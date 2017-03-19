March 19th, 2017, 06:20 pm hellicoptajuuce Jinkx Monsoon high on weed playing Overwatch SourceONTD-how are your reflexes while high on weed?Which character would you fuck?Who do you main? Tagged: computer / video games, drugs / drug use, rupaul / drag race Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7676 comments Add comment
I'm deciding if I wanna drop the cash on a Switch and Breath of the Wild ugh
-edit- Just realized the keyword there was stoned, thought you meant in general lol
Edited at 2017-03-19 02:39 pm (UTC)
But I do like playing Junkrat, Bastion and Mercy
Fuck Mei that no good ice bitch
Speaking of those animations, of course a bunch of men harassed a lady over them. GamerGate is alive and well as always. Male gamers remain trash.
i'm glad i didn't preorder MEA. i learned my mistake after how disappointing ME3 ended up being.
I'm still playing Andromeda trial, because I need to wait until Thursday for the whole game, damn.
Here goes your daily episode ;)
So far this is probably the most intriguing part even though I hate that the Dad told us NOTHING
Edited at 2017-03-19 03:25 pm (UTC)
my fave is Mercy, Lucio, Zen and Ana!
idc i love jinkx
Re: idc i love jinkx
But after Alaska being a POS on all stars I'm glad she didn't win the first time lol and I definitely wanted Katya to win All Stars because I'm not trash.
Re: idc i love jinkx
cannot stop laughing at that gif omg
I did placement matches for the first time finally and got placed in silver by the thinnest margin lmao. I'm not touching competitive again. it's a shitshow on console when you solo queue :(
having a main in a game like this doesn't compute with me because your team's success relies primarily on its makeup, so if you only have one character you're good at/insist on playing, you're likely screwing over the team. that's too much pressure for me!!!!
and this way, if I pick someone I'm not comfortable with just because no one else on the team was using that category, it's their fault for not picking up the slack :P (and I'm forced to get some experience with said character, so it's a win-win for me personally tbh)
whoops, sorry for the mini-essay ^^
o we need a tank, i will always pick roadhog or dva
if we need support, i would always pick ana
etc