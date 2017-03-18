Lena Dunham has lost weight but refuses to celebrate before-and-after pictures
ONTD's 2nd favorite white feminist Lena Dunham showed her new figure @ the opening of trainer Tracy Anderson’s studio, which got people talking but Lena is not having any of it. She took it to instagram to express her frustration:
Thank you for this @Refinery29. I feel I've made it pretty clear over the years that I don't give even the tiniest of shits what anyone else feels about my body. I've gone on red carpets in couture as a size 14. I've done sex scenes days after surgery, mottled with scars. I've accepted that my body is an ever changing organism, not a fixed entity- what goes up must come down and vice versa. I smile just as wide no matter my current size because I'm proud of what this body has seen and done and represented. Chronic illness sufferer. Body-shaming vigilante. Sexual assault survivor. Raging hottie. Just like all of YOU. Right now I'm struggling to control my endometriosis through a healthy diet and exercise. So my weight loss isn't a triumph and it also isn't some sign I've finally given in to the voices of trolls. Because my body belongs to ME--at every phase, in every iteration, and whatever I'm doing with it, I'm not handing in my feminist card to anyone. So thank you to my girl @ashleygraham for writing so gorgeously about this on @lennyletter (link in bio). Thank you to @tracyandersonmethod for teaching me that exercise has the power to counteract my pain and anxiety, and to @jennikonner for being my partner in FUCK IT. I refuse to celebrate these bullshit before-and-after pictures. Don't we have infinitely more pressing news to attend to? So much love to all my web friends who demand that life be more than a daily weigh in, who know their merit has nothing to do with their size, who fight to be seen and heard and accepted. I love you- Lena
Anatomy of a pigeon. Health is wealth (she says as she crawls across the bathroom floor begging for a donut and a Zantac and a pony...) Trying my darnedest. Love you @bethcooke_flow 🔮
source
Do you also pretend to be unhappy when people praise your weight loss, ONTD?
