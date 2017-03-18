Donnie Yen Announces IP Man 4, Chasing the Dragon Poster, and Pineapple Bun Eating
Some prefer to call me the I P MAN. Filming begins 2018, I am back!— Donnie Yen 甄子丹 (@DonnieYenCT) March 18, 2017
#donnieyen#甄子丹#ipman #kungfu#actionmovie#martialarts#actionst
ar pic.twitter.com/dqDwzMcIbw
-Donnie Yen (known now to many internationally as Chirrut Îmwe from Star Wars: Rogue One) took to social media to announce that (YES!) Ip Man 4 is happening!
-Wilson Yip will be returning as Director, and filming begins next year.
Pineapple bun on a location run✌️#donnyyen #甄子丹 #菠蘿包 #hongkong #hongkongfood pic.twitter.com/6TEGBIWkUA— Donnie Yen 甄子丹 (@DonnieYenCT) March 11, 2017
-Donnie teaches everyone about traditional Hong Kong food culture by talking us through his breakfast - the noble Pineapple Bun.
-Everyone loves the Pineapple Bun.
Chasing The Dragon teaser poster is here!✌️ pic.twitter.com/BB8MOgPndj— Donnie Yen 甄子丹 (@DonnieYenCT) March 13, 2017
-Crime drama Chasing the Dragon stars Donnie as 'Crippled Ho', a character based on real life notorious Hong Kong gangster Ng Sek-Ho.
-Andy Lau co-stars as Lee Rock, based on real life police officer Lui Lok.
Are you hungry for Donnie's Pineapple Bun(s), ONTD?
thank you donnie for teaching me that pineapple bun is actually not made with pineapples, i didn't know that actually haha
also i was skimming through his filmography after seeing him in rogue one and i feel like a lot of his movies just have him shirtless for the sake of being shirtless, like his clothes are made of paper or something lolololol
Cocktail buns>>>>>>>ur faves
Idk what it is but I sometimes get like a madddddd craving, and then when I go get one (lbr I mean I get 2 and about 2 coconut cream buns and 2 cocktail buns and 2 custard buns and bakery binge until I feel physically on the verge of an early death) it is always so disappointing and i'm like "WHY DID I EVER WANT THIS."
Then a few months later i'm right back to square one making mistakes.
I just made my mum watch Rogue One and she loved it! [Spoiler (click to open)]She was upset Chirrut wasn't actually a Jedi tho
AND THAT EVERYONE DIED she kept hoping Jyn and Cassian would make it omg her poor face, lmao
It must be difficult wherever you live to get to the pictures.
HERE IN ENGLAND WE HAVE CINEMAS IN EVERY LOCAL COMMUNITY.
One day I hope you get to come here.
To England.
I'm never replying to anything you post ever again