DCTV at Paley Fest
Super #PaleyFest panel requires supersize photos! @CW_Arrow @CW_TheFlash @TheCW_Legends @TheCWSupergirl #HeroesAndVillains pic.twitter.com/cQAiSYl7vX— Paley Center (@paleycenter) March 18, 2017
Supersize talent lineup today at #PaleyFest! Say hello to Melissa Benoist - casually elegant in silk pjs. 📺🌟#Supergirl x pic.twitter.com/wwSLl9M88D— Paley Center (@paleycenter) March 18, 2017
Saturday casual done #Arrow style by @StephenAmell at #PaleyFest. Like! 📺🌟 pic.twitter.com/XXN2qH8pW7— Paley Center (@paleycenter) March 18, 2017
Candice Patton looking effortlessly gorgeous for #PaleyFest! @CW_TheFlash pic.twitter.com/wz6AclycYa— Paley Center (@paleycenter) March 18, 2017
Brandon Routh told us he chose his outfit for #PaleyFest. Handsome! @TheCW_Legends pic.twitter.com/erfy3WzC3s— Paley Center (@paleycenter) March 18, 2017
Let's talk about Caity Lotz's fabulous suit! Style ON POINT! #PaleyFest @TheCW_Legends 📺🌟👏🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/WJkoY9WzDc— Paley Center (@paleycenter) March 18, 2017
David Harewood bringing GQ level style to #PaleyFest. @TheCWSupergirl 📺🌟❤ pic.twitter.com/LQjTt3grft— Paley Center (@paleycenter) March 18, 2017
Oh hi Grant Gustin! We love having you at #PaleyFest. We ❤#TheFlash and Barry Allen. #HeroesAndVillains 📺🌟👏🏻⚡️ pic.twitter.com/iSqihYtrwP— Paley Center (@paleycenter) March 18, 2017
CW’s DC Team Teases “Surprise Cameo” Near ‘Legends’ Season Finale, More Crossovers & New ‘Flash’ Villain – PaleyFest https://t.co/1U6dOGTPwx pic.twitter.com/4a757Grcss— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) March 18, 2017
-surprise crossover in the penultimate episode of Legends’ second season
-easter egg in second to last episode that "fans of cartoons" will love
-katie cassidy will appear in the season finale
-abra kadabra will appear in upcoming episode of the flash, played by david dastmalchian
-there will be a large crossover every year, are trying for a proper 4 show crossover next year
AJ Kreisberg teases an upcoming episode "The Once & Future Flash" - Barry decides he can only find out what he needs to know in the future— Paley Center (@paleycenter) March 18, 2017
.@StephenAmell pitches the #Arrow side of next big crossover should be Oliver/Diggle just playing chess & drinking coffee #PaleyFest— Paley Center (@paleycenter) March 18, 2017
#TheFlash is going to be shaking things up in season 4! https://t.co/eW9Ym6bYI9— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 18, 2017
-no speedster villain next season
-abra kadabra is a villain from the future and knows who savitar is
-poses moral dilemma for barry: let him go in order to get savitar’s identity?
-iris and barry have a great scene - asks can you be a hero if you do one bad thing?
-set barry and kara up for musical to purposely be at romantic crossroads
-go on this journey together to get back what they think they’ve lost or not
-amell mentions "really cool stuff" upcoming for olicity
Patton says she'd "love to strap on some leather" if Iris had powers for an episode but really likes showing her heroism without. #PaleyFest— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) March 18, 2017
source / source / source / source / source / source / source / source / source / source / source / source / source
and lol @ the fact the flash ppl are like "yes we know we've done the exact same plot for 3 seasons, s4 will be different"
I only saw a bit of the reaction to the no speedster villain, but it was great.
Candice looks beautiful as always