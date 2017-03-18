Beauty & The Beast Win Friday Night's Box Office with $64M

im prolly gonna see this thursday Reply

It's beautiful and I loved it. I'm not exactly sure why so many ONTDers are hating on this. I loved Cinderella, Maleficent, The Jungle Book, what exactly are they expecting from these real life versions? They're gorgeous, they're Disney, they're really well made, I just don't get ONTD anymore. Reply

What, I found it super underwhelming and unnecessary. Large waste of the my time. Just save your money and watch the animation again Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] The Miyavi cameo was a pleasant surprise, though. I saw Kong last week and I didn't care much for it. Reply

HES IN KONG? HOW LONG? Now I might have to see it. Reply

Sadly, not for long, just in the beginning and a small flashback :( Reply

My cousins are visiting and we played hella long games of Uno and ate a lot of food.

I don't want to see BatB LA until i get a good enough cam or something. I ain't paying for this.

(tbh I'm too lazy to even watch a cam so) Reply

Definitely wait for the cam. The direction in the movie is really bad. Reply

I finally saw Get Out and i loved it sm



BATB was underwhelming



And i literally just got out of a screening of Moonlight with a live orchestra playing the score and i have EMOTIONS Reply

Moonlight with a live orchestra?! I've never been so jealous, I love the soundtrack, its so gorgeous 😭 Reply

Omgggg i would LOVE to watch moonlight with a live orchestra what a fantastic idea



Reply

that screening of Moonlight sounds amazing. Reply

And i literally just got out of a screening of Moonlight with a live orchestra playing the score and i have EMOTIONS



Envy doesn't even BEGIN to cover what I'm feeling right now. Reply

I think a live orchestra would have me crying even more Reply

it was my 5th time yet it made my face shake from crying lmao Reply

Oh shit, just imagining the last scene and credits music as an ORCHESTRA that is amazing. Reply

That Moonlight screening sounds amazing. Reply

i took my mom out for dinner for her birthday and then i came home and fell asleep. i hope to see beauty and the beast next weekend. Reply

as for the movie I felt exactly like how I felt after watching fantastic beasts, disappointed even with low expectations yet oddly charmed...? I kinda want to see it again just to see Luke Evans belt out his songs, he stole the whole thing. I used a re-admit pass to watch the movie on IMAX - it was one of those see it first event so I also got a small free popcorn, an event lanyard, and this cute beast cubefold :D apparently the whole thing costs like, $30 so I was pretty giddy :D :D :Das for the movie I felt exactly like how I felt after watching fantastic beasts, disappointed even with low expectations yet oddly charmed...? I kinda want to see it again just to see Luke Evans belt out his songs, he stole the whole thing. Reply

Luke Evans was the best part for me, no question. Reply

Yes he was. Reply

i was listening to the podcast little gold men and they said the movie was meh, but luke evans was the standout. he apparently got his start on west end, so it makes sense that he would be the best. they also said it would be a much better movie if they hired, you know, singers. Reply

Yes! He definitely was! Reply

above and beyond Reply

Saw arrival last night. It was so good 😭



Amy was fucking robbed. Reply

Agreed - I guess the Oscars will only reward subtle, nuanced performances when done by male sexual predators. Reply

She was amazing. The ending fucked me up. She should've gotten in over Meryl #sorrynotsorry Reply

$64 million on Friday only?!?!? Reply

It's disgusting how much money this will make lmao Reply

Which is why they could have cast an actress that could sing/act Reply

Pretty sure as per other films Friday numbers would include Thursday previews, which were $16.3m. Reply

I saw it Thursday and really liked it. It was one of the most visually beautiful films I have ever seen. Emma wasn't that good and I agree the film has problems but I'm easily amused by pretty visuals. Reply

I got drunk on green beer, and ate an entire package of Oreos when I got home from the bar. My gastrointestinal everything hates me.



I'll be watching BatB on Monday at the drive-in. I hope it isn't terrible. Reply

My childhood is dead. :(



I will say I didn't expect Kong to be making the kind of money it is. Reply

kong definitely exceeded expectations, i bet WB is so relieved right now lmao Reply

I got free tickets to see this and I gave them to a nun + some kids @ this orphanage I volunteer at.



See ONTD, it is possible to not watch this movie if you don't want to, even if your mom/aunt/friend/dentist/dog really really really really wants to see it. Reply

Good on you for giving them your tix! Also what do you do at the orphanage? Reply

I help the nuns organizing the supplies they get/do some computer stuff but mostly I just hang out with the kids, read them stories and play games like hide and seek. My sister is an actress so sometimes I also get to bring her and a few of her actor friends to reenact a few of the stories, it's super fun <3 Reply

that's v sweet of u tbh



i never rly got this "my friend made me see it!" like idk mb my friends are more considerate ppl but if i tell them i don't want 2 see something they just bring someone else? or we do something else? idk i've never been in a situation as an adult where i HAD 2 see a movie lol. Reply

No one made me see this. I went on my own. Lol Reply

that's really awesome of you!



and i did want to see it because i wanted to see how much it would destroy my childhood (plus i had heard luke as gaston was great, which is an understatement), plus it was a free press screening so i didn't pay shit Reply

Why are so many people against BATB? Reply

I like Emma, but she was not good. Luke Evans was amazing though. And I thought Dan Stevens was good as The Beast (but I lol'd at him as the Prince). Reply

On one hand this looks terrible, but on the other I hope it takes down BvS' March opening weekend record, because watching fanboys seethe over female-driven properties gives me life. Reply

Same lmaooo Reply

Truth (although I don't celebrate 50 Shades of Grey's success as a female-driven movie.) Reply

What's the all time record though?



Anyways not surprising, wouldn't be surprised if they make it to the $180 million mark tbh



Edited at 2017-03-18 10:49 pm (UTC) Reply

