Selena Gomez Regrets: "I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me."
Selena was asked about dating The Weeknd in her latest interview;
“Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am, but – how can I say this without sounding weird? I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me.”
Selena says that everything she has said about her relationships in the past has come back to bite her, and that she will never do it again.
If you love the attention, just say so. Ain´t no shame in that either.
i do think she'd be better off going the indie route and self-releasing music, or doing indie movies, if she wants to stay in the industry.
I had another job that I loved, but the place was just not good for me. it took me a while but I quit. I got another job in something I wasnt really sure about, but the work enviroment is so good that just makes it great. I dont regret it.
i also think her taking time away from social media would be good, but i guess since so many people follow her its hard to walk away for some people.
She's all Rita Ora wanted to become. So maybe Selena should give Rita a call and hand over her "career" to Rita.
I swear, I cannot stand her,