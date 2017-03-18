Dead Awake Official Trailer 1 (2017)

N o p e nope Reply

when I was Twelve, I had one of these... And there was like a woman's face all up in mine and she had red lipstick on. I eventually woke myself up. Years later I slept with something near my feet, like a book or something, so I could kick it off of the bed to wake me up lol Reply

sounds like it could be fun, but it doesn't sound that scary Reply

The film looks like it has potential. Horror is my favorite genre so I hope it delivers.



I've experienced sleep paralysis a few times (not often), and it's quite the scary experience! Reply

Whenever I get sleep paralysis there's always some freaky lady that floats over me



One time it was Joan Crawford in that creepy face mask, bc ads were playing for Mommy Dearest all week. Reply

hmm... was she wearing like red lipstick that made her lips look exaggerated? Reply

Yeah, usually she has crazy makeup going on and floats right above me with her face really close to mine. Like once it was the lady in white from Insidious 2. Idk why



I can wake myself up now if I start moving my toes but it leaves me freaked so I have to turn the lights on and watchcute animals on YouTube afterwards lol Reply

Oh wow! This sounds like an experience for sure. Reply

i had sleep paralysis as a child which was wonderful bc att my mum would tell me old slavic stories so i actually thought it was mora trying to claw my heart out and i was at the brink of death every time it happened. needless to say i sleep face down now bc anything is better than that feeling, including getting a head start on wrinkles /csb



fuck this movie tho, couldn't make it past 0:16 lmao

When I had them while I was in high school, I used to see my maths teacher standing beside my bed. The worst I had was waking up with a guy laying down on top of me while some really cold hands grabbed my ankles.



I stopped having them when I started sleeping on my side. Reply

Lol was your maths teacher scary?



Yeah I only get it when I'm sleeping on my back, and I never consciously fall asleep on my back unless I'm super tired Reply

the collagen pouting in this movie is off the charts.



sleep paralysis is no joke tho. i experienced one 10 years ago for a brief moment. there were no floating ladies clawing at my face but i'm still shook. Reply

HELL NO, made it 15 seconds in. I've never had it, but I don't fuck with sleep paralysis. That shit is terrifying to me. I always sleep on my front though, and I'm a really deep sleeper so I'm hoping I never experience it. Reply

I used to get sleep paralysis on and off in high school and it was awful. I'd always see this woman with long, black hair covering her face in the corner of my room and she'd walk up to me and run her fingernails up and down my legs, harder and harder. I usually woke up right when she got up in my face, but just before I could see hers.

I wonder though, do the things you see in sleep paralysis change depending on the lore you grew up with? The spirits I saw were usually the stereotypical young female virgin ghosts of Korean lore. Reply

i think it does vary a lot depending on what you grew up exposed to/afraid of; mine have mostly been snakes on or around me, or things crawling on the walls. Reply

Omg I just shuddered thinking about snakes moving around on my body D: Reply

I have sleep paralysis semi-frequently thanks to PTSD, so no thanks @ a horror movie about it. I deal with it often enough already. Reply

great idea for a horror movie, but the trailer looks kind of eh. Reply

Always in the mood for a guilty pleasure horror flick lol :P Reply

Looks ok Reply

ugh the final destination films freaked me hell out (except for maybe the last two, they were more humorous in parts)



like i don't think i could ever use a sunbed after the third one, and i was really terrified of slipping in the shower after the first one (although i was pretty young when i watched it) Reply

i love jocelin donahue! Reply

Looks pretty bad tbh, but I'd watch it when it leaks. Reply

Sleep paralysis is fucking terrifying. Hell no. Reply

Well this post has scarred me. I have sleep paralysis pretty often but I've never seen old women floating in front of me???? or girls with god damn black hair jfc



I'm never sleeping again Reply

I have sleep paralysis like multiple times a week and I cannot get over the fear of it at all. It takes forever to convince myself to go back to sleep. I think this is probably the first horror film I'll actively avoid watching., Reply

This would be SUCH an awesome way to reboot Nightmare on Elm Street. The remake was sacrilege, but if this turned out to secretly be a Freddy story, it would be awesome. Reply

