March 18th, 2017, 10:27 pm dynamite_state ALL Eurovision 2017 songs are out! + Loreen - 'Statements' (Lyric Video) SOURCES: 1, 2, 3, 4Who are you rooting for this year, ONTD? It's another year of #TeamSweden for me. FYR Macedonia is cute too.
11 May - semifinal 2
13 May - final
fuuuu I can only watch the final, I'll be in Atlanta for work the other days
MACEDONIA FOR THE WIN ❤️
I've never watched Eurovision before! I want to make this year my first but I live in Canada and have no idea where or when to watch.
Armenia, Iceland, Sweden, and Hungary all had absolute bops! I was disappointed by the submissions by the Big 5 tbh. But I looooove that Ukraine sent a band (they should have sent ONUKA though).
But for the finals you should try to find a livestream of the BBC broadcast because it's basically Graham Norton making fun of everything.
I also love Ukraine's song this year.
I think Italy will win, unless the jury doesn't give it a good score.
And -I think- 10 songs from each semi final.
I might cave and watch some of them though.
Also, kudos for other countries who actually sing in their native language
Belgium sounds cute.
Montenegro guys!!! I'm slayed yaaaas!!!
Rooting for Montenegro, Macedonia, Italy and Sweden.
Our entry really sucks compared to most of the others but we'll probably get in the finals lol
I keep saying I'm glad they got back to Eurovision and I will say it every year.
eww at Spain. I can't believe we will give 12 points to this just cause it's Spain. bye.
But I liked Belgium and Macedonia, but I have a feeling Italy will win.
Moldova is three years late with another version of Talk Dirty/Wiggle/Problem
Iceland's staging needs a lot of work but the song stands out to me, and an extra point for her modified Hillary pantsuit. I see Greece just wants to get into the final again by sending safe pop. I'm pleased that Malta picked a middle-aged woman in a twentysomething-dominated competition, and her song is pretty. I'm not sure if Portugal wants to win if that's their dude. Shouts to Romania for their yodeling leprechaun. Russia's winner looks so familiar but I can't figure out who I'm thinking of.
#TeamVerona (Estonia), team Moldova, Finland, Latvia. I'm sooo happy Sunstroke Project is back.
I hope Australia, Bulgaria and Lithuania stay on semis
