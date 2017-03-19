Jessica Chastain thinks women should have healthcare, some men on the internet disagree

You go, girl! And women's health is about SO MUCH MORE than their first thought. But ofc they don't care. Reply

People are so stupid. Healthcare should be available for everybody. You shouldn't cherry pick who gets what bc ~abortion~ is bad. Fucking assholes. Reply

Love her so much. Reply

The fact that health is a luxury in this country will never not baffle me. Reply

People struggle to get even the most basic care Reply

I truly dont understand how people aren't rioting in the streets over it. Reply

I feel like most Republicans at least don't understand how bad they have it. They were told America was the best their whole lives and they believe it, they think anything not American must be worse than whatever they have. Reply

Especially since it always seems to be the result of "Christian" republicans. Reply

ia Reply

It's so cute how men don't know that internalized misogyny is a thing. They just looooooooove bringing up that "well other women do _______!!!!!!" Reply

god I just hate ppl like this (yes, you steven and nick). they're insufferable, why even try to reason with them? they're never going to agree. Reply

The cost of health care is baffling to me. My job only just started offering me benefits in January - for 3 years I had been paying $268 out of pocket for the LOWEST of the low offered through the Marketplace - and my boss called me into his office and asked if I "really really" needed it. When I said yes, he said "If you insist... I was hoping to save a few bucks for the company." SMH. Reply

I pay like 20 a month but that's bc I'm using tax credits towards it. That doesn't even include dental or vision. I've been terribly sick for a year and I refuse to go to urgent care bc it's going to cost so much. Reply

Yeah, my $268 a month was with over $100 in subsidies. I still was unable to go to any of my normal doctors (because not one took the policy I could "afford"), and would never reach my deductible which was like $5000. I paid an extra fee for dental, but had no vision - luckily I was able to get an exam, frames, and lenses from Walmart for a pretty low cost. It's just insane that I basically have no kept up with any regular doctor visits out of fear for what the end cost would be. Reply

Sick for a month*** Reply

"If you insist... I was hoping to save a few bucks for the company."



Ugh, this made me angry just reading it D: Reply

oh snap. i already liked her and enjoy her acting/movies but i might need to start stanning her.



Yaaaaas bb, come to the light that is this angel



;) Reply

haha i follow her on IG and FB but i dont have a twitter so i don't generally see stuff like this. it makes me wish i did just so i could see her take men down one at a time.



"Please Steven, tell me more"



😂 Reply

Oh Steven, you poor ignorant little fool Reply

I really don't understand the idea of not contributing toward the costs of services you'll never use because of your sex/gender. Don't these people have loved ones of the opposite sex? Can they really justify not helping to contributing towards the cost of their mother's mastectomy because they don't have breasts, or the treatment of their daughter's endometriosis because they don't have a uterus? WTF. Reply

IDGI, it's a trade off, you contribute to thing you won't use, and other people do the same with things you will. People are so greedy and selfish, they don't want one cent of their money going toward something they don;t benefit from, and with that mindset there is no way in hell they have ever given to charity, but claim they're christians, it's ridiculous. Reply

plus... it takes a male to make a baby, so why is it all the mom's problem to get coverage for childbirth and reproductive health. Reply

Also everyone pays for shit they don't use. That is what a government that collects taxes does. Its all for the greater good of the community. I don't have kids but that doesn't or shouldn't make me exempt from paying school taxes. Reply

people get so up in arms about what's probably an additional half a cent a year they pay in taxes or health care for other people, meanwhile insurance and drug companies are charging hundreds of dollars a pill, and millionaires are getting tax breaks and they have no outrage for that...? pregnancy costs for others isn't the reason medical care is expensive, dude. Reply

exactly Reply

american propaganda has really done a number on people in the states. Reply

A coal miner pays like 60 cents in taxes for PBS/NPR — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) March 16, 2017





And it's pretty ignorant for that sick fuck Mulvaney to assume people in West Virginia don't watch PBS or that their kids don't. And it's pretty ignorant for that sick fuck Mulvaney to assume people in West Virginia don't watch PBS or that their kids don't. Reply

I'm getting my passport in a month and I'm genuinely going to go back to home country to pick up some medicine. I also need the Canadians to work on getting my allergy spray.



My insurance is $400/month and one of my monthly inhalers is still $50.



America! Where breathing is a luxury~~~





I got an albuterol inhaler for like $6 over the counter at the Dubai airport several years ago. Should've stocked up on that shit seeing as how each one costs me $50 over here. Reply

They're dirt cheap in Trinidad too. I'm going once I get my passport and fill my suitcase Reply

she's great on twitter <3 Reply

Men are so weak, omg Reply

