Lena Dunham has lost weight but refuses to celebrate before-and-after pictures

I didn't read the comments in the last post, but the tattoo she got under her titties was cute.

she's so exhausting

J F C she couldn't be more pretentious if she tried

I'm in the process of losing weight. It's fucking hard, you bettah praise me if you notice.











ANDD



I had my first tinder hook up tonight since my separation from my husband.... and he just said he's going to take a fucking nap. At 8pm. Like what the fuck. I just shaved fucking everything.

Wait, so it was scheduled but he bailed on you?

LIKEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE







I told him I'll probably be asleep by the time he wakes up and he said for me not to fall asleep on him. LIKE MY MAKE UP IS DONE BITCH

He had been hounding me all damn day about meeting up. So I finally said okay sure, I'll get in the shower because I've been packing. Let me know what time and where you want to meet. So I got ready and then he said he's just getting in from the beach and going to nap.LIKEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEI told him I'll probably be asleep by the time he wakes up and he said for me not to fall asleep on him. LIKE MY MAKE UP IS DONE BITCH

Ugh, I know what you mean. Weight loss is a struggle. I lost 40 pounds between July and October, and since then I've been unable to keep my diet in check. A big part of it was starting a job where I work 12 hours shifts instead of just 8, and once where I don't have an option other than to get take out or eat the food in the cafeteria. I've manage to maintain my current weight, but I was doing so well, and now I'm starting to feel like a complete failure. It doesn't help that I've recently started into a whole new hellish renting situation and trying to get out of that lease, so all I want to do is cry all the time and eat chocolate.



Reply

Anyway, I'm bout to take my fat ass to the gym.

If you're walking a carpet in front of press at the opening of your personal trainer's gym people are going to comment on your noticeable weight loss.



Edited at 2017-03-18 11:42 pm (UTC) Reply

she is so exhausting

too bad she's still ugly, both on the inside and the outside

Yes

Texas sized 10-4 to that.

People need to stop talking about Lena Dunham in general

IA. the backlash and outrage to every single thing she does is just as exhausting as her shitty antics

Should've read People need to stop talking about Lena Dunham. Easy but true.

she's just one of those people that you regret paying a compliment cause they will never accept it and you're left with awkward small talk



Edited at 2017-03-18 11:43 pm (UTC) Reply

i hate when that happens because i'm always inclined to go for a compliment as an icebreaker, which is totally disingenuous.

same & it's such a bother at times like, welp, glad we covered that you hate yourself as well.

People really need to learn what it means to truly not care, cause this ain't it lol

goddamn I fucking hate her gross ass. sf irritating

