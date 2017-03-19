Riverdale: Episode 1.09 “La Grande Illusion” Promotional Photos & Press Release

Haven't caught this show yet, is it any good?



Yeah

It's addictive as hell. It's a lot of fun, but I can't comment on if they do the comic characters justice because I've never read an Archie comic in my life.

The first three episodes are a little rough but after that it starts to pick up.

It's absolute trash and I love it.

It's such cheesy fun, you should watch it!

I need all the Riverdale girls safe and happy. It stresses me out so much to see them hurting. :( Also lowkey here for Archie and Cheryl. That would definitely be interesting.

Needs more Jughead.

agreed

Archie sure comes around



Lily and Cole are fucking, y/y?



I believe it tbh.

That's what people think but he spends a lot of time with Camila too so maybe they are all just good friends. I don't know what to think! haha

Lily and Cole are fucking, y/y?



y e s s s s s please. the photoshoot in the flower bed w/e was cute.



*lili



i wanna know more about Jughead's family. i know it's coming in later episodes, but it needs more Jughead.

digging that maple start off aesthetic with the red, ladies

I am going to be really creeped out if that is Jason's guitar Cheryl gives Archie. haha

omg, you know it is

I talked mad shit about this show for the longest time but here I am being pissed that episode 8 isn't on demand yet



I'll never be able to take anyone on this show seriously when they refer to jughead though :x Reply

I really love all of these characters and I love Camila but I hope they do some serious work on veronica's characterization next season. I like the idea of making her nicer but she doesn't seem like Veronica lodge. I'm hoping with [ Spoiler (click to open) ] her father coming in next season, her allegiance will be divided and that will give her that Veronica edge.



Needs more Josie and the pussycats.



i seriously can't stop watching cole sprouse interviews. h e l pp

I love Archie's body, but I hate his face. Maybe he should be shirtless all the time. Yes to more jughead

Ha, gathering of the gingers to collect maple syrup. I love it.



I'm pretty sure Veronica finds out how shady her dad is. Look at that actual pearl clutching! I was sort of hoping she finds out how Jughead was affected by her dad's dealings and becomes somewhat of a closer friend since they interact the least out of the core four, but I guess it's Ethel.



I wonder if the show will have a little bump when it comes back since it seems like people are discovering it during this break. I know it's already been renewed, but it can't hurt Reply

I wonder if, because Polly's in the show, they'll put Betty's brother in at some point.

