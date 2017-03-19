Zayn for The Sunday Times Style (march issue)

fat louie

Zayn talked to the Sunday Times Style about his upcoming second album, love, social media, his eating disorder and anxiety. It's also mentioned that his dad stayed at home looking after the kids while his mom worked as a chef. He says Gigi has met his family in London but she hasn't been in Bradford yet.

On his eating disorder: "It wasn’t specifically an eating disorder. It was a control thing. Every area of my life was so regimented and controlled [the boys in 1D would sometimes have to go straight from playing a stadium to recording new material in the evening], it was the one area where I could say, ‘No, I’m not eating that.’ Once I got over the control, the eating just came back into place, super naturally. Not supernaturally! Just really naturally. I came back to the UK and spent some time with my mum and got some TLC, and she cooked me food and I got back in touch, mentally, with a lot of the things I’d lost."

On his second album: "They always say the second album is difficult, but so far I’m really happy with this one. There are real signs of growth and development. Hopefully, as a human being, I’m growing too, in my knowledge and perception."

[Read more here]On the Pillowtalk lyrics: "I don’t actually mean it’s a war zone. It’s a… metaphor for different things. Love hurts, love is hard. Maybe my experiences of love up to writing that album were new and hard."

On coping with his anxiety thanks to his new team: "I now have no problem with anxiety. It was something I was dealing with in the band.

[Did sharing his eating problem help?] Yes. People saw strength in that, and they didn’t seem to expect it from a guy, but they expect it from a female, which to me is crazy. We’re all human. People are often afraid to admit difficulties, but I don’t believe that there should be a struggle with anything that’s the truth."

On the Versus Versace ad campaign shoot: "We shot it at the Chateau Marmont. It was just me, her and Adwoa. We got on a good vibe with it. There’s a dingy, rock’n’roll look to it."

"She [Gigi Hadid] didn’t have any problems taking photos, there were no tantrums. She’s a really chilled person — she fell right into it."

On social media: "I’m scrolling and scrolling and I’m, like, ‘I have to stop’, but I can’t, so I delete the app from my phone. And download it again the next day or whatever."



