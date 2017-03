Put a fork in it, she's done. Reply

Thread

Link

life of iggy ™



Reply

Thread

Link

CAN THIS BE A BIKINI POST??

Where do you guy buy swim suits that is not victoria's secret? Reply

Thread

Link

american apparel (everything is 50% off now), asos

h&m and old navy are also cheap choices, but i've never bought any from them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









They have bikinis too tho: I just bought a suit from Boden that is super flattering, but it's a one piece.They have bikinis too tho: http://clothing.bodenusa.com/clothing/S wim?af=cat1%3awomen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

asos! they have a lot of choice usually imo, and i love the high waisted bottoms and underwired tops Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who the hell is her label? Her management tried their hardest to salvage her career but she kept fighting with the people who got her where she is and now she doesn't even have TI behind her anymore Reply

Thread

Link

def jam Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

team was so good Reply

Thread

Link

i hate that i liked it but damn if it wasn't good during a drive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao poor dat Reply

Thread

Link

WELL they photoshopped the fck outta her ass. Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Thread

Link

i actually liked team. i'm not proud of myself Reply

Thread

Link

I recently listened to pu$$y and that might be one of her best work, if she goes back to that era of her career, I just might see it for her Reply

Thread

Link

How did she escape from 2014? Reply

Thread

Link

I thought we all agreed to leave this trash in the past?! Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like I'm getting old because my instant reaction is boredom with the lack of clothes. What would actually be ~edgy and unexpected is if she was wearing a turtleneck and slacks. Reply

Thread

Link

This is very M.I.A aesthetic with the exception of Iggy that is. Reply

Thread

Link





no thanks, stay gone. Reply

Thread

Link

shes a fullon monet Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't she canceled? Reply

Thread

Link

I thought she disappeared off the face of the Earth? Reply

Thread

Link

I read that as 'No Bounce', saw her ass in that picture, and thought "well, probably not" Reply

Thread

Link

..I had to look back up there and see what it actually said when you said that cause I read the same thing and didn't actually catch it oops Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it might be a sequel to this



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks like Pia Mia in that photo??? Reply

Thread

Link

this is a good idea considering she had a song called bounce that flopped. this kind of marketing is going to propel ha back to the top! Reply

Thread

Link

Ha bounce flopped for the superior Bounce to shine



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now, for artpop 2: rekoonsed: the re up Reply

Thread

Link

This songtitle was what I though of the second I started thinking about Iggy's career



Reply

Thread

Link

NGL I love her hair and think she's really pretty. Then she opens her mouth and I wish she wouldn't. Reply

Thread

Link

She just put out a song with Lil Uzi Very that was aight. The production was killer but her bars were mediocre as fuck. Reply

Thread

Link