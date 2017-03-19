I'm so mad I tuned in too late to hear the Black Coffee song.

This is basically a Drake & his British friends album, a lot of the Americans on my timeline are not feeling the 'foreign rap' lol.

the guests are the best part imo

BLESS

Alright, I'm loving what I'm hearing so far!

What is happening?? I thought PND wasn't going to be on this?? IF THERE ISNT AN OVOXO TRACK AFTER ALL THESE DELAYS I WILL BURN SOMETHING DOWN.

there is no ovoxo track and pnd was allowed out of the sweatshop to be on this album

thank god re: ovoxo.

22 tracks and no room for Abel? Not even gonna stay up for the bootleg.

Sample of "doing it wrong" on the jorja interlude

it's not very good lmao he needs to stop releasing every single thing he records. waste of great beats!!!

VIEWS was the worst work he ever put out and it was #1 album for 6 weeks. Why waste your money of the songs you will throw away when you can just release 3 projects a year and make bank. His audience will eat it up anyway

I'm liking this a lot more than Views so far & loving the overall diaspora vibes.



Was hoping he would have a proper Wiz Kid feature on this though given all the other features on it.



Loving Glow, Teenage Glow is cute. KMT is going to shut down UK/Nigerian this summer.



lol @ Gyalchester



His accent on No Long Talk is cringeworthy.



I need to give the rap heavy songs another listen cause its midnight here & I've barely been able to take any of them in.



The Black Coffee song is weird as fuck because it's just Superman with re-recorded vocals & a few verses from Drake? Anyway at least it means I get to hear my favourite Black Coffee songs more often.



Reply

im loving this rn, way better than views was

*sees skepta interlude*

DYING at this gif synching with the Portland track.

What happened to him and Apple Music lol

LINK ANYONE??

if only he had done this a week ago and stolen ed sheeran's perfectly planned sales week...

It's lit



What should I drink y'all? Jameson, Hennessy or Tequila. 🤔I need to get ready to shake my ass later

Listening on Spotify and just got to Get It Together, which I like but I've also been really into House grooves lately so maybe that's why. It doesn't really seem coherent so far though? I saw a tweet that described this as "a combination of Jamaican Drake, Roadman Drake, Houstatlantavegas Drake, and popstar Drake" and so far it kind of does sound like an identity crisis lol. Idk.

