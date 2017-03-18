Beauty & The Beast Win Friday Night's Box Office with $64M
Box Office: #BeautyandtheBeast belts out a massive $64 million on Friday https://t.co/IsMiBkRCPg pic.twitter.com/hSQ17V5WsH— Variety (@Variety) March 18, 2017
Emma Watson's eyebrow acting won Friday night's Box Office with Beauty and the Beast pulling in $64M. It is estimated to bring in $170M this weekend. The film has already earned $115M worldwide.
South Sudan's savior Tom Hiddleston's movie "Kong: Skull Island" brought in another $7M. Logan brought in $5M.
If 'Beast' holds, it will break “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” record for largest opening in March with $166 million.
what did you do Friday night ONTD?
I don't want to see BatB LA until i get a good enough cam or something. I ain't paying for this.
(tbh I'm too lazy to even watch a cam so)
BATB was underwhelming
And i literally just got out of a screening of Moonlight with a live orchestra playing the score and i have EMOTIONS
Envy doesn't even BEGIN to cover what I'm feeling right now.
as for the movie I felt exactly like how I felt after watching fantastic beasts, disappointed even with low expectations yet oddly charmed...? I kinda want to see it again just to see Luke Evans belt out his songs, he stole the whole thing.
Amy was fucking robbed.
I'll be watching BatB on Monday at the drive-in. I hope it isn't terrible.
I will say I didn't expect Kong to be making the kind of money it is.
See ONTD, it is possible to not watch this movie if you don't want to, even if your mom/aunt/friend/dentist/dog really really really really wants to see it.
i never rly got this "my friend made me see it!" like idk mb my friends are more considerate ppl but if i tell them i don't want 2 see something they just bring someone else? or we do something else? idk i've never been in a situation as an adult where i HAD 2 see a movie lol.
and i did want to see it because i wanted to see how much it would destroy my childhood (plus i had heard luke as gaston was great, which is an understatement), plus it was a free press screening so i didn't pay shit
Anyways not surprising, wouldn't be surprised if they make it to the $180 million mark tbh
