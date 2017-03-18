Ellen Page, Jennifer Garner to do live reading of 'Juno'
Ellen Page and Jennifer Garner will reprise their roles from the film 'Juno' with a live script reading for the film's tenth anniversary to raise money for Planned Parenthood.
The male leads played by Michael Cera, Jason Bateman and J.K. Simmons will go to actresses. Says original director Jason Reitman, "Considering how much this election has done against women and what Planned Parenthood has done for women, I thought it would be cool to hear this script with an all-female voice," he said.
