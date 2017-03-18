Ellen Page, Jennifer Garner to do live reading of 'Juno'

Holy shit, has it really been 10 years??!! Reply

jennifer garner should have gotten an oscar nom for this movie

Ia tbh. Her face when she walks in on Juno and the dude from AD and realizes what he was up to was award-worthy.



I haven't seen this movie in ages and dont remember a lot but I remember that.

totally agree

Oh IA.

she's so fucking good in it

i love ellen page. i wish she did better movies though. i really missed her in the latest season of gaycation too. it's not the same without her.

She's not in season 2? I haven't gotten around to watching it but she absolutely made season 1 work

i can't remember how much eps there are in s2 but i think it's just ian for like half of the season. she's in the orlando shooting one for sure.

Jennifer was so good in this movie, I really felt for Vanessa.

very into this. i know juno quickly went from beloved to hated practically overnight, but i still really like the story it told

I've always loved this movie (and the soundtrack). I know the quirky~ language wasn't for everyone but I still quote it all the time.

Oh weird I just rewatched this. It's funny because I remember 10 years ago when I saw it originally I resented Jen's character for being so "uptight" and uncool but now her character is the one I sympathize for and identify with the most. Guess I'm grown.

It's funny how that happens. When I was a teen Enid was my fave in Ghost World, but now when I watch the movie I like Rebecca the most.

so interesting! I really love when a movie can grow with you in that way.

I rewatched Freaky Friday recently and was on Jamie Lee Curtis' side and it was a RUDE awakening.

This happened with me and Tracy Flick in Election. I don't think I was able to realize how young she was and how predatory the men she interacted with were when I first saw that movie, I was only able to see her surface level unpleasantness.

I've always liked this movie, tbh. I still remember seeing it opening weekend with my abuelita. Crazy it's already been a decade

I still enjoy this movie, from what I've gathered a lot of people act like it was never good in the first place and was just some weird hipster blip



but idk....I still think it's good.

ontd does that with every movie. til from ontd is that black swan is the equivalent of troll 2

black swan is perf don't listen to em

i mean, shitting on Juno seems pretty universal...hardly just here

i think it's a decent film but it was way overrated. it tried too hard to be cool and quirky, and some of the dialogue was downright cringeworthy.

h8 this movie but I like Diablo Cody's other work

her fake belly was SO BAD in this movie. i cannot watch it solely because of that

Omg, the DVD screener of this was the first movie I downloaded when I got high speed internet in my rural hometown!! Everyone thought I was magic for having a movie that was still in theatres that wasn't shot with a handheld camera hahaha

I love JG in this tbh. She was by far my fave part.

unpopular opinion? idk. this is one of my favourite movies. i won't argue it's faults but yeah. i love it! and i really like diablo cody!

lmao I'm just now finding out people hate this movie... Like, I love this movie hahaha

i used to quote it all the time with my mom!



i remember watching the oscars that year and smiling really big at ellen page during the little scene they while announcing the nominees. i liked her necklace.

Mte lol

Juno's relationship with her parents is really well done.

