Does he know his new look is stupid af Reply

Jason remains corny and desperate for fame/delusional about his level of fame......Nicki remains trash. Reply

Is that even his real hair...? lol Reply

okaay no lmao Reply

I know that Jason Derulo is a musician who has experienced popularity but does he have like fans / stans? I've never heard anyone talk about his album coming out or say that they're into his music / songs.

my years on ontd have taught me that legit anyone/anything can have stans. maybe one of his will pop in here someday? but lol i def agree with your comment, i don't think anyone in my life has ever said "man i can't wait to go to that jason derulo concert." Reply

Everyone just knows his music because of the annoying Jason deruloooooOooooOoo part that used to be his signature opening, without that nobody knows who the fuck he is. I think he dated Jordyn Sparks?? Reply

I think he'll forever be a "singles" artist Reply

I sorta like him by default because of want to want me but i only know like 5 of his songs



I think most people are like that, aware of him & don't mind him Reply

I think his songs are big hits as singles but no one cares about him personally. Reply

way too much objectification also the song is not good Reply

EW Reply

YYYAAAASSSSS Nicki, get those child rape defense fund coins!!!! Reply

ngl i enjoy some of his dumb songs but my fave is this







omg i hit play to jam to this and i realized i posted the wrong song lmao



this is the one i meant:



okay but i love this song and it should have been her crossover hit Reply

mte mte she should be way bigger than she is, she has some great songs tbh Reply

this is just.. a bad song lmfao Reply

When those girls were lying in a line in the water at the start of the video, all I could see was the human centipede. Reply

lol same. Reply

theres too much going on in this song for it to be catchy, the beat is good he shouldnt have done all the extra stuff lol. plus the concept is disgusting



he looks.... hm. Reply

also is this song about swallowing cum Reply

and those sonic the hedgehog carnival level organs are annoying Reply

dont remember the last music video that made me laugh this hard hehehe. he's kinda got some britney-esque arm dancing going on idek lmao



nicki what r u doing... Reply

This song is so gross Reply

I seriously believe this whole 'futuristic' sunglasses period is because she's ashamed. looks dumb Reply

she was doing it just before the remy fallout, but that also works Reply

Half naked women grinding against each other. How original. Reply

Looks trashy and low budget. No wonder Minaj attached herself to this project. Reply

straight culture is wild Reply

do straights even have common culture? isn't it just patriarchy and oppressive gender roles? Reply

It was a joke bb.

And yeah oppressive gender roles are part of patriarchy. Heteropatriarchy. Reply

Straight male culture even claims female homosexuality for its own gratification. Wild indeed. Reply

Instant classic Reply

Why is Nicki rocking Uncle Jesse's hairspray shield is that her new ~aesthetic? Reply

lol this is literal trash and so 2007



its crazy how normalized using women as actual props is, at this point i just yawn Reply

This song is so bad. I'd let Ty Dolla Sign rearrange my guts, tho. Reply

He'll never top this so why try



This will be everywhere, won't it?



Poor Jason, can't even be in the still of his own video. He's still hot though. Reply

