oh shit, when is Eurovision!? Reply

Thread

Link

9 May - semifinal 1

11 May - semifinal 2

13 May - final Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay, I knew it was May

fuuuu I can only watch the final, I'll be in Atlanta for work the other days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'Statements' had an interesting performance, however the song is crap - I don't know why people are pissed.



MACEDONIA FOR THE WIN ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link





I've never watched Eurovision before! I want to make this year my first but I live in Canada and have no idea where or when to watch.



Armenia, Iceland, Sweden, and Hungary all had absolute bops! I was disappointed by the submissions by the Big 5 tbh. But I looooove that Ukraine sent a band (they should have sent ONUKA though). I've never watched Eurovision before! I want to make this year my first but I live in Canada and have no idea where or when to watch.Armenia, Iceland, Sweden, and Hungary all had absolute bops! I was disappointed by the submissions by the Big 5 tbh. But I looooove that Ukraine sent a band (they should have sent ONUKA though). Reply

Thread

Link

Eurovision.tv is where you can livestream. It works in the US so it should work in Canada, I think.



But for the finals you should try to find a livestream of the BBC broadcast because it's basically Graham Norton making fun of everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh thank you so much! I can't wait. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the eurovision channel on youtube has a livestream. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONUKA are sooooo good live. Vidlik is one of my 2016 SOTY, it goes hard at the club Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to see them so badly! I run to Vidlik all the time. I love this live performance of Svitanok:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they're right for not sending them, because they in 3-4 years they can actually win, or maybe they are too ~~hip for Eurovision (but Jamala used to be that kind of artist too tbh) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In Semi 1, Moldova and Portugal really stand out among all these rhythmic female ballads and generic dance songs. Reply

Thread

Link

Portugal better go to that final. I have hope this year and I actually love the song.

I also love Ukraine's song this year.

I think Italy will win, unless the jury doesn't give it a good score. Reply

Thread

Link

How many songs go to the final? Reply

Thread

Link

The 6 songs of the big 5 + hosting country



And -I think- 10 songs from each semi final. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As an American - guys if Montenegro doesn't get through to the finals I will hold all the Europeans responsible. It is the craziness we deserve from eurovision



Edited at 2017-03-18 10:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

ita, but it could be a complete disaster on stage so I'm holding out till the performance before declaring my love for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probs he will get down by jury Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That gif will never not make me laugh. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm actually excited for Portugal this year even though it's the kind of song that probably won't do very well. But it's lovely. Reply

Thread

Link

I've seen tons of love for it online, so I have hope we will make it to the final at least. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

unfortunately there is buzz around it, idgi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanna stay unspoiled until the semi-finals, I think.



I might cave and watch some of them though. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't find these recaps to be super spoilery because only a handful are live performances, and the performance is such a big part of Eurovision. I can't pick a winner until I see the polished final pieces Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the Dutch entry, but it needs to grow on you.. we'll probably fail in the semi's tho.. 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

Portugal song is beautiful lyrically but I'm not hopeful of it doing well :(



Also, kudos for other countries who actually sing in their native language Reply

Thread

Link

That first song on the semi 1 recap was giving me serious headache.



Belgium sounds cute. Reply

Thread

Link

As long as these boring ass ballads don't make the final I'll be happy. 4 of the big 5 put me to sleep already.



Montenegro guys!!! I'm slayed yaaaas!!!



Rooting for Montenegro, Macedonia, Italy and Sweden.



Our entry really sucks compared to most of the others but we'll probably get in the finals lol Reply

Thread

Link

Haven't listened to all of them yet but so far I'm rooting for Italy (who I would root for anyway, but I really like the song this year). Reply

Thread

Link

Italy just does not disappoint.

I keep saying I'm glad they got back to Eurovision and I will say it every year.



eww at Spain. I can't believe we will give 12 points to this just cause it's Spain. bye.





Edited at 2017-03-18 11:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm #TeamDrama this year. Hope Russia won't go to the finals just to see everyone online seethe

But I liked Belgium and Macedonia, but I have a feeling Italy will win.

Moldova is three years late with another version of Talk Dirty/Wiggle/Problem Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly what I was thinking about Moldova. Been there years ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are not only late with the song, but with the Epic Sax Guy meme too, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Netherlands act looks like taken from a CW show. Reply

Thread

Link

I just want a country to win that I would want to visit in May 2018.





Iceland's staging needs a lot of work but the song stands out to me, and an extra point for her modified Hillary pantsuit. I see Greece just wants to get into the final again by sending safe pop. I'm pleased that Malta picked a middle-aged woman in a twentysomething-dominated competition, and her song is pretty. I'm not sure if Portugal wants to win if that's their dude. Shouts to Romania for their yodeling leprechaun. Russia's winner looks so familiar but I can't figure out who I'm thinking of. Reply

Thread

Link