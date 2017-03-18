Roman Polanski's requested US return deal shot down
Child rapist Roman Polanski's offer to return to the United States to face rape charges so long as he would be guaranteed no jail time has been denied.
Deadline report that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office stated, “He forfeited his right to make requests of the court when he fled.”
Deputy D.A. Michele Hanisee states, “The defendant is, once again, trying to dictate the terms of his return without risk to himself… His proposed order indicating that this court can reinstate the bench warrant after 180 days if he does not appear, is proof that his return is conditioned on getting the answers he wants. Defendant wants answers – but will only show up if he likes the answers.”
