quick get the bottle of lemon juice and spritz the air Reply

Lol I thought you were supposed to spray vinegar Reply

I truly hate stupid people. Reply

No celebrity has ever convinced me that celebrities aren't all dumb as fuck. Reply

I just want the truth from the government. Reply

the beluga whale thing is cracking my shit up Reply

Science ™ Reply

Lmao I am dead and gone.

that beluga is fighting the good fight tbh Reply

lmao the beluga whale is a new one. lmfao irl Reply

OMG the whale. I'm dead. Reply

...male beluga whales at an aquarium in Ontario, Canada, thrust their pelvises at other males an average of almost 3 times per hour.



http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2010/0 7/scienceshot-why-are-male-whales-humpin g-each-other hmm 🤔 it all checks out Reply

I love belugas. Reply

I'm really hoping the top one is trolling, lmao! Reply

i recently started drinking warm homosexual chemtrail water w apple cider vinegar and cayenne pepper every morning and let me tell you! the decalcification of my frontal lobe has been eye opening



Edited at 2017-03-19 03:44 am (UTC)

Lmao people are too much Reply

Remember the video where the mom and son were like spraying windex or something in the air in their backyard because they thought it would neautrilize the chemtrails omg Reply

oh i thought it was lemon juice Reply

It could have been! It was just some common spray can't remember exactly Reply

What the hell is lemon juice gonna do? XD Reply

lmao is that the one where the sprinkler was making a rainbow? Reply

iconic Reply

gus taught them i guess



(nobody taught me how to do html tho shh)



gus taught them i guess

(nobody taught me how to do html tho shh)

Edited at 2017-03-19 01:55 am (UTC)

We're gonna need a giant bottle!



lmfao my fave Reply

this one!



I mean, I get being suspicious of planes that are actually spraying stuff like pesticides over crops because that shit travels and it's not good



but like idk if you really are worried about "chemtrails" and you have money why don't you find some real professionals instead of reading conspiracy shitposts and get some information on it and maybe you will learn something Reply

My sister has had this continual crazy theory that the right wing want to make people more stupid which is why there's this "war" on education and why they're trying to make universities hella expensive. Sometimes I think she's right... Reply

That's not a conspiracy theory. Less educated people vote GOP. Reply

I don't think that's a crazy theory at all. Reply

Stupid people are easier to control Reply

doesn't seem far fetched to me Reply

not too farfetched tbh Reply

really now .. Reply

Now I agree with this. They're trying to take over media too. Reply

nah, i def think right wing govts. always try to reduce education/access to educational resources of any type (school/internet/libraries) to prevent ppl from rising up against them Reply

not really that crazy, poor ppl tend to be more conservative, uneducationed, more likely to be racist, support more conservative measures etc Reply

living in a 3rd world country, I can tell you this is a basic political theory for a lot of parties. Reply

Well I mean there's a reason dictatorships usually don't encourage education. Reply

lmfao at all the people not getting it. Reply

She is right.



See: Kardashians Reply

they want to re-create the class system consisting of the learned and the laborers. continually defunding public schools, restricting access to affordable education, etc. all make it harder for anyone who's not rich and white to get an education... Reply

I agree. Reply

Not a conspiracy theory it's the playbook of a fascist authoritarian government model.



It's why Agent Orange admin doesn't give a shit about women minorities elderly infirm handicapped. The master race is able bodied white men (until or unless they become old and infirm, then fuck them, too).



Agent Orange supporters are exactly how someone like Mussolini and then Hitler came to power. Except dare I say they weren't as fucking lunatic with their evil so quickly, it took a while, without social media, to brainwash their supporters. Reply

Yes he actually said this.



Yes he actually said this.

Edited at 2017-03-19 03:54 am (UTC)

lol that's...reality?



also not just confined to conservatives - it's the agenda of the power class regardless of political affiliation



Edited at 2017-03-19 04:43 am (UTC) Reply

oh hayden Reply

The Orioles absolutely faked a power outage when Cal Ripken went to kick Kevin Costner's ass to preserve his start streak. Reply

I totally believe this one Reply

your icon is perfect <3 Reply

i'm ready for this season yasss Reply

What? Idgi. Details pls and thx. Reply

this is forever my fav conspiracy lmfao. cal aint shit (jk he's okay, i've just had a few weird run ins with him) Reply

😒 yeah I didn't have any feelings towards her but conspiracy theorists are never good. It's only one step away from ZOG/Rothschild shit. Reply

Do some people believe in certain conspiracy theories to make their lives more interesting?



That's kinda why I want to believe in aliens. The idea that we're alone in the Universe is boring. Reply

nasa will probably confirm an outside life force in the next 40 years, it'll be like a bug or something but I'm gonna feel so vindicated Reply

lol "like a bug or something". then pixar will promptly make a cool new spacebugs movie and we'll all be like "yeah, whatever nbd." Reply

Aliens 100% exist. Idk if we'll ever interact with them, but the universe is huge. Reply

I'm not really into conspiracy theories but it's kind of funny that people here think they're so ridic. when you go into a creepy post and see all the people that believe in ghosts - or the astrology posts. Whatever though. It helps kill the time, I guess. It's better than spraying vinegar into the air. Reply

I mean, there are definitely alien-related conspiracy theories out there (UFOs, "the government made contact in the 50s and they're hiding the evidence in Area 51," etc.) but believing in the possibility of alien life point blank is 100% reasonable. I don't know if we'll make contact in my lifetime or not but the universe is huge, it's hard to believe that we're completely alone. Reply

If there were, we'd try building a wall around the whole planet CAUSE THEY GON TAKE OUR JERBS Reply

*boring and incredibly self-centered



but that's the definition of mankind, isn't it? Reply

Missing 411



I wanna know what's taking people in the woods. David Paulides fucks my shit up. Reply

I could listen to Paulides talk all day. I bought his books but tbh I haven't finished them all because a lot of the stories are just so incredibly sad. Those poor families. :( Reply

Yeah, a friend lent me one of his books and it is really heartbreaking reading about all of the families with missing loved ones. Reply

Chemtrails is such a litmus test for stupidity, no offense. Reply

Idek what this is, I must be living under a rock or something. What is chemtrails? Reply

The government/airforce sometimes spray things into the air above us. For example with the zika virus they flew over NYC spraying chemicals to kill mosquitoes. The airforce have been experimenting with dropping things into storms to see if it neutralizes them faster, basically to try and control the weather. These things we know about. People believe that the lines in the sky left by commercial aircraft are sinister and are a sign that the government are spraying us with chemicals that we aren't aware of. Reply

I don't believe in chemtrails, but I do think that ridiculing people's conspiracy theories is kind of weird. Like, is it really that weird to believe that the government is fucking with our lives in some sort of way?



Does that make sense lol Reply

When it's based on nonsense it absolutely deserves to be ridiculed, otherwise you end up with anti-vaxxers and other morons putting people's lives in jeopardy. If people want to crack open a book and make some valid complaints about the government then that's great - but making shit up and then spouting it off to other idiots is a recipe for disaster. Reply

Yeah you're totally right Reply

I do think that ridiculing people's conspiracy theories is kind of weird.



No, it's not. People who believe in fucking shit like chemtrails and flat earth crap absolutely deserve to be ridiculed. Reply

Well, when you consider that certain beliefs that are now thought of as common sense were deeply ridiculed when they were first proposed, it does make you wonder what, if anything, we'll look back on and be like "yep, the so called conspirators were right in that case." And who defines what is logical or fact-based when the very nature of a conspiracy implies that facts and what can be considered "evidence" is controlled? Not saying I believe in this or that, just that imo these are interesting things to ponder. Reply

Conspiracy theories aren't harmless. Like parents of sandy hook victims have been harassed and threatened, someone shot up a pizza place, etc just cuz of these sorts of things Reply

my personal theory is that erdogan in turkey made a deal with bill cipher (or something like that) after june 2015 elections; and the entire world went haywire as the outcome of that deal. we got brexit, trump, all kinds of stupid politics and diplomatic crises, turkey is batshit rn etc etc. Reply

Of course it's Bill Cipher, everything makes much more sense now! Reply

That would make sense Reply

the fiance is convinced that my beloved Cubs winning the World Series sent the world to hell Reply

hahahahhahahahah there is a diva in turkey who fainted on screen, in 2013 december, and people noticed all the important shit AFTER that event, and they chronicled it up to the november 2015 elections. if that could fuck us up like that; cubs winning the world series after 100 years can definitely have the same effect askjdhakjh Reply

Lmao i believe this shit like 2016 was too weird something definitely fucked up the timeline Reply

Who is bill cypher / goes to google rn Reply

lmao at Bill Cipher but I can believe it. Reply

