YouTube personality JonTron (Jon Jafari) has gone too far with controversial political comments
YouTube star JonTron under fire for controversial comments on race and immigration https://t.co/abkKo3ZHTM— TIME (@TIME) March 15, 2017
This whole stupid system relies on rational people being shamed into shutting up. Glad to see that slowly falling apart— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 12, 2017
For those who don't know: JonTron (Jon Jafari) is a game reviewer on YouTube and co-founded the YouTube "let's play" series Game Grumps with Egoraptor (Arin Hanson) until he abruptly left the show in 2013. He also established Normal Boots with Peanut Butter Gamer (Austin Hargrave), which also hosts other online game personalities.
JonTron is vocally "anti-social justice" and is a supporter of GamerGate. Over the past three years, his comments have leaning more and more into racist territory and have been liked/retweeted by the so-called "alt-right." He even did an interview with Breitbart News.
Although fans continued to justify his views, this all came to a head on March 12, 2017, when JonTron made this lovely tweet regarding Steve King's views on immigration:
Wow, how scandalous, Steve King doesn't want his country invaded by people who have contempt for his culture and people! NAZI!!!— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 12, 2017
Destiny (Steve Bonnell) saw this tweet and invited JonTron to have a debate on his Twitch channel because, according to the comment he gave to [banned source], he "likes debating political issues with people who have opinions that differ from his." Throughout the debate, JonTron responded with gems such as the idea that rich black people were more likely to commit crimes than poor white people and made comparisons with the Chinese invasion of Tibet. This has caused his subscriber count drop drastically (~7,000 or more) now that his fans realize they can no longer defend his racist ass.
Destiny uploaded the stream to his YouTube account, which you can view below:
Here are some quotes of what he said on the debate:
- "Discrimination is wrong. We've gotten rid of discrimination in Western countries. If you don't think we've gotten rid of discrimination, you're living in a fantasy land."
- "Wealthy blacks also commit more crime than poor whites. That's a fact. Look it up."
- "What do you call a large number of people from one specific place, coming in, setting up their ethnic enclaves and then waving their own flag inside of our nation? There are large swathes of them who want to break parts of America back into Mexico."
- "Ay yi yi, dude, you're just virtue signaling. Not all Mexicans are going to go on welfare, but a lot of them are going to commit crimes. The El Salvadorans are going to create the MS13 gangs."
- "It's clear that whites are not allowed to speak up against their demographic, um, oblivion."
- "Trump is a reaction to the retarded identity politics of the left for at least the last 4 years."
- "Nobody wants to become a minority in their own country. Why is it bad if [the whites] remain a majority?"
- “[The whites] are not being killed. They're being displaced. You are the same guy who says that Europeans displaced the Native Americans, but, apparently, when other people do it to white Americans, it's okay, because fuck white people."
- "Why is it when the Chinese were trying to colonize Tibet, why was that a "save Tibet" situation, but when it's white people... I'm using an analogy to try to give a parallel situation so you can see the hypocrisy."
JonTron's comments have also impacted Normal Boots' image. Peanut Butter Gamer has been tweeting the most about this situation. He has mentioned in January 2017 that he and JonTron stopped being friends a while back, though it was over a personal issue. He has also hinted that he and the rest of the Normal Boots crew will release a statement and do something about JonTron soon. JonTron has gone Twitter-silent since the debate.
If the sentiment that people with certain skin pigmentation are inherently more violent than others isn't "racist" to you, what is exactly?— Austin Hargrave (@PeanutButterGmr) March 15, 2017
It seems to me that the bar for what is or isn't allowed to be labeled as bigoted is evaporating at a frighteningly quick pace for many.— Austin Hargrave (@PeanutButterGmr) March 15, 2017
Granted, I don't think we should demonized someone for holding these views. Doesn't solve anything and doesn't change minds. Have to educate— Austin Hargrave (@PeanutButterGmr) March 15, 2017
.@SkyDoesTweeting Yeah, seems that all these negative stories about big YT'ers are negatively effecting unrelated peoples work.— Austin Hargrave (@PeanutButterGmr) March 15, 2017
@HELLBREAKFAST Can't update yet, but sit tight— Austin Hargrave (@PeanutButterGmr) March 13, 2017
@vegraptor Respectfully disagree with that assertion.— Austin Hargrave (@PeanutButterGmr) March 14, 2017
Either way I have no tangible affiliation with Jon anymore, & am working towards 0.
@WaaWaa4lyfe All I can say is stay tuned on that. Will have an answer ASAP— Austin Hargrave (@PeanutButterGmr) March 14, 2017
Satchbag (Satchell Drakes), another member of the Normal Boots crew, posted this statement on his Twitter account, which Peanut Butter Gamer and Nick Murphy (who runs "Continue?") retweeted.
Despite what might be inferred from what Time, Polygon, and Gizmodo have written, I do not share in ideology that infringes on human rights.— Satchell Drakes (@SatchellDrakes) March 15, 2017
The Completionist (Jirard Khalil) also posted a statement on his Twitter account:
Been getting a lot of hate, confusion, and outcry the last 48 hours, so I felt like I should say something. pic.twitter.com/WyWTBcAAIX— Jirard @ AOD 2017 (@JKCompletesIt) March 14, 2017
