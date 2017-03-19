Gaming post??



I'm deciding if I wanna drop the cash on a Switch and Breath of the Wild ugh Reply

do it, you won't regret it! Reply

Game is worth it! Good luck finding one though. Reply

Gamestop is getting shipments this week! Reply

I considered it but then I found out people are already working on a PC emulator for it so I bought a shiny new graphics card instead. Reply

Breath of the Wild is a superb game. I wholly recommend it to anyone. Reply

I'm holding out hoping there is some sort of xmas discount but I won't hold my breath. Reply

I can play Sims and Harvest Moon stoned and that's about it. Anything else like Overwatch and I'm like wtf is going on. Reply

If you like harvest moon try stardew valley for the pc!



-edit- Just realized the keyword there was stoned, thought you meant in general lol



Edited at 2017-03-19 02:39 pm (UTC) Reply

well to be fair I've loved both Sims and HM since I was like 11 so I do love them sober too! I'll have to check out that game, the name sounds fucking adorable. Reply

I'm a D.Va main







But I do like playing Junkrat, Bastion and Mercy











Fuck Mei that no good ice bitch Reply

Poor Mei :( Reply

Ugh that gif is making me feel ill. The bottom teeth smile and grimace is easily her worst facial animation. Also I will say - playing MEA stoned makes the planet travel animations amaaaazing. Reply

I have no intention of playing this game but all those gif are hilarious.



Speaking of those animations, of course a bunch of men harassed a lady over them. GamerGate is alive and well as always. Male gamers remain trash. Reply

jinkx looks............ good Reply

lmao that gif!



i'm glad i didn't preorder MEA. i learned my mistake after how disappointing ME3 ended up being. Reply

I main Sombra and D.va. I'm still not comfortable with using Sombra in competetive, because people are toxic as fuck about her. I also like playing Tracer and Mei.



I'm still playing Andromeda trial, because I need to wait until Thursday for the whole game, damn.

Here goes your daily episode ;)







So far this is probably the most intriguing part even though I hate that the Dad told us NOTHING Reply

are you playing on PC? you can use a VPN to access it early if you are



Edited at 2017-03-19 03:25 pm (UTC) Reply

It's okay, bf needs to work until Thursday anyway. But thank you! Reply

I'm support main because I can't aim lmao



my fave is Mercy, Lucio, Zen and Ana! Reply

Lucio ftw Reply

She deserved her win and I wanted her to win, or Alaska.



But after Alaska being a POS on all stars I'm glad she didn't win the first time lol and I definitely wanted Katya to win All Stars because I'm not trash. Reply

She and Bob are my favourite winners tbh Reply

Play with me sometime, sis! Lol tho I only play on ps4 for right now ;; Reply

I'm a support main with an emphasis on Ana Reply

A lot of my skills get a little better when I smoke. But my reflexes are always on point. High or not 😎 Reply

Saaaaaame. Especially when smash brothersing. I'm battling a sinus infection right now so I haven't smoked in a few days. It sucks but I'm gonna get so high when I can smoke again <3 Reply

I have no idea who Nick is and he is cute af AND smokes weed?? Marry me.



cannot stop laughing at that gif omg Reply

I don't really "main" anyone because I'm the type to just play whatever category is missing on the team lol. but I definitely play support the most because of that, big surprise. Lucio the most, and then everyone else (save Symmetra obvs) is probably more of an even spread.



I did placement matches for the first time finally and got placed in silver by the thinnest margin lmao. I'm not touching competitive again. it's a shitshow on console when you solo queue :( Reply

In any game, the concept of "main"ing seems to foreign to me. Like, I understand the concept and all that... but I cannot fathom doing it. It's because my play style is casual, I think. Reply

Yeah, to me, the concept of a "main" applies to fighting games (since you can only play one character at a time and likely only have the time to perfect your skills with one character) and MMOs. like, I main bard in FFXIV because it's the class I started with and I really only have time to make sure that one class is leveled to the max and optimally geared. then I play around with other classes when I have time.



having a main in a game like this doesn't compute with me because your team's success relies primarily on its makeup, so if you only have one character you're good at/insist on playing, you're likely screwing over the team. that's too much pressure for me!!!!



and this way, if I pick someone I'm not comfortable with just because no one else on the team was using that category, it's their fault for not picking up the slack :P (and I'm forced to get some experience with said character, so it's a win-win for me personally tbh)



whoops, sorry for the mini-essay ^^ Reply

