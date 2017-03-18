Kehlani and Teyeon Have A Cute Moment On Instagram

op that comment nnnn



But lmao this is so cute I love my musically #gifted favs Reply

Thread

Link

wtf



her livestream looks like the intro to a softcore porno Reply

Thread

Link

It's a well produced get ready to go to bed with me youtube vid at most. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's the best part of the video lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand what I am watching... Love Kehlani, she sounds like an edgy Demi Lovato to me lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish western artist had a v app and promoted their albums that way. An our of them talking about what inspired their songs and what other artists/songs they listen to Reply

Thread

Link

we get it Tae, you totes love black people! Just as long as it's from that safe distance. Maybe She should totes come and have a collab with you on stage so you can totes bail last minute on her ass too. Wizzy oppa just misunderstood you. Reply

Thread

Link

sis u say that with a bts icon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, their not exempt. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wiz never accused Taeyeon of racism or whatever you're implying. All that crap was projected onto the situation by the usual gang of butthurt American POC who are always trying to drag their political shit into K-Pop where it doesn't belong and isn't wanted. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk who that other chick is but i love kehlani may she continue to prosper Reply

Thread

Link

Ngl that was cute. Reply

Thread

Link

This is the chick that said Alicia Keys was pretty for a black girl and had that cancellation thing with Wiz, right? Reply

Thread

Link

LOL, of course this is how Taeyeon's resume would read on ONTD. Actually, Taeyeon is better known as the main vocalist of Girls' Generation, one of the best (and highest grossing) girl groups of all time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're not funny Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That doesn't negate anything I said. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

your username 💀💀💀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, she is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess unnie does like black people!



Aw, Unni has changed her mind, black ppl are so cool now!! Reply

Thread

Link

No she's probably one of those people that are like you're not like other black people

Anyway this was a weird vid but it's nice they are showing love for each other



Edited at 2017-03-19 12:22 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

damn i'm sorry, i used to laugh at people replying instead of commenting and here i am



Edited at 2017-03-19 12:23 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would say she's overcompensating if i thought she cared Reply

Thread

Link

Taeyeon is so cute 💕 Reply

Thread

Link

anyone have a link to more life? Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link