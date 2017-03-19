Weekend Box Office: Beauty and the Beast crushes the competition

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST WAS SO GREAT

THE SONGS

THE VISUALS

THE SUPPORTING CAST



(EXCEPT FOR EMMA WATSON)



Dead @ except for the LEAD y'all Reply

my mom started it, she was like ''she's missing a spark in her eyes'' and she didn't like how Belle walked through the market, wasn't whimsy enough i guess. Reply

ot, but your icon is phenomenal! Reply

I re-listened to the animated movie's soundtrack on the way home, and the production of the live action songs were so....underwhelming. I love Emma Thompson, but Angela Lansbury shits on her. Even the fucking villagers in the animated movie gave some sort of life in their singing. Reply

I agree with everything, but even Emma Watson wasn't that bad for me. I was really suspicious of the trailers because she didn't have that ~spark~ that Belle had, and she still really didn't in the movie, but she was loaaaaads better than what I was expecting. Reply

Yep. We deserved a better Belle! Reply

She's actually gotten great reviews from critics though. Sorry, ONTD, know it must smart to hear that but many have actually singled her out as being the best thing in the movie. Reply

I plan on watching Apocalypse Now and Neon Demon before my rental period for them are up today. Reply

neon demon was so bad, not even the visuals redeemed it



i am so... not interested in movies rn



idk why Reply

not even a rewatch of your favorite movies? Reply

i was talking about recently released films



everything looks boring Reply

I get you. I'm 100% more of a TV person.



Im always rantin about how movies are awful now. I believe it started w the writers strike who started to focus more on tv after the strike ended Reply

The writing is half-assed and full of bad one-liners. You can tell the writers don't care about their own projects. Reply

this is a response to everyone that has replied to this, not just you



movies are still great, there has been so much good stuff recently. Reply

Same Reply

nobody is surprised

wow they made back their budget already



One shitty movie replaces another in the record books.



Watched Arrival and Jackie this past weekend. Arrival was so good and I couldn't make it ten minutes through Jackie. Reply

jackie is so bad



natalie did great, but that movie is wildly depressing and drags on like nobody's business Reply

I thought Natalie was pretty bad. I feel like she was too focused on perfecting the accent that it took away from the performance. Reply

I honestly only concentrated on the visuals because I couldn't understand what they were saying at all, whatsoever, except when she was yelling. Reply

Jackie was just disappointing.



jackie is a masterpiece tho Reply

a movie being depressing doesn't make it necessarily bad Reply

I finished Jackie, I had to pause 3x and I exercised in between



I finally finished and idg what some on ontd are praising abt. Her accent was soooooo bad. It's weird cos she hit the emotional bits but then she opened her mouth and I was like lawd can I watch this on mute Reply

wtf jackie was amazing



smh @ your taste Reply

Jackie was so well done tho. Like if that quote, behind every successful man there's a woman, were a movie, it'd be Jackie lol. It's quietly feminist idk lol and did make me look at the JFK presidency in new light Reply

lol jackie is so polarizing! i feel like ppl either loved it or hated it



i loved it Reply

I really want to see The Belko Experiment, but it's not playing at any theaters near me. The closest one that's playing it, is about 20-30 minutes away, and I don't feel like driving that far for a movie :( Reply

I wanted to see it this weekend but we voted and I lost to the Lego Batman Movie :( Reply

I'm excited to watch it!!!



I don't mind Emma Watson as Belle, Belle always kind of reminded me of Hermione so I think the casting wasn't that bad like ONTD makes it out to be. But she should keep her mouth shut on subjects she doesn't know shit about. Reply

Her vocals were flat like her acting tbh. She was tolerable in some scenes. Overall, I liked the film. Gaston steals his scenes. Reply

Yes. Gaston and Le Fou played so much better in the film the initial humor and comraderie and Gaston's breakdown through the movie and Le Fou's realization of that.



Kevin Kline was wonderful. Audra McDonald I love. Reply

I saw BATB yesterday and I kinda liked it. They ruined Gaston's song though and it's one of my faves from the original movie. The visuals and costumes were nice except for the yellow dress. Also the beginning was so wooden and the part that bothered the most was the bookstore scene where she just says "bye." when she leaves, all stiff like. Idk it just bothered me 😂



The "bye" part was weird.

The only other part about Emma that bothered me was that she didn't sell the ending scene where the Beast is dying. Animated Belle still gets me but I didn't really feel anything.



I felt more awful with the furniture dying. Reply

LOL same Reply

We had to put my dog down last September and when the footstool keeled over I was practically sobbing. Reply

I bawled at the furniture dying. Reply

omg when they were dying I was like nnonononono they better not end the movie like this, I refuse!! Reply

The "bye" bothered me so much!! In the original Belle was so excited about the books and so grateful to the shop-owner for letting her keep one. Emma was just so "whatever" and stoic about it. It really bugged me and I felt like I was watching Kristen Stewart at that part. Reply

lmao mte about the "bye". the intro as a whole was pretty lacking Reply

nah it's not just you, emma was pretty bad lol Reply

No, the beginning was definitely lacking. My audience was dead af during that scene. That "bye" was so bad. Lol



There was a girl in a yellow Belle dress. Hers was better than the movie dress. The movie picked up after the opening sequence for me. I was worried it would be flat throughout. Reply

the yellow dress was underwhelming AF Reply

gaston was my fav scene in the whole thing lol

BATB had 69% on rotten a few days ago, now it has 71%, that's not bad i guess lol Reply

It's getting decent reviews but Maleficent type reviews wouldn't stop it from succeeding financially either. It didn't stop Maleficent. Reply

Maleficent had Angelina Jolie, people went to see it just for that lbr :D Reply

Cinderella has 83%, I didn't know it was directed by Kenneth Branagh...I loved it though <3 Reply

ive had this cheap movie pass since christmas that is going to expire at the end of the month and there has been absolutely nothing i want to see... like, is anything worthwhile coming out in the next 2 weeks? lord... Reply

these are not the final numbers. will probably be close to $175m with those. get money, emma!these are not the final numbers. will probably be close to $175m with those. Reply

NEGL I actually liked Emma in The Bling Ring. She got Alexis Neirs down to a t. Reply

Yeah, that's my favourite non-Hermione performance from her. I'd much rather have watched the version of The Bling Ring that Watson was acting like she was in (a sharp satire) than the movie everyone else was in. Reply

the bling ring was godawful Reply

The Bling Ring is one of the worst movies I've ever seen Reply

This gif is so embarrassing. Reply

i couldn't finish this movie it sucked so bad Reply

damn @ the replies the bling ring is objectively not good but its my guilty pleasure Reply

i saw beauty and the beast and i loved it, they could have casted it full of unknown actors and i would have still loved it.



there was something that bothers me, were some of the scenes out of focus? my friend and i can't say because i was wearing contacts and my friend was sitting up-close.



I noticed this too, and I'm assuming it's because the movie was also made to view in 3d? Reply

I really only noticed it in the scene when Belle first arrives to her castle bedroom and the camera pans around the ceiling. The background was blurred to emphasize the golden branches that were hanging down, but I think it went on for too long and was distracting. Reply

YES! I noticed that too! Reply

I noticed this too lol....it just went on for so long. Reply

Yep same! My friends and I were like WTF? Reply

ok im glad someone else brought this up bc i just got new glasses and i thought i was just readjusting or something lol



i was straight up squinting in some of the scenes like the ones in belle's bedroom and the dance scene jfc lol Reply

I had problems with how dark it was. And I agree, I think it is because they now film for 3-D rather than retrofitting it after. Reply

Watched Anastasia in order to prep myself for seeing the broadway musical next month, Samurai Jack is currently wrecking my very existence, and I'm going to see Beauty and the Beast in a few hours as well as preparing to stuff myself with all the food @ alamo drafthouse. Reply

i can't wait for the next episode and also what's beyond the daughters of aku arc

like is the horsemen with the antlers him from the future or is it the grim reaper Reply

I am so jealous you're seeing Anastasia. I have to be patient and wait for it to tour. I think it might tour not this upcoming 17-18 season but 18-19, judging by an email survey I got recently. Reply

I am watching season 2 of the good wife this week (almost done, 3 more episodes to go)

Also watched episodes 7 & 8 of Iron Fist. Had watched the first 6 weeks ago. Reply

I saw it yesterday and I HATED IT.



It really was a super unnecessary remake, I didn't like the extra songs, and everything in it felt so...calculated and forced. Emma's wooden acting and terrible singing were so distracting too.



At least with Cinderella, the iconic gown was INCREDIBLE, costuming in general was such a treat--and the girl who played Cinderella was so earnest and believable. Reply

your review seems the most trustworthy here Reply

Even with some of the events being changed/scenes added, it all just made it feel longer and laborious.



Beast's song was just super tacked on and made me go, "Are you serious right now?"



And I'm still bitter one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywod right now, who can sing well, was the fucking feather duster. When you see her in the end you're like "I KNOW they are not giving her closeups or much screen time because EVERYONE will KNOW they fucked up with Belle's casting." Reply

person who spent weeks hating on the movie before it was released and went into the theater hating the movie leaving a review that says "i HATED the movie" certainly seems like the most unbiased and trustworthy reviewer, i agree. Reply

lmao Reply

Emma is the reason I won't watch this I really just think she's an awful actress



The Cinderella live action was really good Reply

cinderella was a great movie from start to finish, idk anything about this 'at least' business! Reply

Here's what I think:



Cinderella was wonderful cause of Lily James.



Beauty and the Beast will be wonderful in spite of Emma Watson.



