cool song

a song totally about waterfalls and not a single waterfall in the video...

They should do a mini-album together and tour.

Featuring Pink and Sia? Kind of redundant, they are almost the same person, lol. Let me listen and see how their voices mesh.

This song really reminds me how amazing P!nk and Sia are as singers.

@ how bad this song is. it sounds unfinished.. sia and pink's voices together.. the inane lyrics.. oh wow oh wow @ how bad this song is. it sounds unfinished.. sia and pink's voices together.. the inane lyrics.. oh wow oh wow

I like it. But the difference between Pink and Sia's enunciation is like, miles apart.

