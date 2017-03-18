Dead Awake Official Trailer 1 (2017)
From the creator of the iconic FINAL DESTINATION franchise comes the paralyzing thriller DEAD AWAKE. Kate Bowman (Jocelin Donahue) is a straight-laced social worker who finds herself plunged into a world of supernatural terror while investigating a series of mysterious deaths. Each victim suffered from a chilling condition known as sleep paralysis, a nightmarish assault on the senses that immobilizes its victims as they dream. As a terrifying entity begins to haunt Kate’s friends and loved ones, she must fight to stay awake to stop the nightmare she’s unleashed!
Starring: Jocelin Donahue, Lori Petty, Jesse Bradford.
source
I've experienced sleep paralysis a few times (not often), and it's quite the scary experience!
One time it was Joan Crawford in that creepy face mask, bc ads were playing for Mommy Dearest all week.
I can wake myself up now if I start moving my toes but it leaves me freaked so I have to turn the lights on and watchcute animals on YouTube afterwards lol
fuck this movie tho, couldn't make it past 0:16 lmao
I stopped having them when I started sleeping on my side.
Yeah I only get it when I'm sleeping on my back, and I never consciously fall asleep on my back unless I'm super tired
sleep paralysis is no joke tho. i experienced one 10 years ago for a brief moment. there were no floating ladies clawing at my face but i'm still shook.
I used to get sleep paralysis on and off in high school and it was awful. I'd always see this woman with long, black hair covering her face in the corner of my room and she'd walk up to me and run her fingernails up and down my legs, harder and harder. I usually woke up right when she got up in my face, but just before I could see hers.
I wonder though, do the things you see in sleep paralysis change depending on the lore you grew up with? The spirits I saw were usually the stereotypical young female virgin ghosts of Korean lore.
Omg I just shuddered thinking about snakes moving around on my body D:
like i don't think i could ever use a sunbed after the third one, and i was really terrified of slipping in the shower after the first one (although i was pretty young when i watched it)
I'm never sleeping again
so this will either hit too close to home for me, or just feel sort of underwhelming, but as a horror fan i'm gonna give it a shot anyway.