ONTD Original: Teen Mom OG & Teen Mom 2 Recap

this is a quality post op but posting the full names of children doesn't sit right w/ me, esp the ones who aren't on the show Reply

Thread

Link

I got them off their instagrams, I guess I didn't see any difference in it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you could just use firsts? idk maybe i'm overreacting but i feel bad for them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia, even if it is public knowledge, they're just kids. The moms? Air that dirty laundry! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agreed. I've been watching Teen Mom since the beginning, and I never knew Carly's real name was Carolyn. Let alone Brandon and Teresa's last name. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

also this is iconic



Reply

Thread

Link

What the fuck... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy crap OP, that's a lot of effort Reply

Thread

Link

I'm embarrassed at how many days went into this. I originally started it 6 months ago and after the kids/marriages charts I have up and spent spring break this week doing the rest Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Daaaaamn

This has been a slow burn Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wat is dr drew up to lately Reply

Thread

Link

Last I heard of him he was "gravely concerned" about Hillary's health last August.



He's never hid his Republican biases tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i legit settled in to read that, TY OP!!!

Reply

Thread

Link

YW! I'm glad you enjoyed it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Here for OP and her thorough researching! <3 Reply

Thread

Link

kail has been a damn mess this season and javi is no better but damn Reply

Thread

Link

I love this. OP put more work into this did I for my senior sem project. Reply

Thread

Link

was the point of this post to say that these girls have little education, but lots of arrests, babies and marriages/engagements? Reply

Thread

Link





i even left out cars/houses



Edited at 2017-03-19 03:37 am (UTC) no, it started from a thread last summer where i asked if people would be interested in a round up of everything the teen moms have done since 16 & p. almost all of them have high school education level, which is more than plenty of americans have/are able to get. i can find the original thread if you'd like there you go i even left out cars/houses Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn, well I applaud you for all this research, glad you excluded houses/cars though, do we need to know that?

I saw a mega post of all the 16&P girls and like 99% of them have had more kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you watch the show? cuz that's literally the show lmfao



Edited at 2017-03-19 03:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i wonder if this is just an HTML table or an awfully long bullet points list using ul tags and li tags.



Edited at 2017-03-19 03:18 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

it's a table with li tags. answering my own comment. lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





it was originally supposed to look, if that helps



Edited at 2017-03-19 03:28 am (UTC) it's a table. it looks a lot better in regular LJ post/comment section format than ONTD's this is how it was originally supposed to look, if that helps Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so many tragic tragic names Reply

Thread

Link





i'm embarrassed that i actually like the tackiness of sophia laurent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow, all this time I never noticed it, omg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh thats the second best name of the bunch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol omg. Amazing name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i was like how is it 29 but matt is responsible for 8 of them Reply

Thread

Link

the count is up to TEN now!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it still kills me that most of these girls haven't discovered the benefits of a condom yet.





Kail was also a complete mess this season. Reply

Thread

Link

or seriously, like the shot? the patch? an iud? the pill? having sex when ur not ovulating??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to think she was one of the more normal ones, she's so awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i did too :(. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yea same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was so sympathetic to me in season 1 when jo and his mom treated her like dogshit too



i still can't like jo or his family bc of it lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ive been dying to talk about kail lmfao Reply

Thread

Link

so who is the baby daddy? all i found was a guy named chris she accidentally name dropped in a video



has anyone hacked jenelle's personal email account yet? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who knows lmfao she's gonna milk it



yea other than the live stream name drop, he also said on twitter and then deleted it. idk dude!!!!



lmfao i'm sure she's getting emails rn asking her if she and david rly broke up Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

its a guy named chris. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i just need to know how on earth she finds these men. girl needs to slow down. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she went from "wow i feel so bad for this girl but look how hard she works" to "god damn girl take a breather, you overbearing turd" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

kail is so sad to me because i think if she got serious trauma therapy she could be a good person and a great mom. she's just SO fucked up from her childhood and her only coping skills are to be an angry control freak Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this show will always be a guilty pleasure

i love the /r/teenmom sub Reply

Thread

Link