Fan claims Miguel sexually assaulted her
- A woman named Xian Bass claims she met Miguel at a club, asked for a picture & right after he reached into her shirt and pulled her breast out.
- She wrote him a letter on Instagram (see above)
Source: 1, 2
A woman named #XianBass just publicly accused singer #Miguel of sexual assault. Miguel's fiancé #Nazaninmandi has r… pic.twitter.com/QKdaLOEFPY— YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) March 15, 2017
He's always been trash, lbr.
edit: just read her response yikes
She randomly tells him she masturbated to his son multiple times, he grabs her boob and pulls it out and then gives her a look of disapproval and disgust after he sees it?
This is so bizarre and I think this lady may have something mental going on.
omg sis, typo. i read this and was about to vom until i realized you meant 'song'
I heard about it 3 days ago, but I was too busy to put my 2 cents in. I did see some of the video tho.
man, that shit looked so painful.
I always knew he wasn't shit. Its why I've always been Team Frank but still. This is just...
do tell because this is the major messy thing i am hearing about.
adorn was such bop :-(
