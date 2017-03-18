[FS] magnify

DCTV at Paley Fest




























-surprise crossover in the penultimate episode of Legends’ second season
-easter egg in second to last episode that "fans of cartoons" will love
-katie cassidy will appear in the season finale
-abra kadabra will appear in upcoming episode of the flash, played by david dastmalchian
-there will be a large crossover every year, are trying for a proper 4 show crossover next year









-no speedster villain next season
-abra kadabra is a villain from the future and knows who savitar is
-poses moral dilemma for barry: let him go in order to get savitar’s identity?
-iris and barry have a great scene - asks can you be a hero if you do one bad thing?
-set barry and kara up for musical to purposely be at romantic crossroads
-go on this journey together to get back what they think they’ve lost or not
-amell mentions "really cool stuff" upcoming for olicity





source / source / source / source / source / source / source / source / source / source / source / source / source
Tagged: , , , , ,