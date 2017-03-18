Amanda Seyfried, Emma Watson, And Mischa Barton Take Legal Action Over Private Pics Leaks

This is so fucking awful :/ I'm sure all of Emma's neckbeard fanboys were super excited. Fucking assholes. Reply

Ikr that somehow makes it extra gross because for a bunch of Emma Watson's creepy fans it's like a dream come true Reply

they're so gross about it. they've been dying to see her nipples since she was like 15. i can understand why she may not be as accessible as times bc her stans don't understand boundaries.



Edited at 2017-03-19 01:56 am (UTC) Reply

I hope these women win. Men can be so fucking gross. Reply

i definitely didnt look at the pics of zac efron dry humping his ex 👀 Reply

ew what? Reply

ew Reply

Why bring this up? Reply

Was it Dave Franco? Reply

lol at all of the ?'s. kind of random but sami miro was hacked too. i know a lot of her personal pics were leaked but i didn't think any nudes were :/ Reply

Omg where??? Reply

i am slightly intrigued.. but I won't look for this.



the only time i ever lurked for nudes was when pete wentz's came out. thanks to them, i found out about ONTD. Reply

Katie Cassidys just recently fell victim to this as well. She should join in getting her lawyers involved. Reply

yeah and men are being so fucking gross about her pictures literally @ her on twitter. one of the vancouver paps even implied she leaked them for fame~, the entire thing is disgusting. Reply

Can't say im surprised. The Canada paps love to find any reason to trash her. Reply

I can't even go into the 'black canary' tag anymore for fear of seeing them. Like... no thnx. I don't need to participate in that invasion of someone's privacy. Reply

Why aren't these pigs being arrested tho? Reply

the laws are still catching up with this stuff unfortunately. I think it's better to sue in this case cause the legal bar is lower. Reply

Funny, Radar Online is the one that's always a mess. Reply

well i'm glad that the naked ones weren't emma, i had a feeling they wouldn't be Reply

apparently there were two videos of someone in a bathtub which ppl are claiming are her bc of jewelry or birthmarks or whatfuckingever. Reply

yea they're just trying to convince themselves it's pathetic Reply

them trying to piece it together was hilarious. i saw all their diagrams it was loltastic. Reply

As they should Reply

As they should. I hope whoever did this rot in prison. Reply

Wishing the best for these ladies. Reply

it truly breaks my heart to see what Mischa Barton has to to thru. The poor woman has be thru enough!!



and fuck you to all of those former partners who do this vile act. Reply

has obtained restraining orders...the latter has been arrested



yaaassss @ Misha's lawyers Reply

That would be Lisa Bloom. She's gonna replace her mom as the go to lawyer. Reply

4chan continues to be filled with scum I see, poor girls Reply

gross. so damn gross. Reply

Why can't they hack male celebs? Sorry not sorry. Reply

i think they called it the wolfening? it's somewhere here, i think it happened in jan or so? I remember it because it was two (or more cant remember?) exes of Bella Thorne and she confirmed one of the pics was real or smth like that



i cant tell you how the pictures are, i didn't see but there should def be a post here smwr Reply

the teen wolf cast was a big part of it but it also affected sports players too. Reply

they did. nobody deserves to have their privacy invaded. Reply

