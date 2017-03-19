Zayn for The Sunday Times Style (march issue)
Zayn talked to the Sunday Times Style about his upcoming second album, love, social media, his eating disorder and anxiety. It's also mentioned that his dad stayed at home looking after the kids while his mom worked as a chef. He says Gigi has met his family in London but she hasn't been in Bradford yet.
On his eating disorder: "It wasn’t specifically an eating disorder. It was a control thing. Every area of my life was so regimented and controlled [the boys in 1D would sometimes have to go straight from playing a stadium to recording new material in the evening], it was the one area where I could say, ‘No, I’m not eating that.’ Once I got over the control, the eating just came back into place, super naturally. Not supernaturally! Just really naturally. I came back to the UK and spent some time with my mum and got some TLC, and she cooked me food and I got back in touch, mentally, with a lot of the things I’d lost."
On his second album: "They always say the second album is difficult, but so far I’m really happy with this one. There are real signs of growth and development. Hopefully, as a human being, I’m growing too, in my knowledge and perception."
On the Pillowtalk lyrics: "I don't actually mean it's a war zone. It's a… metaphor for different things. Love hurts, love is hard. Maybe my experiences of love up to writing that album were new and hard."
On coping with his anxiety thanks to his new team: "I now have no problem with anxiety. It was something I was dealing with in the band.
[Did sharing his eating problem help?] Yes. People saw strength in that, and they didn’t seem to expect it from a guy, but they expect it from a female, which to me is crazy. We’re all human. People are often afraid to admit difficulties, but I don’t believe that there should be a struggle with anything that’s the truth."
On the Versus Versace ad campaign shoot: "We shot it at the Chateau Marmont. It was just me, her and Adwoa. We got on a good vibe with it. There’s a dingy, rock’n’roll look to it."
"She [Gigi Hadid] didn’t have any problems taking photos, there were no tantrums. She’s a really chilled person — she fell right into it."
On social media: "I’m scrolling and scrolling and I’m, like, ‘I have to stop’, but I can’t, so I delete the app from my phone. And download it again the next day or whatever."
yeah we'll see in a few months when the promo tour for Z2 stars
When his hair looked like a dirty stippling brush I thought it was ugly
him flopping was karma for the awful hair
Also, good for Zayn. He overcame his anxiety. I can tell the difference. He's more active on social media and interacts more. Hopefully this means he will do more promo for album #2 and tour.
My sister has two children and she goes to work to relax. Raising kids and keeping up a household is not a walk in the park
It's really hard for people admit that they had an ED, I know. I was saying this a few years ago.
So, an eating disorder?
So it's not really a laughing matter that he can't call it a disorder or feels he needs to downplay it because he's doing well now.
i thought he'd gone blonde again from that colour photo. also kill this hairstyle please ♡
He seems healthier and happier lately I hope he's well
I downplay my disordered eating because I am "too smart" and "too self aware" to have an eating disorder.
If you have long hair and need to put it up and it naturally kind of looks like this when you're mowing the fucking grass or something, fine. But if you purposefully go to your barber and ask for the local douche-cut then STOP.
Edited at 2017-03-19 03:42 pm (UTC)
i love how much he talks abt yaser now as opposed to befour. i know he tries to downplay it but it's so obvious that 1d's marketing team was trying to erase him from the picture to make it seem like trisha was the only parent in his life with all that ~~~mysterious one~~~~ bullshit. i'm glad he feels like he's able to talk abt him freely now. esp bc stay at home dads seem pretty rare? so that was pretty interesting to learn.
also the bits and his ed make me sad since he seems reluctant to name it what it actually was/is. i STILL see lots of gross comments abt his body (esp on here) even after he talked abt his struggle so i hope he's continuing to heal from that.