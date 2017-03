Meet Rae Spoon - The Transgender Canadian Musician You Need In Your Life

Rae Spoon is a Canadian musician who makes awesome music and is an advocate for transgender rights. I feel like they don't get the recognition they deserve for their great music so here's a post!The youtube description describes this music video as: "a response to the trend toward laws that regulate how people use bathrooms according to their assigned sex at birth. Twenty-three LGBTQ and ally youth participants made their own monster or beast costumes and filmed this music video in an accessible, all-gender bathroom to show that everything is better when it's inclusive".Written Across The SkyCHARTattack Interview with Rae Spoon from 2011 about being a trans musician and trans advocate (note: in the video Rae identifies as "he" but since then has chosen to identify as "they").You can also read a Toronto Star interview with Rae Spoon about the use of gender pronouns here:You can check Rae's website for more information here: http://www.raespoon.com/live or follow Rae on twitter @raespoon