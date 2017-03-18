March 18th, 2017, 09:23 am faunyoudork New Mommy Candice Swanepoel Back To Work for Vogue Brasil Out and about in New York with Anacâ yesterday; Sources: 1, 2, 3What does your diet/fitness routine look like atm, ontd? Tagged: behind the scenes, candids, celebrity children, models Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 154154 comments Add comment
3 more weeks until i give birth! & then it's all about sweating off these pounds. i'm 5'8 & up to 211lbs and by june i want to be back down to below 150lbs
Also her body is to me the perfect body. I can't find a single flaw. She's stunning.
This comm is wiiiiiiild.
that waist-to-hip ratio is my dream
Anyway, I'm still plant-based and working out 3-4 times a week. I'm so ready for summer. I just want to be on a beach somewhere. :(
i drastically revamped my diet/fitness last summer, and have lost 82 pounds since then. I take spinning classes 3x a week and a hatha yoga classs 2x a week. I have been dabbling in some occasion bodypump classes as well, but I think I might give my gym's boot camp class a try instead. I love spinning/yoga but seriously need to improve my upper body strength--my push up attempts are comical.
Fuck push ups. It's my enemy
I used to work out 4-5x a week and got myself a trainer and shit now I'm lucky if I do 2x a week. I am going back into it, it's the only thing that improves my mood for my pmdd
Fitness blender is great! But I gotta get my lazy ass to my far af gym for the machines tho
I was worried I was gonna gain weight but in fact I lost weight?? even tho I eat more. But my tone, oh god my muscles I miss you
Muscles can be so annoying; hard to tone, ease to lose.
I lose weight really quickly when I don't keep up my gym routine. It's nice to weigh less and have my clothing fit better but I'd rather be toned.
Three more weeks to go until I can get back on a bike and doing some light karate. I don't think I'll do anything hardcore until maybe month 3.
I used to stan models as a straight teenager, and, for me, it was more about of the illusion of glamour and cool. Social media wasn't what it is today, so the mystery was still there. Now, young people feel like they actually know their faves.
i stan her cause her body is wicked. i need to look up to someone like her, with a body shape similar to mine, with hips, because I'm all fucked up with an ed and I need a better example for myself lmao
like stanning models is not gonna be as stupid as you wish it was. some people just stan people cause they're pretty too. do you think selene gomez has all of those followers because she's a beacon of talent? i think not son
They start out young and their first season is kind of like the draft. You can kind of tell there is a number one and a whole ranking of successful rookies and other girls. They surprisingly killed it at the shows / or were a non-entity but will they get a campaign? Did they become this editor, this casting director or this photographer's new favorite? There are girls who work for a long time and then suddenly build momentum. Why are they good / popular? Are they just good at one thing, good at nothing / lucky, extraordinary? There are a lot of new faces, girls doing it solidly for a while and legends. Also what is their agent / management doing? When one girl is everywhere, snatching everything or going to new things that could be either fascinating or infuriating.
I think a lot of people just look down at modeling because they think it doesn't take skill. It does. But skill is often not the determining factor for jobs lol. The marketing aspect is important and from the outside looking in always a subject of fascination / speculation.
i was down 100lbs last year (I'm 5'7) because I was obsessed with seeing myself have smaller hips
I'm about 109 now, still recovering. but candice's fine healthy af ass has been making me see the light
