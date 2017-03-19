Jessica Chastain thinks women should have healthcare, some men on the internet disagree
Some men dont want to pay for women's health, but sorry, you wouldnt be here without us. Time to show honor & respect for your mothers guys https://t.co/tcKjtAEAXi— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) March 19, 2017
@jes_chastain Female Republicans don't want to pay for womens health either. This is about political/religious beliefs, not gender— Steven (@TheStevenB) March 19, 2017
Please Steven, tell me more about what women want. I need your insight. https://t.co/2ZeJLhs5cE— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) March 19, 2017
@TheStevenB instead of telling me what they want as you did in your 1st tweet you should be the one 2 listen. Let women speak for themselves— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) March 19, 2017
@fowlyetti @TheStevenB haha where did I say I represent all women?! My tweet was about 'some' men. Guess I hit a nerve, right dude?— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) March 19, 2017
source 1 2 3 4 5
LOL I love her.
You go, girl! And women's health is about SO MUCH MORE than their first thought. But ofc they don't care.
Ugh, this made me angry just reading it D:
;)
😂
the horror!
And it's pretty ignorant for that sick fuck Mulvaney to assume people in West Virginia don't watch PBS or that their kids don't.
My insurance is $400/month and one of my monthly inhalers is still $50.
America! Where breathing is a luxury~~~