Katy Perry Can Buy Convent, Even Though Nuns Accuse Her Of Witchcraft

i already know how this place smells from looking at the pictures. like catholic guilt Reply

Thread

Link

As someone who was raised catholic I'm always surprised by how many people experience that but I guess you had to buy into the religion at one point and I just could never get into it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah i don't agree. i was raised religiously atheist but culturally catholic (sounds weird but common in irish immigrant families tbh) & i still have some level of catholic guilt despite never buying into the religion



Edited at 2017-03-18 04:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my mother was jewish but raised catholic but my sister and I weren't raised to be religious or have faith or anything, but we still had the catholic guilt (with jewish guilt on top) to deal with, although it has lessened with time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

meh as a raised catholic and that went to nun schools that they all were gone or dead. I will be the creep out of there...

USA Christian are damn crazy tho even catholic think this. I never understand the catholic guilt unless u were from a very very very catholic family, my parents are catholic and they still go to curch but they never raised us or the nuns or catholic teachers (at least when i was a kid) with guilt...but dunno cos every catholic is different



I will not be in that place at night...



Edited at 2017-03-18 04:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

DAMN! Those nuns were living it up! That place is amazing! Reply

Thread

Link

seriously i never knew the lives of nuns had this many perks?!?!?! maybe i should consider a career change tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis I'm broke af in a temp job and if I am out of a livelihood I'll have to go back to my family who will marry me off so I'm thinking of converting to Catholicism and becoming a nun lmao. Sad that my sect doesn't really have space for nuns! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sure the nightlife developer was super wholesome though. Reply

Thread

Link

right? this was my first thought lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was apparently trying to pay double but Katy already had a deal in place with the archdiocese. The nuns wanted to cash out, they apparently get a cut of the sale. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My first thought. They probably think someone like Trump is a Christian. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao seriously, the amount of sex and debauchery that would have happened there if he got it and made it a club or hotel... i kind of wish he had gotten it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL was my first thought. The nuns think Katy worships the devil but wanted to sell the place to someone promoting the nightlife lifestyle? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHOA @ those pics Reply

Thread

Link

Wow the ignorance is real from those nuns holy shit Reply

Thread

Link

lol fuck off nuns. Your god is not here sisters. Reply

Thread

Link

The nuns wanted to sell it to a nightlife-and-hotel developer instead



lmao what Reply

Thread

Link

clubbing 4 jesus! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That view! But it looks like an accident waiting to happen. Reply

Thread

Link

That place is YUUUUUUUUGE, how would one person live there? Though I guess she'd have family and friends staying there a lot. Reply

Thread

Link

Why would you want to live in that? It's so big yet not enough yard space? Californians don't like backyards? I don't get it. Reply

Thread

Link

She would legit have no privacy unless she plants like bushes all around. That's scary for a celeb considering they attract stalkers and paparazzi. I like the convent but it does not look good as a residential home. The amount of money she's going to spend renovating it hopefully ends up being worth it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Privacy looks like something a good renovation can take care of tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the serial killer dork in me recognized that street name right away Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

californians don't care about yards we have beaches, mountains, etc. to go to instead why would i wanna hang out in a yard? also yards are terrible for the environment. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That nun is a hypocritical cunt. Reply

Thread

Link

Katy I get you. I also want to have that. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I'm sure a nightlife developer would be better for Jesus. Reply

Thread

Link

did the sisters use that pool tho Reply

Thread

Link

That's what I was thinking? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now i'm thinking about a holy water jacuzzi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just what i need! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you bet they did, the nuns at my school built a pool. They tried so hard to convince us that it was a gift from an ex-student and not paid by our school fees



Edited at 2017-03-18 05:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They use it for washing away their sins. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is a demonic woman. Reply

Thread

Link

God himself is keeping her from having another hit single. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link