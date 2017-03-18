ONTD Original: Teen Mom OG & Teen Mom 2 Recap

(riverdale) - cheronica

Ever wonder how many kids the Teen Mom crew has now? Or what about how rehab stints? Arrests? Jail time? Plastic surgery? Have no fear, I've got you covered! I compiled a roundup of all the good, the bad, and the ugly our favorite teen moms have been through over the years. After children and marriages, I didn't bother including the gentlemen much. With that said, let's begin!



CHILDREN: 29 Confirmed; 1 PREGNANCY; 3 *Alleged*
  • Bentley Cadence Edwards: October 27, 2008 (8)
  • Jayde Carter Mckinney: May 29, 2015 (1)
  • Maverick Reed Mckinney: May 31, 2016 (8 months)
    		•  Maci Bookout
  • Hudson (Step-Child): (2)
    		• Ryan Edwards (Maci's Ex)
  • Sophia Laurent Abraham: February 23, 2009 (8)
    		• Farrah Abraham
  • Leah Leann Shirley: November 12, 2008 (8)
    		• Amber Portwood
  • Karly (Step-Child): (9 or 10)
  • Emilee Grace Shirley: April 30, 2015 (1)
    		• Gary Shirley (Amber's Ex)
  • Chris Baier: (26)
  • 4 More Children
  • 3 More *allegedy*
    		• Matt Baier (Amber's Fiancé)
  • Carly: May 18, 2009 (7)
  • Novalee Reign Baltierra: January 1, 2015 (2)
    		• Catelynn Lowell
  • Jace Vahn Evans: August 2, 2009 (7)
  • Kaiser Orion Griffith: June 30, 2014 (2)
  • Ensley Jolie Eason: January 24, 2017 (1 month)
    		• Jenelle Evans
  • Maryssa: (9 or 10)
  • Kaden: (2 or 3)
    		• David Eason (Jenelle's boyfriend)
  • Aubree Skye Houska: September 7, 2009 (7)
  • Watson Cole DeBoer: January 25, 2017 (1 month)
    		• Chelsea Houska
  • Aliannah Hope Simms: December 16, 2009 (7)
  • Aleeah Grace Simms: December 16, 2009 (7)
  • Adalynn Faith Calvert: February 4th, 2013 (4)
    		• Leah Messer
  • Remington Monroe Simms: November 8, 2015 (1)
    		• Corey Simms (Leah's Ex)
  • Isaac Elliot Rivera: January 18, 2010 (7)
  • Lincoln Marshall Marroquin: November 16, 2013 (3)
  • *pregnant with her third*
    		• Kailyn Lowry
  • Velisse Eva Rivera: October 4, 2015 (1)
    		• Jonathan Rivera (Kailyn's Ex)


    ENGAGEMENTS: 8; MARRIAGES: 11; DIVORCES: 6
  • Ryan Edwards: Engaged
  • Kyle King: Engaged
  • Taylor McKinney: Married - October 8, 2016
    		• Maci Bookout
  • Mackenzie Standifer: Engaged
    		• Ryan Edwards (Maci's Ex)
  • -----
    		• Farrah Abraham
  • Gary Shirley: Engaged
  • Matt Baier: Engaged
    		• Amber Portwood
  • Kristina Anderson: Married - September 28, 2015
    		• Gary Shirley (Amber's Ex)
  • Jeanette Reedy: Married - January 2007
  • Jeanette Reedy: Divorced - March 2008
    		• Matt Baier (Amber's Fiancé)
  • Tyler Baltierra: Married - August 22, 2015
    		• Catelynn Lowell
  • Gary Head: Engaged
  • Courtland Rogers: Married - December 4th 2012
  • Courtland Rogers: Divorced - June 10, 2014
  • Nathan Griffith: Engaged
  • David Eason: Engaged - February 11, 2017
    		• Jenelle Evans
  • Whitney Johnson: Married - October 21, 2006
  • Whitney Johnson: Divorced - September 9, 2013
    		• David Eason (Jenelle's boyfriend)
  • Cole DeBoer: Married - October 1, 2016
    		• Chelsea Houska
  • Corey Simms: Married - October 17, 2010
  • Corey Simms: Divorced - June 21, 2011
  • Jeremy Calvert: Married - April 4, 2012
  • Jeremy Calvert: Divorced - Summer 2015
    		• Leah Messer
  • Miranda Patterson: Married - June 2013
    		• Corey Simms (Leah's Ex)
  • Javi Marroquin: Married - September 21, 2013
  • Javi Marroquin: Divorced - December 2016
    		• Kailyn Lowry
  • Vetzabe "Vee" Torres: Engaged - April 2016
    		• Jonathan Rivera (Kailyn's Ex)


    ARRESTS: 20; JAILED: 2; REHAB: 8
  • -----
    		•  Maci Bookout
  • Arrested: DUI - March 18, 2013
  • Rehab: (Alcohol - was kicked out) July 1, 2013 - July 8, 2013
    		• Farrah Abraham
  • Arrested: 3 Counts of Domestic Violence - December 27, 2010
  • Jailed: 24 Hours; Released - December 28, 2010
  • Rehab: (Drugs) June 24, 2011 - August 25, 2011
  • Arrested: Probation Violation - December 19, 2011
  • Jailed: June 14, 2012 - November 4, 2013
    		• Amber Portwood
  • Arrested: (with Tyler) Marijuana Posession - May 2009
  • Rehab: (Depression) - March 2016 - April 2016
    		• Catelynn Lowell
  • Arrested: October 14, 2008
  • Arrested: Breaking & Entering, Drug Possession - October 15, 2010
  • Arrested: Assault - March 27, 2011
  • Rehab: (Drugs) May 7, 2011 - June 8, 2011
  • Arrested: Violating Parole - August 8, 2011
  • Arrested: Sending Threats - January 10, 2012
  • Arrested: Violating Protective Order - January 16, 2012
  • Arrested: Cyberstalking - March 5, 2012
  • Arrested: Drug Charges - June 24, 2012
  • Rehab: (Heroin) Involuntarily Committed - November 25, 2012 - November 28, 2012
  • Rehab: (Heroin/Emotional Support) - February 23, 2013 - March 2, 2013
  • Rehab: ("Not Drugs") March 7, 2013 - March 11, 2013
  • Arrested: Heroin Possession, Paraphernalia, Simple Assault - April 23, 2013
  • Arrested: May 20, 2013
  • Arrested: Failed Drug - August 12, 2013
  • Arrested: "Breach of Peace" - December 14, 2013
  • Arrested: Driving Without A License - February 24, 2015
  • Arrested: Domestic Violence - May 26, 2015
  • Arrested: Assault - August 20, 2015
  • Arrested: Cyberstalking - March 28, 2016
    		• Jenelle Evans
  • -----
    		• Chelsea Houska
  • Rehab: (Drugs, Depression) - June 2, 2015 - June 20, 2015
    		• Leah Messer
  • -----
    		• Kailyn Lowry


    PLASTIC SURGERY OPERATIONS: 23
  • Breast Augmentation: 2011
    		•  Maci Bookout
  • Breast Augmentation: 2010
  • Rhinoplasty: 2012
  • Chin Implant: 2012
  • Cheek Fillers: 2012
  • Breast Augmentation: 2013
  • Lip Injections: 2014
  • Butt Implants: *allegedly*
    		• Farrah Abraham
  • Full Body Lift: 2016
  • Liposuction: 2016
  • Breast Augmentation: 2016
  • Brazillian Butt Lift: 2016
  • Lip Injections: *allegedly* - 2016
    		• Amber Portwood
  • -----
    		• Catelynn Lowell
  • Breast Augmentation: - 2012
    		• Jenelle Evans
  • Breast Augmentation: *allegedly* - June 2015
  • Lip Injections: *allegedly* - 2016
  • Botox: (From her father, Randy) - 2016
    		• Chelsea Houska
  • Breast Augmentation: *allegedly* - September 2016
    		• Leah Messer
  • Brazillian Butt Lift: January 17, 2016
  • Tummy Tuck: January 17, 2016
  • Liposuction: January 17, 2016
  • Lip Injections: April 2016
  • Breast Augmentation: *allegedly* - October 2016
    		• Kailyn Lowry


    Businesses: 8; Movies: 1; Albums/Songs: 2; Books: 13; Spin-Offs/Appearances: 7
  • Spin-Off: Ask Maci on 103.7 KISS FM - 2012
  • Book: Bulletproof - July 21, 2015
  • Business: Things That Matter Clothing Co. - November 2015
  • Book: The Maci and Taylor Wedding Album: An Adult Coloring Book - February 14, 2017
    		•  Maci Bookout
  • Album: My Teenage Dream Ended - August 1, 2012
  • Book: My Teenage Dream Ended - August 14, 2012
  • Book: Passy Perfume (Children's Book) - December 1, 2012
  • Movie: Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom: May 6, 2013
  • Appearance: Couple's Therapy: Season 4 - January 2, 2014 - March 6, 2014
  • Song: Blowin - March 17, 2014
  • Book: In The Making - June 5, 2014
  • Business: TopcoToyz: Farrah Abraham Collection - July 11, 2014
  • Book: The Secret's Out - October 14, 2014
  • Book: Love Through Limelight - February 13, 2015
  • Appearance: Celebrity Big Brother: UK vs USA - August 27, 2015 - September 18, 2015
  • Business: FarrahsFriendsLive.com (Live Cam Girls) - October 2015 - Present
  • Business: FroCo: Frozen Yogurt - May 30, 2016 - Present
  • Business: Furnished By Farrah - October 2016 - Present
  • Business: Sophia Laurent Children's Boutique - November 2016 - Present
    		• Farrah Abraham
  • Book: Never Too Late - January 1, 2014
  • Business: Be Forever Haute Clothing Co. - December 2015
  • Business: "Flipping Houses" - 2016 - Present
    		• Amber Portwood
  • Book: You Have No F**king Idea: The Naked Truth About My Life - May 2, 2017
    		• Matt Baier (Amber's Fiancé)
  • Appearance: Couple's Therapy: Season 3 - June 12, 2013 - August 21, 2013
  • Book: Conquering Chaos (with Tyler) - March 3, 2015
    		• Catelynn Lowell
  • Spin-Off: Bae for Babs (MTV web series about Barbara) - 2016
  • Spin-Off: Barbara Breaks It Down (MTV web series about Barbara) - 2016
  • Spin-Off: Being Barbara (MTV Special about Barbara) - July 11, 2016
    		• Jenelle Evans
  • Business: Makeup Artist - 2014 - Present
    		• Chelsea Houska
  • -----
    		• Leah Messer
  • Book: Love Is Bubblegum - November 17, 2015
  • Book: Pride Over Pity - November 1, 2016
  • Book: Hustle and Heart - November 22, 2016
    		• Kailyn Lowry


    DIPLOMAS/GEDS: 9; CERTIFICATES: 3; DEGREES: 2
  • Diploma: High School - Fall 2008
  • Degree: Associates in Media Technology - Spring 2015
  • Certificate: Entrepreneurialism - November 17, 2015
    		•  Maci Bookout
  • Diploma: High School - Spring 2009
  • Degree: Associates in Culinary Arts & Management - 2012 or 2013
    		• Farrah Abraham
  • Diploma: GED - 2012
    		• Amber Portwood
  • Diploma: High School (with Tyler) - June 5, 2011
    		• Catelynn Lowell
  • Diploma: High School - Spring 2010
  • Certificate: Medical Office Assistant - July 2015
    		• Jenelle Evans
  • Diploma: GED - 2012
  • Certificate: Esthetician - November 2013
    		• Chelsea Houska
  • Diploma: High School - May 29, 2010
    		• Leah Messer
  • Diploma: High School - 2010
    		• Kailyn Lowry


    TALLY RESULTS:
    Children: 29; *3 alleged*
    Pregnancies: 1
    Engagements: 8
    Marriages: 11
    Divorces: 6
    Arrests: 20
    Jailed: 2
    Rehab: 8
    Plastic Surgery: 23
    Businesses: 8
    Movies: 1
    Albums/Songs: 2
    Books: 13
    Spin-Offs/Appearances: 7
    Diplomas/GEDs: 9
    Certificates: 3
    Degrees: 2

