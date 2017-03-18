Idk he just makes me cringe now Reply

It looked like he had her in a headlock the entire time.



One of the things that peeved me about nick is how he constantly caresses. Like stop your creepy fingers. Reply

that's always annoyed me too. And he did it to every single girl, blech. Reply

But will he show even a hint of personality??? Definitely not. I felt so bad for his parents in the finale, they're probably so embarrassed of him. Reply

I feel as though Nick was very confident and made big romantic gestures with Andi and Kaitlyn, but now that he's with Vanessa he's acting awkward af and bored? Like, what is that weird borderline headlock he's doing to her in the video? Reply

He's so annoying .. get him off my tv Reply

Why is the Bachelor still on tv? Reply

He looks like he used to be a 90s/00s teen star. Like he was on Nick or the Disney Channel. Reply

That was a cute interview tbh Reply

nick even that cute at all. Reply

Someone get me on the show so I can learn all kinds of dances. I'll be YouTuber or something. Reply

get me in too! Reply

He looks like he is trying to choke the life out of her wtf is he doing? Reply

so awkward. And he constantly held her like that. Reply

I am 100% devoted to trying to get him kicked off ASAP. Something about him doing this show really bugs me. Reply

He's taking acting classes now apparently and did these shows to help him. Reply

nothing about him seems straight sry2say



but omg we need a bb post, villanova just lost im screaming!!!! Reply

vanessa is beautiful. i don't see her staying with a guy like mr. vile at all. Reply

He looks like a wooly mammoth's shaved behind Reply

omg let her neck go, jfc Reply

His gestures with her seem so awkward- when they were on Kimmel, she was talking and he was stroking her arm, I don't know how it didn't completely throw her off her game Reply

Wonder who's in it this year Reply

