sw rogueone chirrut theforceiswithhim

Donnie Yen Announces IP Man 4, Chasing the Dragon Poster, and Pineapple Bun Eating




-Donnie Yen (known now to many internationally as Chirrut Îmwe from Star Wars: Rogue One) took to social media to announce that (YES!) Ip Man 4 is happening!
-Wilson Yip will be returning as Director, and filming begins next year.




-Donnie teaches everyone about traditional Hong Kong food culture by talking us through his breakfast - the noble Pineapple Bun.
-Everyone loves the Pineapple Bun.




-Crime drama Chasing the Dragon stars Donnie as 'Crippled Ho', a character based on real life notorious Hong Kong gangster Ng Sek-Ho.
-Andy Lau co-stars as Lee Rock, based on real life police officer Lui Lok.

Sources: Donnie Yen Twitter, 2, 3

Are you hungry for Donnie's Pineapple Bun(s), ONTD?
Tagged: , , , ,