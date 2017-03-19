What 8 black models want you to know about working in the fashion industry

khoudia is stunning, holy shit Reply

I'll never forget reading that the man who "discovered" iman tried to portray her as a goatherder who didn't speak English when she's an ambassadors daughter who grew up with a chauffeur and speaks six languages including English Reply

Wowww. That is terrible :( Reply

What the hell? That's so fucked up, omg. Reply

I hear that hair comment



White hair stylists are so fucking stupid when there's even the slightest bit of texture. I get told all the time advice on how I can be "less frizzy" lmao ducking idiots



The beauty industry is a joke that we're all in on Reply

Seriously. Even at my go to Dominican salon I got this shit. One of the stylist (who never touches my hair) was trying to sell me on this keratin treatment that 'wasn't a perm or actually keratin but it loosened your curls'



I'm like in my how many ways do you want me to explain to you that I'm natural and no, i don't want fucking loose curls.



I'd never heard her suggest that to non Afro Latinas but she thought because we were both Dominican or someshit I'd be more susceptible to it. 😒😒😒😒 Reply

I saw a post that ENRAGED me about the OP going to a Dominican hairdresser and she just wanted to get a blowout but the hairdresser put relaxer in the shampoo which the OP didn't know and that fucked up her hair after being natural for years. Reply

I saw a post like this on Tumblr and that shit was so fucking wild. I've never heard or seen of some shit personally but someone would definitely be paying if they ever did something like that to me. Lawdddd Reply

This happens a lot in Brazil, I know plenty of people that went to the hairdresser to get some simple moisturizing treatment or whatever and ended up having their hair relaxed. That's the reason I only go for shit I can't do myself (so basically for cutting it). Reply

I refuse to let white people touch my hair, not even to cut it.



I made that mistake once and never again. Reply

Honest question: do they teach hairstylists how to handle African and textured hair in beauty school? And if not, why not? Reply

Most of them don't even learn what to do with any kind of curly hair that isn't 100% silky. Reply

I don't think they do. My friend went to the Aveda one and it was never mentioned in any of his classes. And like the one black girl in the program was kind of everyone's inadvertent teacher on how to do black hair which all of the students did because they were "curious" and it was basically assumed that they would never do black hair because they would go to their "own" salons. Reply

"Afro bits"...fucking wypipo istg.



Khoudia's sister sounds amazing and I'm glad that she has her. Reply

How did people not think Diandra was black? Reply

Because white people can't see past light skin. Every Black person on earth could jus glance at Diandra and know she's fam. Reply

Boog's quote is so sad. Why does change (in the fashion world) only move at the pace of a lame snail. Reply

it's one of the only institutions where discrimination can be written off as "an artistic aesthetic" even tho we all know it's deep-rooted racism! Reply

Omg the hair one makes me so mad Reply

I'm brown, not Black, but their insecurities resonate with me so much. And I wish I could have their confidence. lol but I'm also not model material like they are. Reply

Afro bits. Bitch, if you don't get the fuck......



I've had white people be like "your hair is kinky straight." Wtf kind of statement is that?? I'm more than happy to educate ignorant people and set them straight. I get those slick comments a lot. Even about my lips. Yet white people are constantly getting injections just to have full lips. Bye! Reply

I can't stop looking at Khoudia Diop. She's so pretty! Reply

I think Alanna arrington will be the new it girl. She had an awesome fashion month, is in every spread, and has been hanging out with the nepotism squad. She's biracial. Reply

They're all so beautiful and the fashion industry is trash. Reply

This is such a wonderful affirming post. Reply

Love this. And I ~know of the girl who wrote it. Amazing that her Masters thesis is getting shared so much. She's building quite the empire for herself. Reply

they are all gorgeous and i'm happy that they can speak about the discrimination that they had to put up with now instead of hiding it or sth. Reply

