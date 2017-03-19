Ashley smarter

Selena Gomez Regrets: "I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me."



Selena was asked about dating The Weeknd in her latest interview;
“Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am, but – how can I say this without sounding weird? I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me.”

Selena says that everything she has said about her relationships in the past has come back to bite her, and that she will never do it again.

