i'm determined to get everybody in my life to love them as much as me. they're just so talented and deserve the world. also, where are these gifs from? Reply

one time in one of those group music video chat things, i played drop and everyone was like omg wtf is this???? like sry it's not 1d or ariana. and i just get them off giphy when i search chloe x halle Reply

hmph. i wonder if it's from a video. they're super cute.



i love drop and 1d or ari never toured with beyonce so they can sit down. Reply

I love it! Reply

fly away is awesome Reply

queens. love it Reply

their songs/sound is so much like beyonce's.

idk if it was always that way or if their sound changed when bey came in

its not bad or anything but the arrangement/delivery is so much like bey it kinda takes me out of it.



cute girlies tho. Reply

I love these girls, but really wish they weren't associated with Beyonce. A lot of their music sounds like hers, and I can't stand the beyhive, ugh. Reply

