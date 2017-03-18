fincher

For Tim Allen, being a non-liberal in Hollywood is like being in 1930s Germany


- Confirms he attended the inauguration

- On the video he says "You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody else believes. This is like ’30s Germany"

- Also talks about taking his kid to a gay parade, online security

- Article mentions there's a clandestine support group for conservatives in Hollywood with 2,500 people





source 1 2
Tagged: ,