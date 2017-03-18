Tilda Swinton's ex reveals he is the child of a 'loving' incestuous relationship

um Reply

So he acknowledges his mom suffered from a mental illness brought on by the incest and still calls it loving? Wow he does not really see women as human, does he?

probably a super weird thing to try to rationalize in your mind, considering they're your parents

yea especially if the rapist raised him as he considers him a 'good' father...ugh i feel so bad for his mum

love is obviously only real if it's devastating and has irreparable negative implications on your health and the rest of your life.

His mother and her dad?



That's not a relationship. That's molestation.

eeeeeeh

a GoT gif....sis. :D

At least it's not a Cersei gif :P



The good sis Ned would be appalled.

its Ned though.

Edited at 2017-03-18 11:21 pm (UTC) wait what ? his mother had an affair with her dad ?

his mother is his father's daughter

nah i need to come back to it when i'm sober cause i can't



his grandpa and his grandpa's daughter had him, basically ?

Parent

he's his own uncle.

his mother is also his sister.

his father is also his grandfather.

Yeah, no big deal, a father and his daughter having a child. Nothing to see here.

Men grooming their daughters as tradition? Fuck you dude.

There's no such thing. I feel for his mother. Disgusting.

He says his dad gave him a 'wonderful mixture of genes' with his daughter

that honestly made my stomach turn

MFTE and She supports Polanski, my guess is they both have fucked up views on women, their poor daughter

they really selling the story as "tilda swinton's ex"?

What is this from, do you know?

He didn't need to share this



Edited at 2017-03-18 11:21 pm (UTC) Reply

mte i cannot with white folks this is the type of shit you take to your grave. burn all the evidence too

And the 'This happened a lot in [x]', oh, OKAY THEN.

