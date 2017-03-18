k-eyes

Tilda Swinton's ex reveals he is the child of a 'loving' incestuous relationship


Tilda's former partner, artist and writer John Byrne, revealed he's the child of an incestuous relationship between his mother and her dad.

He says his dad gave him a 'wonderful mixture of genes' with his daughter, and claims that's what they do in Ireland, it's a traditional thing and no one talks about it.

His mother died in the '80s. She suffered from a mental illness, and he believes it was related to the relationship.

John and Tilda split in 2005 and have two children together.

