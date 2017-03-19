Iron Fist stars tackle your hard - hitting questions
#IronFist stars @JessicaLStroup and @TomPelphrey tackle your hard-hitting questions on a new episode of #AskMarvel! pic.twitter.com/Bpq14ruOZb— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) 16 mars 2017
source
discussion post !
Then I skipped to episode 8 at 42 minutes in to see Lewis Tan.
Worth it for his accent. His voice is amazing. He deserved better. His five minutes of screentime was definitely more enjoyable than the 50 minutes I watched of Finn
It all seems so cheaply made. They didn't even try.
Too bad it was wasted against someone like Finn.
Quit saying I'm Danny Rand over and over and how in the hell is him playing goalie for their soccer team gonna make a light bulb go off in her head? It's so vague omg 😧
The writing was just...not natural in some parts.
Edited at 2017-03-19 05:32 pm (UTC)
LOl
colleen & claire are great, i also don't mind danny tbh
Lewis Tan was very entertaining for his 8 min on this show