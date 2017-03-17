Katy Perry Can Buy Convent, Even Though Nuns Accuse Her Of Witchcraft
Katy Perry has been in a two-years-long battle to buy a shuttered convent in Los Feliz, California. A judge has sided with Perry and she is expected to move forward in purchasing the convent and turning it into a residential home.
In 2014 she made a bid of $14.5 million to buy it from the archdiocese of Los Angeles, but the nuns living there claimed that only they had the legal right to sell it. The nuns wanted to sell it to a nightlife-and-hotel developer instead of Perry, accusing Perry of being an unsuitable owner who was involved with witchcraft. The judge ruled in favor of the archdiocese, which now needs approval from the Vatican before it sells the convent to Perry.
Some of the nuns have said,
“I do not like Katy Perry’s lifestyle. I gave a lot of the things from the internet to show the Archdiocese what kind of woman she was. Some of the things she does are disgusting.”
“Katy Perry was all dressed very nicely and said: ‘I have this tattoo on my wrist and it says Jesus.’ And I wanted to say, ‘yes and what is the tattoo on your behind?’
“I asked her: ‘You are into witchcraft, you went to Salem.’ She looked over at one of her people and said: ‘Did I go to Salem, was I in Salem?’ I said: ‘Come on, you didn’t know you were in Salem at a witchcraft thing.... I’m sorry but I am just not into witchcraft and I am just not into people who are into witchcraft.
