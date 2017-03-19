Selena Gomez Regrets: "I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me."

same Reply

It´s such a special snowflake statement. In the end, no one is forcing you to stay within the industry. You can go to uni, get a job, quit Insta. Being in the spotlight is a choice and being in PR relationships is a choice aswell



If you love the attention, just say so. Ain´t no shame in that either.

idk, not necessarily. people would still continue to recognise her even if she did those things, and she could still get followed by paps unless she moves somewhere kind of small or off-the-radar. its not like she's nikki blonsky where she was an unknown when she got cast in hairspray, and it was very easy for her to go back to 'normal' life.



i do think she'd be better off going the indie route and self-releasing music, or doing indie movies, if she wants to stay in the industry. Reply

I mean, I'm sure she has contracts about her music and promotion and stuff. But she can quit social media, there's no excuse here. Plus, tons of celebs date even get married and you never hear about it. Don't call the paps if you don't want the spotlight, Selena. Reply

Social media is likely run by a marketing team. I'm sure she has some control but the majority of celebrities don't have complete control over their social media accounts. Reply

Contracts make that difficult. Reply

Contracts also end after a period of time Reply

Obviously, I'm just saying it's not as easy as "just stop then". She probably can't right now. Reply

Right? Give up the $$$$ and people will forget about you real quick. Part of the interest in celebs is the lifestyle. Reply

I agree, I could never be famous. I am way too emotionally fragile to handle that level of scrutiny. Reply

lmao I can't with her. ~plz forget about me~ but will obvs call the paps and post on instagram repeatedly Reply

she looks gorg in that gif Reply

but she can stop. she is still young, she can quit and do something else. I understand she loves what she does, but if the situation is not working it is best to just quit imo.



I had another job that I loved, but the place was just not good for me. it took me a while but I quit. I got another job in something I wasnt really sure about, but the work enviroment is so good that just makes it great. I dont regret it.

can't believe i once stanned Reply

i feel sad for her. she's an addict/alcoholic in active addiction. it's a rough place to be. Reply

reading the last post about her made me feel sad. all about how shes going to get better via therapy. i was there too before i admitted my addiction stuff. i thought therapy would cure the depression but therapy doesnt work if youre in active addiction Reply

Selena says that everything she has said about her relationships in the past has come back to bite her, and that she will never do it again.



why doesn't she just quit and move to the middle of nowhere then? she must have enough money tucked away. Reply

i really think she'd be better off sticking to indie movies or self-releasing music (i know it can be hard but people like joshua radin and the maine do it, and still managed to achieve a relative level of success, but more on their own terms). at least then she could just chill for a bit and get help for her problems.



i also think her taking time away from social media would be good, but i guess since so many people follow her its hard to walk away for some people.



Edited at 2017-03-19 05:15 pm (UTC)

Lmao! Girl, you're the one doing pap photo ops with your new boy. If you want to be forgotten, just stay out of the spotlight. There are a lot of celebs who do it successfully and drop off the radar until they choose to resurface. Reply

she is trying so hard to be forgotten. My advice to her is just keep dating famous guys. Reply

lmfao Reply

lmao Reply

Same, in a snarky way but also I feel u girl way



Edited at 2017-03-19 05:17 pm (UTC)

i kind of get her point in that i think part of her now realizes she'd be happier to be an actor or singer that works but is lesser known and can run to the grocery store without being photographed. being with bieber pushed her fame to a level that even disney hadn't gotten her to at that point and most of her fame comes from her personal life rather than her work. in a weird way, she's like a reality star that was never on a reality show... BUT her actions don't really back up this sentiment, it seems like lip service to seem down to earth and relatable, and i'm sick of a lot of celebs pulling that out on repeat.

This is too easy even by ONTD's standards Reply

if she didnt date whoevers been peaking in fame since the beginning of her career i might have some empathy Reply

take your money and go retire somewhere obscure then Reply

same. i'll help you pack… Reply

Stop making music and doing things, then? Reply

Lol same. Cant wait for her this celebutante to disappear too. She has forgettable "hits", millions of social media followers and a lot going on but her pop culture impact is still weak as fuck. If she leaves the limelight- nobody will give a fuck really.



She's all Rita Ora wanted to become. So maybe Selena should give Rita a call and hand over her "career" to Rita.







Edited at 2017-03-19 05:48 pm (UTC)

Stop "singing", stop "acting", stop posting on social media, stop dating famous guys and stop calling paps.



I swear, I cannot stand her,

She didnt say that in reference to Abel, it seems to be more of a response to being jaded of the industry.The Vogue article didn't even write what the question is that led to that answer, the quote was just thrown in at the end. Reply

