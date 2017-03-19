Riverdale: Episode 1.09 “La Grande Illusion” Promotional Photos & Press Release
Chapter Nine: La Grande Illusion - Archie (KJ Apa) reluctantly agrees to escort Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) to her family’s official start of maple syrup tapping because he gets an offer that could help his future. Archie starts to become skeptical of the real reason the Blossoms are so eager to help him, however he gets some helpful information for Betty (Lili Reinhart) about her sister. Veronica (Camila Mendes) is trying to be nice and unbeknownst to her, befriends a classmate that her father’s illegal doings has hurt. Hermione (Marisol Nichols) is conflicted about telling Fred (Luke Perry) the truth. Meanwhile, Alice (Madchen Amick) is ready to get revenge on the Blossoms once and for all with the help of her two daughters. Cole Sprouse also stars. Lee Rose directed the episode written by James DeWille (#109). Original airdate 4/6/2017.
More photos at the source.
Source
Edited at 2017-03-19 03:02 pm (UTC)
Lily and Cole are fucking, y/y?
Edited at 2017-03-19 03:09 pm (UTC)
y e s s s s s please. the photoshoot in the flower bed w/e was cute.
*lili
Edited at 2017-03-19 03:31 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-19 03:52 pm (UTC)
I'll never be able to take anyone on this show seriously when they refer to jughead though :x
I really love all of these characters and I love Camila but I hope they do some serious work on veronica's characterization next season. I like the idea of making her nicer but she doesn't seem like Veronica lodge. I'm hoping with [Spoiler (click to open)]her father coming in next season, her allegiance will be divided and that will give her that Veronica edge.
Needs more Josie and the pussycats.
Also I'm getting rather sick of seeing the crazy fans descend on the actors and the rest of the fandom. Some sick fucks made a twitter group to tell another fan to go kill herself... like what the FUCK?
I'm pretty sure Veronica finds out how shady her dad is. Look at that actual pearl clutching! I was sort of hoping she finds out how Jughead was affected by her dad's dealings and becomes somewhat of a closer friend since they interact the least out of the core four, but I guess it's Ethel.
I wonder if the show will have a little bump when it comes back since it seems like people are discovering it during this break. I know it's already been renewed, but it can't hurt