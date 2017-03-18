carly

Beauty & The Beast Win Friday Night's Box Office with $64M




Emma Watson's eyebrow acting won Friday night's Box Office with Beauty and the Beast pulling in $64M. It is estimated to bring in $170M this weekend. The film has already earned $115M worldwide.

South Sudan's savior Tom Hiddleston's movie "Kong: Skull Island" brought in another $7M. Logan brought in $5M.

If 'Beast' holds, it will break “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” record for largest opening in March with $166 million.


what did you do Friday night ONTD?
