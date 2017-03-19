Zayn for The Sunday Times Style (march issue)

"I now have no problem with anxiety. It was something I was dealing with in the band.



yeah we'll see in a few months when the promo tour for Z2 stars Reply

that's not fair. it's a recurring illness. Reply

zayn does this thing where he downplays his problems, in this case his eating disorder and anxiety but he seems better now. that's nice. Reply

Yeah, I feel like he keeps downplaying the eating disorder specifically. Hopefully he truly does have a handle on things. Only time will tell. Reply

Mental illness and ED are hard to talk about so I don't necessarily blame him. Most people even ones on here who will talk about their anxiety all the time are so critical about it when it's not themselves suffering from it. I can't imagine talking about my issues on a huge public scale the way him, Selena, Gaga, Demi, other celebrities do because people are straight up nasty Reply

I don't blame him either because I used to do the same thing (I still do it tbh). and yes, people can be very cruel, ugh. Reply

Do you blame him? Look how people here act when he talks about his anxiety or ED. Reply

i noticed that reading his answer to the ED question, as a person who dealt with that, i was like "well... thats kinda what an ED is", like, that's one of the first things a psychiatrist tells you "it's about having something you and only you can control". hope he's better though, wouldn't wish this shit on anyone. Reply

He probably feels really uncomfortable talking about it. Eating disorders and anxiety aren't really things people talk about and men, especially don't seem to talk much about these either. Reply

oh god, is that hairstyle back? Reply

Yep. It's been back for about a month. Reply

It's literally revolting ugh Reply

seriously, if even zayn can't pull it off... Reply

it hasn't left yet, unfortunately Reply

It's not my favorite but I don't hate it as much as everyone else does



When his hair looked like a dirty stippling brush I thought it was ugly Reply

It never left Reply

I see guys walking around with this hairstyle daily. Reply

it needs to die for good



him flopping was karma for the awful hair Reply

My mom was stay at home after baby #2. It was 5 of us. It's funny how some people look down upon stay at home parents. My mom did more work than some people with jobs. She didn't just sit around the house and watch TV. She was getting shit done. I always admired my mom's attitude and it gave me a totally different view of a stay at home parent.





Also, good for Zayn. He overcame his anxiety. I can tell the difference. He's more active on social media and interacts more. Hopefully this means he will do more promo for album #2 and tour.

Totally. My mom raised 5 kids while my dad worked and set up his business. She couldn´t have worked long after having children anyway due to health issues but she cleaned house, raised the five of us and made sure my dad could do well in his business.



My sister has two children and she goes to work to relax. Raising kids and keeping up a household is not a walk in the park Reply

So true! My dad had his own business and my mom helped him out when she wasn't dealing with us. It's a lot. Not everybody can deal. I'd probably lose it. My brothers were not model children at all. Lol! Reply

my mom raised 7 as a stay-at-home mother. i just can't envision that for myself. Reply

I have two sisters and I'll never get over my bitterness towards how my mom was treated for choosing to work after she had children. I mean...I can't even verbalize it in a coherent way. My parents have owned the same home for 25+ years and there are still neighbors who judge my mother for both working and not meeting the daily social obligations of be a ~woman in the neighborhood, I.E. attending all of the "lunches" and other bull shit. Women can't win, no matter what they choose. Reply

Still can't believe he wasn't the first to knock someone up. Reply

"It wasn’t specifically an eating disorder. It was a control thing."



It's really hard for people admit that they had an ED, I know. I was saying this a few years ago. Reply

he's so pretty. Reply

"It wasn’t specifically an eating disorder. It was a control thing."



So, an eating disorder? Reply

Yeah that quote reeks with denial. Sad :( Reply

I get this mindset, though. When it's somewhat easy for you to bounce back from something, it feels wrong to say you had it. I know whenever I'm having good months where I'm not depressed or having panic attacks I start thinking that calling it "depression" is wrong and unfair to people who don't have good months, who are "really" depressed.



So it's not really a laughing matter that he can't call it a disorder or feels he needs to downplay it because he's doing well now. Reply

this is an odd interview but at least he seems more at ease.



i thought he'd gone blonde again from that colour photo. also kill this hairstyle please ♡ Reply

As someone who has had bulimia on and off since middle school the way he downplays it reminds me of myself. Even today it still is a struggle for me to admit I'm not comfortable with food because I can't imagine thinking any way else about it



He seems healthier and happier lately I hope he's well Reply

I also think its probably hard for him because he's a guy and he's like "oh I shouldn't have an eating disorder.



I downplay my disordered eating because I am "too smart" and "too self aware" to have an eating disorder. Reply

I downplay mine for the same reasons you do too to me it shows a vulnerability I'm not comfortable with do you feel the same way? Reply

I was praying that hairstyle was over but I see it still so damn much. Reply

i'm shocked @ him and gigi lasting this long lmao. i'm glad he seems to have his anxiety under control though! it's hard as fuck Reply

i thought they were 100 percent PR but it actually seems like she is really supportive of him and always there for him w/ his anxiety issues. i think they're sweet!! Reply

lol but has he given up his fuckboi ways? Only time (or Snapchat) will tell. Reply

I lived and worked in Bradford (where he's from) for a year. Most of my students were Pakistani and I swear they ALL had those big beautiful eyes just like he did. Reply

Damnit, as a Pakistani in California, I gotta travel all the way to the U.K. for them eyes? :( Reply

The thing about this hairstyle is that it's sooooo try-hard



If you have long hair and need to put it up and it naturally kind of looks like this when you're mowing the fucking grass or something, fine. But if you purposefully go to your barber and ask for the local douche-cut then STOP.



Edited at 2017-03-19 03:42 pm (UTC)

