picked as the leads told me enough. Those are CW level actors in every respect. Reply

Also like...you come back from the dead~ and ofc you should know no one will believe you why don't you throw them a bone and tell them something very personal between yall to let them know?



Quit saying I'm Danny Rand over and over and how in the hell is him playing goalie for their soccer team gonna make a light bulb go off in her head? It's so vague omg 😧



The writing was just...not natural in some parts. Reply

The writing was so laughable. Dropped story points, the parts you mentioned and i felt the story had no direction. And then colleen and him came out of nowhere and i hated it. She deserved better Reply

This has been driving me up a wall. Like omg bro, share a freaking memory. Reply

I haven't watched the show but I've watched some reviews and it's hilarious to me how some people seem to either have an extremely low bar for what they enjoy or will stan anything as long as it has Marvel's name on it. All the critical reviews, many of which come from fans, not just random critics with no understanding or investment in the superhero genre, all unanimously agree it's bad, ESPECIALLY the action. The action is the one thing they should've had on lock after doing this four times already.



Edited at 2017-03-19 05:32 pm (UTC) Reply

lmao mte, I see so many ppl on Reddit and Tumblr struggling to name one good thing abt it and I'm like "guys, take the loss and call it a bad show, Mickey Mouse isn't gonna come and kill you if you say it is" Reply

I'm like "guys, take the loss and call it a bad show, Mickey Mouse isn't gonna come and kill you if you say it is"



LOl Reply

i've watched like 7 eps now & i enjoy it (the first 2 eps were really slooow tho)



colleen & claire are great, i also don't mind danny tbh Reply

I'm on episode 5 and I like it so far. I'm surprised that I actually like it. lol Reply

This show is trash, and everyone seeing it is trash too. Reply

Legit me lmao. Reply

never planned on watching it but it was amusing having only one friend who bothered to watch it angrily text me how bad the show is and quitting after the sixth episode. you played yourself bro. Reply

The main guy in this show looks like the bassist in a christian rock band with middling regional success. Reply

lmao Reply

on ep 8. colleen and claire are great and the rest is garbage. finn jones is so bad. Reply

