Donnie Yen Announces IP Man 4, Chasing the Dragon Poster, and Pineapple Bun Eating

Best part of Rogue One IMO. Jiang Wen and him had the best dynamic together.



I went 99.999999% for them, and I wasn't disappointed tbh.

This man ♡ Great post, OP. Keep them coming

Thanks bb!! As soon as I saw the new Ip Man poster I was like... TO ONTD!!!

i loved IP man 3!

Donnie Yen is a gift <3

aww your icon is so cute!! :333!!

Get me that bun.

oh man he's so adorable

thank you donnie for teaching me that pineapple bun is actually not made with pineapples, i didn't know that actually haha

also i was skimming through his filmography after seeing him in rogue one and i feel like a lot of his movies just have him shirtless for the sake of being shirtless, like his clothes are made of paper or something lolololol Reply

His chest doesn't like the indoors and NEEDS TO GET REGULAR AIR!

I can't eat another pineapple bun. I had them all the time as a kid (including that version where you split it apart and slather it in butter) and I'm sick of that shit.

Cocktail buns>>>>>>>ur faves



Cocktail buns>>>>>>>ur faves Reply

You know those pineapple buns with the char siu inside?



Idk what it is but I sometimes get like a madddddd craving, and then when I go get one (lbr I mean I get 2 and about 2 coconut cream buns and 2 cocktail buns and 2 custard buns and bakery binge until I feel physically on the verge of an early death) it is always so disappointing and i'm like "WHY DID I EVER WANT THIS."



Then a few months later i'm right back to square one making mistakes. Reply

I just made my mum watch Rogue One and she loved it! [ Spoiler (click to open) ] She was upset Chirrut wasn't actually a Jedi tho



I just made my mum watch Rogue One and she loved it! [ Spoiler (click to open) ] She was upset Chirrut wasn't actually a Jedi tho

AND THAT EVERYONE DIED she kept hoping Jyn and Cassian would make it omg her poor face, lmao I love hiiiimm he's so adorable ;o;

It must be difficult wherever you live to get to the pictures.



HERE IN ENGLAND WE HAVE CINEMAS IN EVERY LOCAL COMMUNITY.



One day I hope you get to come here.



To England.



Your mum ONLY JUST GOT ROUND TO SEEING ROGUE ONE???It must be difficult wherever you live to get to the pictures.HERE IN ENGLAND WE HAVE CINEMAS IN EVERY LOCAL COMMUNITY.One day I hope you get to come here.To England.

I'm never replying to anything you post ever again

i love pineapple buns too, but chinese coconut buns are the most delicious pastry on this godforsaken planet tbh

Agreed tbh the coconut buns >>>> pineapple buns by far. I can eat way more coconut buns before I start feeling sick than pineapple buns, hence why I know they're better.

