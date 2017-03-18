Tilda Swinton's ex reveals he is the child of a 'loving' incestuous relationship
Tilda Swinton's ex-partner says he is a child of incest relationship https://t.co/uQWLBZzivO pic.twitter.com/OFa4kCoiCu— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 18, 2017
Tilda's former partner, artist and writer John Byrne, revealed he's the child of an incestuous relationship between his mother and her dad.
He says his dad gave him a 'wonderful mixture of genes' with his daughter, and claims that's what they do in Ireland, it's a traditional thing and no one talks about it.
His mother died in the '80s. She suffered from a mental illness, and he believes it was related to the relationship.
John and Tilda split in 2005 and have two children together.
source
That's not a relationship. That's molestation.
The good sis Ned would be appalled.
Edited at 2017-03-18 11:20 pm (UTC)
his grandpa and his grandpa's daughter had him, basically ?
his mother is also his sister.
his father is also his grandfather.
that honestly made my stomach turn
Edited at 2017-03-18 11:21 pm (UTC)