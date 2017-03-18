Sooyoung Beautiful

Kehlani and Teyeon Have A Cute Moment On Instagram

R&B singer Kehlani and K-Pop Singer Taeyeon are both fans of each other!
The two follow each other on Instagram
Taeyeon recently did a V Live to promote her latest album, My Voice.
During the live stream Taeyeon spoke about how one of her favorite singers is Kehlani and how she loved her!
Kehlani posted the video on her Instagram with a reply.






kehlanihi @taeyeon_ss I am watching, yes! 💛 I love you right back!! Thank you so much!



So cute!
I guess unnie does like black people!
Source: here
