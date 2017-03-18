ONTD Original: Teen Mom OG & Teen Mom 2 Recap

Ever wonder how many kids the Teen Mom crew has now? Or what about how rehab stints? Arrests? Jail time? Plastic surgery? Have no fear, I've got you covered! I compiled a roundup of all the good, the bad, and the ugly our favorite teen moms have been through over the years. After children and marriages, I didn't bother including the gentlemen much. With that said, let's begin!
CHILDREN: 29 Confirmed; 1 PREGNANCY; 3 *Alleged*
|Bentley Cadence Edwards: October 27, 2008 (8)
Jayde Carter Mckinney: May 29, 2015 (1)
Maverick Reed Mckinney: May 31, 2016 (8 months)
|Maci Bookout
|Hudson (Step-Child): (2)
|Ryan Edwards (Maci's Ex)
|Sophia Laurent Abraham: February 23, 2009 (8)
|Farrah Abraham
|Leah Leann Shirley: November 12, 2008 (8)
|Amber Portwood
|Karly (Step-Child): (9 or 10)
Emilee Grace Shirley: April 30, 2015 (1)
|Gary Shirley (Amber's Ex)
|Chris Baier: (26)
4 More Children
3 More *allegedy*
|Matt Baier (Amber's Fiancé)
|Carly: May 18, 2009 (7)
Novalee Reign Baltierra: January 1, 2015 (2)
|Catelynn Lowell
|Jace Vahn Evans: August 2, 2009 (7)
Kaiser Orion Griffith: June 30, 2014 (2)
Ensley Jolie Eason: January 24, 2017 (1 month)
|Jenelle Evans
|Maryssa: (9 or 10)
Kaden: (2 or 3)
|David Eason (Jenelle's boyfriend)
|Aubree Skye Houska: September 7, 2009 (7)
Watson Cole DeBoer: January 25, 2017 (1 month)
|Chelsea Houska
|Aliannah Hope Simms: December 16, 2009 (7)
Aleeah Grace Simms: December 16, 2009 (7)
Adalynn Faith Calvert: February 4th, 2013 (4)
|Leah Messer
|Remington Monroe Simms: November 8, 2015 (1)
|Corey Simms (Leah's Ex)
|Isaac Elliot Rivera: January 18, 2010 (7)
Lincoln Marshall Marroquin: November 16, 2013 (3)
*pregnant with her third*
|Kailyn Lowry
|Velisse Eva Rivera: October 4, 2015 (1)
|Jonathan Rivera (Kailyn's Ex)
ENGAGEMENTS: 8; MARRIAGES: 11; DIVORCES: 6
|Ryan Edwards: Engaged
Kyle King: Engaged
Taylor McKinney: Married - October 8, 2016
|Maci Bookout
|Mackenzie Standifer: Engaged
|Ryan Edwards (Maci's Ex)
|-----
|Farrah Abraham
|Gary Shirley: Engaged
Matt Baier: Engaged
|Amber Portwood
|Kristina Anderson: Married - September 28, 2015
|Gary Shirley (Amber's Ex)
|Jeanette Reedy: Married - January 2007
Jeanette Reedy: Divorced - March 2008
|Matt Baier (Amber's Fiancé)
|Tyler Baltierra: Married - August 22, 2015
|Catelynn Lowell
|Gary Head: Engaged
Courtland Rogers: Married - December 4th 2012
Courtland Rogers: Divorced - June 10, 2014
Nathan Griffith: Engaged
David Eason: Engaged - February 11, 2017
|Jenelle Evans
|Whitney Johnson: Married - October 21, 2006
Whitney Johnson: Divorced - September 9, 2013
|David Eason (Jenelle's boyfriend)
|Cole DeBoer: Married - October 1, 2016
|Chelsea Houska
|Corey Simms: Married - October 17, 2010
Corey Simms: Divorced - June 21, 2011
Jeremy Calvert: Married - April 4, 2012
Jeremy Calvert: Divorced - Summer 2015
|Leah Messer
|Miranda Patterson: Married - June 2013
|Corey Simms (Leah's Ex)
|Javi Marroquin: Married - September 21, 2013
Javi Marroquin: Divorced - December 2016
|Kailyn Lowry
|Vetzabe "Vee" Torres: Engaged - April 2016
|Jonathan Rivera (Kailyn's Ex)
ARRESTS: 20; JAILED: 2; REHAB: 8
|-----
|Maci Bookout
|Arrested: DUI - March 18, 2013
Rehab: (Alcohol - was kicked out) July 1, 2013 - July 8, 2013
|Farrah Abraham
|Arrested: 3 Counts of Domestic Violence - December 27, 2010
Jailed: 24 Hours; Released - December 28, 2010
Rehab: (Drugs) June 24, 2011 - August 25, 2011
Arrested: Probation Violation - December 19, 2011
Jailed: June 14, 2012 - November 4, 2013
|Amber Portwood
|Arrested: (with Tyler) Marijuana Posession - May 2009
Rehab: (Depression) - March 2016 - April 2016
|Catelynn Lowell
|Arrested: October 14, 2008
Arrested: Breaking & Entering, Drug Possession - October 15, 2010
Arrested: Assault - March 27, 2011
Rehab: (Drugs) May 7, 2011 - June 8, 2011
Arrested: Violating Parole - August 8, 2011
Arrested: Sending Threats - January 10, 2012
Arrested: Violating Protective Order - January 16, 2012
Arrested: Cyberstalking - March 5, 2012
Arrested: Drug Charges - June 24, 2012
Rehab: (Heroin) Involuntarily Committed - November 25, 2012 - November 28, 2012
Rehab: (Heroin/Emotional Support) - February 23, 2013 - March 2, 2013
Rehab: ("Not Drugs") March 7, 2013 - March 11, 2013
Arrested: Heroin Possession, Paraphernalia, Simple Assault - April 23, 2013
Arrested: May 20, 2013
Arrested: Failed Drug - August 12, 2013
Arrested: "Breach of Peace" - December 14, 2013
Arrested: Driving Without A License - February 24, 2015
Arrested: Domestic Violence - May 26, 2015
Arrested: Assault - August 20, 2015
Arrested: Cyberstalking - March 28, 2016
|Jenelle Evans
|-----
|Chelsea Houska
|Rehab: (Drugs, Depression) - June 2, 2015 - June 20, 2015
|Leah Messer
|-----
|Kailyn Lowry
PLASTIC SURGERY OPERATIONS: 23
|Breast Augmentation: 2011
|Maci Bookout
|Breast Augmentation: 2010
Rhinoplasty: 2012
Chin Implant: 2012
Cheek Fillers: 2012
Breast Augmentation: 2013
Lip Injections: 2014
Butt Implants: *allegedly*
|Farrah Abraham
|Full Body Lift: 2016
Liposuction: 2016
Breast Augmentation: 2016
Brazillian Butt Lift: 2016
Lip Injections: *allegedly* - 2016
|Amber Portwood
|-----
|Catelynn Lowell
|Breast Augmentation: - 2012
|Jenelle Evans
|Breast Augmentation: *allegedly* - June 2015
Lip Injections: *allegedly* - 2016
Botox: (From her father, Randy) - 2016
|Chelsea Houska
|Breast Augmentation: *allegedly* - September 2016
|Leah Messer
|Brazillian Butt Lift: January 17, 2016
Tummy Tuck: January 17, 2016
Liposuction: January 17, 2016
Lip Injections: April 2016
Breast Augmentation: *allegedly* - October 2016
|Kailyn Lowry
Businesses: 8; Movies: 1; Albums/Songs: 2; Books: 13; Spin-Offs/Appearances: 7
|Spin-Off: Ask Maci on 103.7 KISS FM - 2012
Book: Bulletproof - July 21, 2015
Business: Things That Matter Clothing Co. - November 2015
Book: The Maci and Taylor Wedding Album: An Adult Coloring Book - February 14, 2017
|Maci Bookout
|Album: My Teenage Dream Ended - August 1, 2012
Book: My Teenage Dream Ended - August 14, 2012
Book: Passy Perfume (Children's Book) - December 1, 2012
Movie: Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom: May 6, 2013
Appearance: Couple's Therapy: Season 4 - January 2, 2014 - March 6, 2014
Song: Blowin - March 17, 2014
Book: In The Making - June 5, 2014
Business: TopcoToyz: Farrah Abraham Collection - July 11, 2014
Book: The Secret's Out - October 14, 2014
Book: Love Through Limelight - February 13, 2015
Appearance: Celebrity Big Brother: UK vs USA - August 27, 2015 - September 18, 2015
Business: FarrahsFriendsLive.com (Live Cam Girls) - October 2015 - Present
Business: FroCo: Frozen Yogurt - May 30, 2016 - Present
Business: Furnished By Farrah - October 2016 - Present
Business: Sophia Laurent Children's Boutique - November 2016 - Present
|Farrah Abraham
|Book: Never Too Late - January 1, 2014
Business: Be Forever Haute Clothing Co. - December 2015
Business: "Flipping Houses" - 2016 - Present
|Amber Portwood
|Book: You Have No F**king Idea: The Naked Truth About My Life - May 2, 2017
|Matt Baier (Amber's Fiancé)
|Appearance: Couple's Therapy: Season 3 - June 12, 2013 - August 21, 2013
Book: Conquering Chaos (with Tyler) - March 3, 2015
|Catelynn Lowell
|Spin-Off: Bae for Babs (MTV web series about Barbara) - 2016
Spin-Off: Barbara Breaks It Down (MTV web series about Barbara) - 2016
Spin-Off: Being Barbara (MTV Special about Barbara) - July 11, 2016
|Jenelle Evans
|Business: Makeup Artist - 2014 - Present
|Chelsea Houska
|-----
|Leah Messer
|Book: Love Is Bubblegum - November 17, 2015
Book: Pride Over Pity - November 1, 2016
Book: Hustle and Heart - November 22, 2016
|Kailyn Lowry
DIPLOMAS/GEDS: 9; CERTIFICATES: 3; DEGREES: 2
|Diploma: High School - Fall 2008
Degree: Associates in Media Technology - Spring 2015
Certificate: Entrepreneurialism - November 17, 2015
|Maci Bookout
|Diploma: High School - Spring 2009
Degree: Associates in Culinary Arts & Management - 2012 or 2013
|Farrah Abraham
|Diploma: GED - 2012
|Amber Portwood
|Diploma: High School (with Tyler) - June 5, 2011
|Catelynn Lowell
|Diploma: High School - Spring 2010
Certificate: Medical Office Assistant - July 2015
|Jenelle Evans
|Diploma: GED - 2012
Certificate: Esthetician - November 2013
|Chelsea Houska
|Diploma: High School - May 29, 2010
|Leah Messer
|Diploma: High School - 2010
|Kailyn Lowry
TALLY RESULTS:
Children: 29; *3 alleged*
Pregnancies: 1
Engagements: 8
Marriages: 11
Divorces: 6
Arrests: 20
Jailed: 2
Rehab: 8
Plastic Surgery: 23
Businesses: 8
Movies: 1
Albums/Songs: 2
Books: 13
Spin-Offs/Appearances: 7
Diplomas/GEDs: 9
Certificates: 3
Degrees: 2
sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14
this took forever 😫 ontd, were you 16 & pregnant? did you want to be to get on mtv?
ps the html doesn't look as good as LJ format so here might be more mobile friendly
This has been a slow burn
He's never hid his Republican biases tho.
there you go i even left out cars/houses
Edited at 2017-03-19 03:37 am (UTC)
I saw a mega post of all the 16&P girls and like 99% of them have had more kids.
Edited at 2017-03-19 03:28 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-19 03:18 am (UTC)
this is how it was originally supposed to look, if that helps
Edited at 2017-03-19 03:28 am (UTC)
Kail was also a complete mess this season.
i still can't like jo or his family bc of it lol
has anyone hacked jenelle's personal email account yet?
yea other than the live stream name drop, he also said on twitter and then deleted it. idk dude!!!!
lmfao i'm sure she's getting emails rn asking her if she and david rly broke up
i love the /r/teenmom sub