March 19th, 2017, 02:16 am lipsticktraces Drake streams #MoreLife, Releases it on Spotify I don't know the procedure on this but Drake's streaming his new album. Spotify source: 1 I actually like the album oop
This is basically a Drake & his British friends album, a lot of the Americans on my timeline are not feeling the 'foreign rap' lol.
ITS ON SPOTIFY!
Was hoping he would have a proper Wiz Kid feature on this though given all the other features on it.
Loving Glow, Teenage Glow is cute. KMT is going to shut down UK/Nigerian this summer.
lol @ Gyalchester
His accent on No Long Talk is cringeworthy.
I need to give the rap heavy songs another listen cause its midnight here & I've barely been able to take any of them in.
The Black Coffee song is weird as fuck because it's just Superman with re-recorded vocals & a few verses from Drake? Anyway at least it means I get to hear my favourite Black Coffee songs more often.
