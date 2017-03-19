Stephen Amell strips down for Barrowman's 50 birthday
Stephen Amell strips down for John Barrowman's 50th birthday party https://t.co/GYzUkAv87r @StephenAmell_GR @stephenamell_fr @StephenAmellMx pic.twitter.com/QaMV9LZtTg— GSN (@gaystarnews) March 13, 2017
Source: 1, 2, 3
But he has nice fucking thighs though
Right? I didn't expect that all.
Like I don't watch arrow so I think Some panel shows years ago were the last time I saw him other than occassional old gifs on tumblr.
He looks like he keeps butterscotch candies on his person at all times.
Edited at 2017-03-19 02:20 pm (UTC)
Stephen's lack of ass is...unfortunate. I'm kind of disgusted.
I met him at Comicpalooza on the 4th day of a very hectic convention. You could tell he was exhausted, but he was still incredibly gracious and charming.