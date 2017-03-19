Chuck Berry passes away at 90
Chuck Berry dies at 90 https://t.co/adIQHCG4dB— billboard (@billboard) March 18, 2017
He passed away at 90 according to St. Charles County police department's Facebook Page.
"The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement," the police department wrote.
source: 1
RIP
Edited at 2017-03-18 10:25 pm (UTC)
unless ontd is going to enlighten me on MJ fox or anything gross during filming this back to the future.
i know it's ontd but im sure someone is gonna post how he was a terrible person and etc etc
I'll never forget the video circulating of him in twitter where's he peeing in this white chick and then she proceeds to eat his ass in another and then he farts. I'm scarred for life.
on second thought i don't want to know disregard this comment
What in the holy hell.....
the bathroom tapes are disgusting and invasive though.
wow
such a damn jam!!!!!!!!!!
Some celeb tweets that were on my TL
i've already learned a lot more than i was expecting going into this post, wow
three comments in and i'm scarred wth
I always liked Havana Moon
although I didn't know he was still alive.
tbh I didn't realize he was still alive