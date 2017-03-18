Some random tries to tell Jessica Chastain women directors aren't important
I ADORE this woman. Thank God for female filmmakers. #NikiCaro @Zookeepers 🦁🐯🐒🐂🐪🐇 pic.twitter.com/F01UGouVp4— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) March 18, 2017
Chastain was showing some love for her The Zookeeper's Wife director Niki Caro on twitter. Of course some guy had to tell her that actually, she was wrong:
@jes_chastain @Zookeepers It is not important if female or male made a film, the important thing is the movie itself.— Vladimir Janic (@JanicVladimir) March 18, 2017
Actually its important to have multiple points of view in storytelling. Having more than 90% of the stories from a male gaze isn't healthy. https://t.co/lce1AWDN2K— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) March 18, 2017
source 2 3
ONTD when's the last time a man gave you his unsolicited opinion?
it's frustrating
like when that one guy mansplained a female astronaut about chemistry
Grabbed his chair, turned it around and continued my conversation. WHY MEN MEN
me:
Whenever a guy tries to mansplain or complains about "women getting more privileges than men now," I'm reminded of that "I am feel uncomfortable when it not about me" bird tweet.
Also, our government decided the best way to battle low birth rates was to a) list the number of "fertile" women in every district and b) released a report stating that the government needs to run campaigns to make highly educated women lower their standards and get married. Oh and c) reduce elementary school by a year so people graduate college earlier/get a job earlier/have kids earlier.
I wish I was kidding, but I'm not.
it's fucking ridiculous, and i can't remember where I read this but apparently the reason why it looks like birth rate seems so low right now isn't because people aren't having kids but because there are just not enough women to have kids because guess what, sex-selective abortions back in the 70s-90s. and they dare to pinpoint the cause right now to women who were lucky enough to be born... fucking hell.
Yes, that plays a part in it. I think the major points are 1) gender gap from gender-specific abortions 2) cost of living is so high while wages are stagnant that people just can't afford to have kids (or even get married for that matter) 3) women are basically forced out of jobs once they have kids due to societal pressure, even if it isn't economically feasible, so why even bother?
It's such a complicated issue and it hurts my brain when I see stupid solutions like this.
yesterday a female minister in my country's government came out as gay but of course straight men took it to twitter with the usual "why is she making a statement? why does it have to be such a big deal? it's the job what's important, not her sexual orientation" like shut the fuck up. it is a big deal. it's the first openly gay member of government we've had.
Also, it's like...often we have to come out because of them (heteronormativity, the assumption of heterosexuality as the default, etc.), and then when we do come out, they mock or denigrate us for it
A
Re: A
Re: A
Re: A
There are now men on her twitter asking her if movies about animals should be directed by animals. Of course that's where their little minds went.
I had OKC and some 45 supporter came into my DM's saying that based on his religious beliefs women who have abortions are going to burn in hell
the rest of his tweets are @ Brie Larson, Emmy Rossum, & other actresses. Kinda weird tbh.
"why do men-” it’s because they’re demons
“this guy said-” he’s demonic
“some guy just-” I know… it’s because he’s a demon
"my boyfriend made me-” dump him he’s a demon and his father is the devil himself and he’s only going to bring death and destruction
Edited at 2017-03-19 12:25 am (UTC)