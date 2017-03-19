20 Best Disney Songs Of All Time.

Oh I just love the animation in this! So well done. I feel like this is such an under-appreciated Disney film to be honest. Reply

10 and 6 might be my faves, I remember singing colors of the wind for chorus when I was younger.

correct answer

I love "Part of Your World" so much. also "Almost There" from Princess and the Frog.

tbh I don't like any Disney sings

The Mob Song

go the distance and i'll make a man out of you are on my like gym inspo playlist lol



love the whole lion king soundtrack. and he is not one of us from lion king 2 (deceptiooooon, disgraaaaace)

I'd have so much of the lion king 2 soundtrack on spotify if they just fucking uploaded it.

Part of Your World is obviously the best Disney song

My #1 as a kid was the One Jump Ahead Reprise. I can't imagine how it connected with middle class white suburban child!me, but it did. Also, Part of Your World has always been a big one for me. And The Mob Song, only that one makes me cry b/c I think of an irl revenge quest I will never get to go on.

I love these posts yes! Thank you OP 💕







I always loved this song for some reason





Underrated everything tbh!

