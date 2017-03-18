Jacob Banks - Unholy War (Music Video)

ooooo montana? looks like it. beautiful video.



never heard of him but i'm definitely going to check him out more now.

neither have i until yesterday, but i think warner are about to push him hard with the new single and the ep, so i hope it goes well for him, he truly deserves it.

I've randomly been following him on Instagram for a few years now and I had no idea he was singer (just thought he was one of those cool 'creatives') and I've clearly been missing out, his voice is amazing.



ETA: WTF he's a Nigerian Brit too, lol I've clearly not been paying attention.







Edited at 2017-03-18 07:51 pm (UTC)

hahah ikr, took me by surprise too. 🇬🇧 represent🇬🇧

i loved everything about this tbh, i also really like his song with seeb

Well, SHIT. This was an audio/visual masterpiece, thank you for the tip OP!



Edited at 2017-03-18 07:56 pm (UTC)

no worries! i haven't been able to stop listening to this song since yesterday, and just wanted to spread that feeling.

The term Unholy War is something that really gets the creative juices flowing.

what a voice, damn. goosebumps

Jacob Banks on ONTD?! Holy shit yesssss.







And my favorite:







Edited at 2017-03-18 08:43 pm (UTC)

monster is soooo good

Lol right?! A part of me it happy that he's getting exposure but another part of me wants to keep him all to myself.

his voice is fantastic, thx op!

Really loving the feeling of that song. I'm about to check him out. I love new music recs!!!

been on his hype for absolute years, so to see him on ontd has absolutely shit me up!

