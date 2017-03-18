Should Wonder Woman have hairy armpits? Plenty reckon so

lmao some people need to log out a bit. Reply

op take a nap Reply

I actually just woke up from one lol. Reply

go back forever Reply

Logically? Yes.



Would Hollywood ever allow it? Fuck no. Reply

People really do the fucking most. Who cares if she has hairy armpits? Reply

does anyone else not grow armpit hair? it's such a joy tbh Reply

i do! well technically it does still grow for me but it's very very scarce so it looks like i don't have any Reply

yeah same just like a few tiny hairs. so strange. Reply

i'm frankly offended at your luck in the genetic lottery wtf Reply

I get armpit hair but my leg hair doesn't grow back until several months later, it's a gift tbh. the rest of my body takes like a week Reply

ugh i fucking wish. i hate armpit hair :/ Reply

I don't grow body hair. It's pretty awesome. ✋ Reply

I hate you and your genetics, I'm lucky I don't have chest hair Reply

I'm blessed with thick dark hair in both my armpits and all over my legs and arms and I love it because it's cute and practical tbh. Reply

My armpit hair is very scarce and I had the same amount of hairs for many years now. It's nice Reply

I grow a little bit but it takes like two months before I want to remove it, same with my legs/crotch...but the downsize is that I get hairs on my chin area..basically I have to shave/pluck my chin/beard area :( Reply

I do! I let it grow for 3-4 months after waxing. I'm considering getting the laser treatment Reply

I do lol! My armpit hair is pretty dense and curly I like it. My armpits are never itchy now lol Reply

Yup. Mine are very scarce and, when they do come in, are so light people are surprised when I tell them I don't shave. Reply

mine's definitely noticeable but not bothersome at all so idrc? Reply

Ok, but it's taken so much to get a WW film why would we do that



Edited at 2017-03-19 01:33 am (UTC) Reply

I would love it purely because it would make obnoxious dudebros absolutely drop dead of horror, and we really need, like, a dudebro culling. Reply

Let's see if this movie is decent before complaining about non-hairy armpits Reply

"this movie is so good, we can only complain about her armpits"

-said every hopeful fan out there Reply

Lol, have mainstream movies catering to ~the male gaze~ ever given a fuck about realism? Why would they start now?



That would be awesome tho. Way too many people are still terrified of women's armpit hair. The last guy I slept with was like "don't take this the wrong way, but you should rlly shave your armpits" like out of the fucking blue and then started to like break it down for me talking about gender roles and saying "we all do certain things to appear more feminine or masculine" like he was giving me these really brilliant pointers I had never thought of or considered lmao. Reply

wow i bet you learned so much you would otherwise been ignorant of, had this random dude not educated you Reply

lol yeah and this was after he went on and on about how he works out all the time so he can pick up girls but still hates his life and is miserable because all he thinks about is sex and reaching this unattainable goal of having the right kind of body based purely on society's construct of what is "masculine". so yeah it wasn't the most convincing argument ever lolz. Reply

men fucking suck, ugh. I was with a guy (not sexually) who loved stroking leg hair, but my friend's ex once took me all the way to town for a meal bc he wanted me to convince my friend to shave her vag lmaoooo wtf



I never did.



oh also I'd go to nightclubs with him and his friend and they'd always bitch about the women who didn't shave their pits to me after like ???? if I took my top off rn I'd be the same as them, assholes, shave ur own stinky ass pits if it's such a problem for you jeez Reply

OMG that is so frustrating. for the first time in my entire life - i probably started shaving as soon as i detected a wisp of hair when i was like 12 - i have fully grown out my underarm hair and it's fucking awesome and i want to keep it but i am so scared of people's reactions and i hate that society is this way. Reply

Parent

one time a guy basically told me i was gonna have to start shaving my arms, which aren't even bad at all. i was like uh, absolutely not Reply

the fear of female body hair is so ridiculous. I've actually never been with a guy who gave a shit - if anything, I seem to attract the ones who crow that women shuld NEVER shave or wax because then the guy feels like a pedo or something and dear god just SHUT UP EVERYONE - but culturally speaking people definitely do care. Women are expected to be perfectly hairless while men are lauded for being hairy, masculine oafs. Reply

looool



tbh I can go without shaving my legs for a while, esp in Winter but I always shave my armpits cause it annoys me if I don't and I feel like I get more sweaty. Reply

my armpit hair actually makes me less sweaty lol it like captures the sweat!!!! it's really hard to put on deodorant tho Reply

yeah I think it has more to do with the hair blocking my deodorant



my armpits are good though and shave well but my sister gets the worst ingrown hairs Reply

Same. I let my leg hair grow for months at a time sometimes (it's only dark below the knee though so even when I do shave, I just shave up to the knee most of the time) but I can't deal w/ my armpit hair. It gets so itchy and uncomfortable, idk if I could grow it out even if I wanted to. Reply

i mean sure, i guess



but she was created by a dude so it's not a shock she's completely sexualized Reply

The guy who created her believed in the matriarchy.



Not like in a Reddit way. He literally believed women were superior to men and should dominate the world for the good of humankind. Reply

As in we have become superior and men inferior due to socialization or we are innately tender compassionate maternal goddesses? Reply

i literally thought of zeus when i read that comment lol. Reply

And he had two wives who were both bisexual and they had a threesome. The women stayed together after his death and raised their kids together. Reply

i thought he designed her the way he did because he was into dommes? hence the leather and the whip etc?? Reply

This one bit that always stands out in my mind for some reason regarding original recipe Wonder Woman is Diana musing how awesome loving submission is but it's too bad some people end up submitting to "a master or an evil mistress". Like you can go wrong following a woman but you will go wrong following a man. Reply

I mean... Obviously if Diana was real she wouldn't shave/wax. But it's a movie, and the character is played by an actress who obviously has to look and have herself groomed a certain way. Reply

omg let her have hairless armpits jesus fucking christ people take a REST Reply

ikr just LET women conform to patriarchal standards of beauty in peace!



... I don't care but lol



Edited at 2017-03-19 01:55 am (UTC) Reply

hehe mte Reply

exactly, WHO CARES. theres way harder mysoginistic shit going on for people to write articles about THIS.



its ridiculous Reply

why is this even being brought up? Reply

people have far too much time on their hands Reply

for fucking real Reply

This was my same question. Reply

