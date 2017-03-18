Chloe x Halle drop mixtape "The Two Of Us"
- Beyonce's proteges & sister duo, Chloe and Halle Bailey, dropped a mixtape this week!
- They described it as not an album, but not a mixtape either (kind of).
- You might remember them as the girls that covered Pretty Hurts on Youtube.
Source: 1 2 3
i love drop and 1d or ari never toured with beyonce so they can sit down.
idk if it was always that way or if their sound changed when bey came in
its not bad or anything but the arrangement/delivery is so much like bey it kinda takes me out of it.
cute girlies tho.