For Tim Allen, being a non-liberal in Hollywood is like being in 1930s Germany
For Tim Allen, being a non-liberal in Hollywood is like being in 1930s Germany https://t.co/IqTeDeSmHo— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 18, 2017
- Confirms he attended the inauguration
- On the video he says "You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody else believes. This is like ’30s Germany"
- Also talks about taking his kid to a gay parade, online security
- Article mentions there's a clandestine support group for conservatives in Hollywood with 2,500 people
source 1 2
