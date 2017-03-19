Weekend Box Office: Beauty and the Beast crushes the competition

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$170,000,000
|-
|4,210
|-
|$40,380
|$170,000,000
|$160
|1
|2
|1
|Kong: Skull Island
|WB
|$28,850,000
|-52.7%
|3,846
|-
|$7,501
|$110,125,294
|$185
|2
|3
|2
|Logan
|Fox
|$17,500,000
|-54.1%
|3,687
|-384
|$4,746
|$184,026,885
|$97
|3
|4
|3
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$13,249,475
|-36.1%
|2,979
|-164
|$4,448
|$133,117,620
|$4.5
|4
|5
|4
|The Shack
|LG/S
|$6,130,000
|-38.7%
|2,825
|-63
|$2,170
|$42,614,630
|-
|3
|6
|5
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|WB
|$4,700,000
|-38.3%
|2,735
|-568
|$1,718
|$167,423,352
|$80
|6
|7
|N
|The Belko Experiment
|BH Tilt
|$4,051,000
|-
|1,341
|-
|$3,021
|$4,051,000
|$5
|1
|8
|7
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$1,500,000
|-45.7%
|1,162
|-259
|$1,291
|$165,559,069
|$25
|13
|9
|8
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|LG/S
|$1,200,000
|-55.1%
|1,065
|-966
|$1,127
|$89,790,804
|-
|6
|10
|6
|Before I Fall
|ORF
|$1,034,425
|-65.5%
|1,551
|-795
|$667
|$11,295,102
|-
|3
|11
|11
|Lion
|Wein.
|$784,000
|-40.8%
|621
|-339
|$1,262
|$50,050,614
|-
|17
|12
|9
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$530,000
|-70.1%
|585
|-993
|$906
|$149,764,184
|$30
|15
|13
|14
|Split
|Uni.
|$511,740
|-59.2%
|604
|-377
|$847
|$136,870,965
|$9
|9
|14
|25
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$503,000
|+139.9%
|179
|+13
|$2,810
|$530,748,532
|$200
|14
|15
|15
|A Dog's Purpose
|Uni.
|$487,825
|-55.5%
|594
|-428
|$821
|$62,942,855
|$22
|8
|16
|45
|The Sense of an Ending
|CBS
|$475,000
|+1,096.7%
|282
|+278
|$1,684
|$527,598
|-
|2
|17
|10
|Fifty Shades Darker
|Uni.
|$466,590
|-71.8%
|607
|-891
|$769
|$114,043,075
|$55
|6
|18
|12
|Fist Fight
|WB (NL)
|$460,000
|-64.7%
|533
|-752
|$863
|$31,537,748
|-
|5
|19
|18
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|FIP
|$420,000
|-51.3%
|156
|+4
|$2,692
|$1,586,509
|-
|2
|20
|22
|Moana
|BV
|$359,000
|-16.6%
|264
|-12
|$1,360
|$248,060,698
|-
|17
|21
|20
|A United Kingdom
|FoxS
|$320,000
|-39.8%
|257
|-60
|$1,245
|$3,178,253
|-
|6
|22
|21
|Sing
|Uni.
|$309,390
|-30.2%
|278
|-122
|$1,113
|$269,347,740
|$75
|13
|23
|13
|The Great Wall
|Uni.
|$300,295
|-76.3%
|439
|-1,153
|$684
|$44,757,935
|$150
|5
|24
|23
|Kedi
|Osci.
|$275,000
|-13.3%
|120
|+6
|$2,292
|$1,408,450
|-
|6
|25
|17
|Moonlight (2016)
|A24
|$270,740
|-70.0%
|280
|-707
|$967
|$27,523,213
|-
|22
|26
|16
|Rock Dog
|LG/S
|$242,000
|-76.5%
|444
|-932
|$545
|$9,083,353
|-
|4
|27
|34
|The Last Word
|BST
|$191,294
|+133.7%
|94
|+69
|$2,035
|$345,588
|-
|3
|28
|N
|T2: Trainspotting
|TriS
|$180,000
|-
|5
|-
|$36,000
|$180,000
|$18
|1
|29
|35
|Personal Shopper
|IFC
|$158,515
|+100.2%
|35
|+31
|$4,529
|$269,920
|-
|2
|30
|19
|Table 19
|FoxS
|$130,000
|-84.5%
|202
|-666
|$644
|$3,505,156
|-
|3
|31
|27
|The Salesman
|Cohen
|$105,593
|-37.2%
|72
|-33
|$1,467
|$2,216,318
|-
|8
|32
|29
|Fences
|Par.
|$65,000
|-58.1%
|94
|-95
|$691
|$57,535,712
|$24
|14
|33
|44
|Rings
|Par.
|$60,000
|+45.8%
|116
|+40
|$517
|$27,764,688
|$25
|7
|34
|N
|Song to Song
|BG
|$53,945
|-
|4
|-
|$13,486
|$53,945
|-
|1
|35
|40
|The Founder
|Wein.
|$46,000
|-6.6%
|102
|+45
|$451
|$12,650,304
|-
|9
|36
|38
|Land of Mine
|SPC
|$41,814
|-24.1%
|38
|-2
|$1,100
|$245,755
|-
|14
|37
|37
|Paterson
|BST
|$41,357
|-35.5%
|39
|-12
|$1,060
|$1,974,211
|-
|12
|38
|39
|My Life as a Zucchini
|GK
|$27,234
|-50.3%
|38
|-14
|$717
|$219,625
|-
|4
|39
|36
|Manchester by the Sea
|RAtt.
|$24,300
|-63.9%
|47
|-66
|$517
|$47,617,139
|-
|18
|40
|48
|Neruda
|Orch.
|$22,741
|-23.2%
|20
|-8
|$1,137
|$837,647
|-
|14
|41
|N
|Frantz
|MBox
|$18,500
|-
|2
|-
|$9,250
|$34,723
|-
|1
|42
|46
|Toni Erdmann
|SPC
|$18,369
|-52.2%
|21
|-24
|$875
|$1,390,172
|-
|13
|43
|42
|Bitter Harvest
|RAtt.
|$17,870
|-59.0%
|21
|-11
|$851
|$545,483
|-
|4
|44
|47
|The Red Turtle
|SPC
|$13,472
|-55.3%
|22
|-20
|$612
|$787,712
|-
|9
|45
|64
|Donald Cried
|Orch.
|$12,926
|+165.7%
|17
|+13
|$760
|$31,536
|-
|3
|46
|50
|Everybody Loves Somebody
|PNT
|$12,900
|-55.5%
|35
|+2
|$369
|$1,902,622
|-
|5
|47
|58
|Tim Timmerman, Hope of America
|Purd.
|$2,871
|-77.5%
|7
|-5
|$410
|$84,093
|-
|3
|48
|69
|Chapter & Verse
|Pala.
|$2,277
|-26.4%
|1
|-
|$2,277
|$84,147
|-
|7
|TOTAL (48 MOVIES):
|$256,176,458
|+56.5%
|32,676
|-6,483
|$7,840
|
THE SONGS
THE VISUALS
THE SUPPORTING CAST
(EXCEPT FOR EMMA WATSON)
Edited at 2017-03-19 04:03 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-19 05:35 pm (UTC)
idk why
everything looks boring
movies are still great, there has been so much good stuff recently.
Same
wow they made back their budget already
Edited at 2017-03-19 04:04 pm (UTC)
Watched Arrival and Jackie this past weekend. Arrival was so good and I couldn't make it ten minutes through Jackie.
natalie did great, but that movie is wildly depressing and drags on like nobody's business
I finally finished and idg what some on ontd are praising abt. Her accent was soooooo bad. It's weird cos she hit the emotional bits but then she opened her mouth and I was like lawd can I watch this on mute
smh @ your taste
i loved it
I don't mind Emma Watson as Belle, Belle always kind of reminded me of Hermione so I think the casting wasn't that bad like ONTD makes it out to be. But she should keep her mouth shut on subjects she doesn't know shit about.
Kevin Kline was wonderful. Audra McDonald I love.
Edited at 2017-03-19 04:06 pm (UTC)
The only other part about Emma that bothered me was that she didn't sell the ending scene where the Beast is dying. Animated Belle still gets me but I didn't really feel anything.
I felt more awful with the furniture dying.
There was a girl in a yellow Belle dress. Hers was better than the movie dress. The movie picked up after the opening sequence for me. I was worried it would be flat throughout.
these are not the final numbers. will probably be close to $175m with those.
there was something that bothers me, were some of the scenes out of focus? my friend and i can't say because i was wearing contacts and my friend was sitting up-close.
Edited at 2017-03-19 04:07 pm (UTC)
i was straight up squinting in some of the scenes like the ones in belle's bedroom and the dance scene jfc lol
like is the horsemen with the antlers him from the future or is it the grim reaper
Also watched episodes 7 & 8 of Iron Fist. Had watched the first 6 weeks ago.
It really was a super unnecessary remake, I didn't like the extra songs, and everything in it felt so...calculated and forced. Emma's wooden acting and terrible singing were so distracting too.
At least with Cinderella, the iconic gown was INCREDIBLE, costuming in general was such a treat--and the girl who played Cinderella was so earnest and believable.
Beast's song was just super tacked on and made me go, "Are you serious right now?"
And I'm still bitter one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywod right now, who can sing well, was the fucking feather duster. When you see her in the end you're like "I KNOW they are not giving her closeups or much screen time because EVERYONE will KNOW they fucked up with Belle's casting."
The Cinderella live action was really good
Cinderella was wonderful cause of Lily James.
Beauty and the Beast will be wonderful in spite of Emma Watson.