Amanda Seyfried, Emma Watson, And Mischa Barton Take Legal Action Over Private Pics Leaks
- Emma Watson's lawyers have already being instructed about what to do over the invasion of privacy, mentioning that the stolen pics are of her trying out bikinis/underwear in a fitting room (AKA the actual nude pics aren't her).
- Amanda Seyfried's lawyer has already sent a cease-and-desist letter to the site that seems to be the original source of the leaked pictures, causing 4chan's moderators to delete threads in which the unauthorized publication of the photos was happening.
- Alyssa Arce, Jillian Murray, Analeigh Tipton, Rhona Mitra, and Iliza Shlesinger are among other victims of the leaks.
- The leaks seem to have happened exactly one year after one of the culprits of the Fappening was charged with violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.
- Mischa Barton's lawyer promised to "come after" anyone involved with her case of 'revenge pornography#39; and the actress has obtained restraining orders against two ex-boyfriends (Jon Zacharias and Adam Shaw), one who bragged about having intimate pictures and videos of her taken without her permission and another who has forged her signature in checks (the latter has been arrested). This info would confirm that her case isn't related to the other leaks.
- Barton has recently been low-key shamed by RadarOnline for doing a bikini photoshoot, as the site gave their article about such shoot the title of: "Hot Mess Mischa Barton Strips Down Amid Revenge Porn Scandal".
SOURCE 1-2-3
Edited at 2017-03-19 01:56 am (UTC)
the only time i ever lurked for nudes was when pete wentz's came out. thanks to them, i found out about ONTD.
the laws are still catching up with this stuff unfortunately. I think it's better to sue in this case cause the legal bar is lower.
and fuck you to all of those former partners who do this vile act.
yaaassss @ Misha's lawyers
i cant tell you how the pictures are, i didn't see but there should def be a post here smwr