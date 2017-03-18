For Tim Allen, being a non-liberal in Hollywood is like being in 1930s Germany

No Reply

It's so hard being a straight rich white man in America

Welp

How fitting a gif for this.

fuck, he's gonna ruin toy story for me!

He looks so nice as a dirty blonde.

So nice. So dirty.

Reply

tell him, t.o.p!!!!

Does everybody know what time it is?!

Tool time, because he's such a fucking tool

Lmao

lmao omg

lmaoooo

lol

lmao

I think you should get an lol for the set up :)

oh shut up buzz

little shitfuck

Won't someone think of the white male Republicans 😢😢😢

JUST SHUT UP GOD DAMMIT THESE MORONS

what a dipshit

those poor racist trumpists. I feel so sorry for them

wah wah wah

He's so extra even in gif form

lmfao this is great

Him thinking about his behavior before he hops off to act a fool again

LOL this is the face I made while reading this.

omg there is just no support for rich white conservatives in hollywood :( why doesn't anyone think of THEIR feelings?

