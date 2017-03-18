Should Wonder Woman have hairy armpits? Plenty reckon so
A shot from the latest trailer of 'Wonder Woman' has caused some debate on the internet as to whether or not the character should shave her armpits.
Writes Shannon Carlin on Refinery29 stated that it was hard to believe that Wonder Woman would be concerned about waxing and bleaching her armpits after living on an island filled with strong women her entire life. She also said that it would have been exciting for the character to have hair under her arms to show that Wonder Woman doesn't cater to beauty standards to make her more attractive towards men.
Others have noted that Wonder Woman's armpits appear to be have been smoothed over digitally.
Would Hollywood ever allow it? Fuck no.
-said every hopeful fan out there
That would be awesome tho. Way too many people are still terrified of women's armpit hair. The last guy I slept with was like "don't take this the wrong way, but you should rlly shave your armpits" like out of the fucking blue and then started to like break it down for me talking about gender roles and saying "we all do certain things to appear more feminine or masculine" like he was giving me these really brilliant pointers I had never thought of or considered lmao.
I never did.
oh also I'd go to nightclubs with him and his friend and they'd always bitch about the women who didn't shave their pits to me after like ???? if I took my top off rn I'd be the same as them, assholes, shave ur own stinky ass pits if it's such a problem for you jeez
tbh I can go without shaving my legs for a while, esp in Winter but I always shave my armpits cause it annoys me if I don't and I feel like I get more sweaty.
my armpits are good though and shave well but my sister gets the worst ingrown hairs
but she was created by a dude so it's not a shock she's completely sexualized
Not like in a Reddit way. He literally believed women were superior to men and should dominate the world for the good of humankind.
I mean... Obviously if Diana was real she wouldn't shave/wax. But it's a movie, and the character is played by an actress who obviously has to look and have herself groomed a certain way.
... I don't care but lol
its ridiculous