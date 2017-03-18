March 18th, 2017, 03:26 pm stamped Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd talk DWTS - Cute video with Nick, Peta (his dancing partner), and Vanessa talking about DWTS- Peta thinks Nick chose the right girl- Nick says NWTS rehearsals have been physically painfulsource Tagged: dancing with the stars (abc), reality show celebrity, the bachelor / bachelorette (abc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
One of the things that peeved me about nick is how he constantly caresses. Like stop your creepy fingers.
but omg we need a bb post, villanova just lost im screaming!!!!