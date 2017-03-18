Mako

Should Wonder Woman have hairy armpits? Plenty reckon so



A shot from the latest trailer of 'Wonder Woman' has caused some debate on the internet as to whether or not the character should shave her armpits.

Writes Shannon Carlin on Refinery29 stated that it was hard to believe that Wonder Woman would be concerned about waxing and bleaching her armpits after living on an island filled with strong women her entire life. She also said that it would have been exciting for the character to have hair under her arms to show that Wonder Woman doesn't cater to beauty standards to make her more attractive towards men.

Others have noted that Wonder Woman's armpits appear to be have been smoothed over digitally.

Source
Tagged: , , , ,