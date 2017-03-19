20 Best Disney Songs Of All Time.
20. “BABY MINE” – DUMBO
15. “I’LL MAKE A MAN OUT OF YOU” – MULAN
10. “COLORS OF THE WIND” – POCAHONTAS
6. “PART OF YOUR WORLD” – THE LITTLE MERMAID
2. “WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR” – PINOCCHIO
what's your favorite Disney song??
love the whole lion king soundtrack. and he is not one of us from lion king 2 (deceptiooooon, disgraaaaace)
My #1 as a kid was the One Jump Ahead Reprise. I can't imagine how it connected with middle class white suburban child!me, but it did. Also, Part of Your World has always been a big one for me. And The Mob Song, only that one makes me cry b/c I think of an irl revenge quest I will never get to go on.
I always loved this song for some reason
Underrated everything tbh!
also the reprise of one jump ahead is like 30 seconds long but it makes me tear up every single time.